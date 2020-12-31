Mitchell Panter of Panter, Panter & Sampedro: “Develop a positive reputation”

Develop a positive reputation. Your reputation is everything. Amazing how many judges, insurance adjusters and juries sense a good person. Bad reputations stick with you and good reputations do as well.

Mitchell Panter is the managing partner of Panter, Panter & Sampedro in Miami, Florida. Panter, Panter & Sampedro is a Personal Injury Law firm handling all types of Negligence cases including Medical Malpractice, Premises Liability, Construction Accidents, Automobile, Truck and Boating Accidents. Mitchell Panter is Board Certified by the Florida Bar and National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law and Civil Pretrial Practice Law. Mitchell has presented arguments throughout the State of Florida including Appellate Courts and the Florida Supreme Court and has tried more than 50 cases to verdict.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

Starting as a young man I loved to argue, to present my opinion and convince others that I was correct. And that by being correct, I could help them. I started out doing insurance defense where I learned how the other side thinks, how they evaluate cases and what they look for in the case. Once I switched to the right side, I was able to use my skills to help people. To right wrongs. To provide compensation to people who were injured or harmed due to the negligence of others.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

I had the pleasure of learning about oysters early in my career. I was on the defense side and represented an oyster producer who was accused of selling bad oysters to a man who ultimately died as a result of complications from a disease inherent in all oysters. After a long drawn out battle we were able to establish that the oysters may have been from a variety of harvesters and that this particular man had a history of buying oysters from roadside stands and not necessarily our location. Additionally, the man was an alcoholic and that made him more susceptible to the virus in the oysters. We made our point to the jury and the verdict was contained to a significantly smaller amount than was demanded. To this day, I know more about oysters and vibrio vulnificus and vibrio parahaemolyticus than your ordinary lawyer.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently we have several cases of interest. In one of our cases, we represent a man that was catastrophically injured when another driver ran through an obscured stop sign in a rural part of town and struck our client as he was passing through an intersection. We have sued the County for their failure to maintain the roadway including the stop sign which was hidden by roadside bush which the County was legally obligated to maintain.

We had the privilege of representing clients injured in another catastrophic case when a bridge collapsed on the roadway trapping several people and injuring our client who was working on the bridge when it collapsed. We are also working on several cases where our clients were injured in boating accidents and aboard cruise ships.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

We have represented people from England, Australia, Israel and South America when they travel to South Florida for work and pleasure. While here, our clients were injured in slip and fall accidents, automobile accidents, injuries sustained in amusement parks as well as boating accidents. We have handled many construction accident cases, where our clients were severely injured as they worked on lifts 30 feet in the air, on roof tops and major construction sites.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am inspired by teachers who go above and beyond the lesson plan. Those teachers that help their students to learn not only the lesson plan, but the reasoning behind the plan. When a student is inspired by a teacher, they are interested in not only the subject, but also in the teacher, the school and the process. This encourages more learning, more creativity and a stronger desire to succeed.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

A career in law gives you the opportunity to do many things. You can represent individuals accused of a crime and ensure that they are provided with fair, impartial and competent proceedings. You can represent people who were wronged either in an accident or business dealing. You can get involved in Probate, Bankruptcy, Family Law, Real Estate or big business. But you must like what you are doing. It makes life much easier if you enjoy your day at work and the people you work with. Choose your career path carefully, make sure you fit the mold wherever you are going, and the trend nowadays is specializing. If you have a specific passion, see how you can work that passion into your career.

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

Today’s judicial system is not the system of yesterday, last year or even 10 years ago. At this time, we have no real idea what will happen with our Jury Trial system. However, we do see cases moving along to conclusion with Mediation, Arbitration, Bench trials and just plain discussion. Depositions, Hearings and other proceedings are taking place virtually and this makes it easier, yet it lacks the ability to meet your adversary and look them in the eyes. As lawyers in today’s world, we need to be more prepared, more knowledgeable of the subject matter and ready to roll with the tide as it continually changes.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As an attorney we have immense power to help people. One of the best parts of my job is that I get to help people. Not only by providing them with compensation, but with making sure they seek appropriate medical care and treatment. When a case resolves favorably for our client, we often work with companies that help set up structured settlements and annuities so that client funds are not squandered. We work with Guardianships to make sure that minors funds are protected, and we provide Pro Bono services to assist people who cannot afford an attorney. Our involvement in the community also is beneficial as we work with small business communities in our groups, minority groups and I am actively involved in helping students with We The People Mock Trials and other legal activities within the schools. We do our best to help not only our clients, but the community.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

At the end of the case, when I see closure for our clients. When I know that their bills are paid, that they are able to get back to some sense of normal or start over after a bad situation. That drives me. When I can offer some guidance to someone to help them over their dilemma, that drives me. When I know that I used my skills to help someone else who needed my help. That drives me.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

a. It’s not a race — pace yourself. Your first job is not the only job — Find a passion and work will be a pleasure, most of the time.

b. Be nice — amazing how often people are taught to be rude, tough and obnoxious. You definitely get more flies with honey.

c. Develop a positive reputation. Your reputation is everything. Amazing how many judges, insurance adjusters and juries sense a good person. Bad reputations stick with you and good reputations do as well.

d. Work hard but take time off — I have worked at the big firm and billed countless hours per week and worked for myself and went home at the end of the day to my family. Moderation is vital.

e. Be mindful — new word being used a bit in our profession. Combine all of the above. Take your time, be nice, be respectful of others and work hard. Breathe throughout the day and review your strategies, cases and work with others. It’s easier when you have a team and a mentor if possible.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Warren Buffet. I don’t know much about him, but I am constantly amazed by the investment acumen that he has and how he has thrived even in the worst of times. In good times the world relies upon him for looking into the future, to see what will work and how it will work. Historically he has amassed a huge fortune and allowed others to tag along on his journey. I would like to see how he sees the world, how he looks at companies and businesses and industries to determine when the timing is right and not so right.