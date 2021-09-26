Mitchell Berg: “Put in the work”

Put in the work. Training is important, so I never stop. I want to be ready when opportunity strikes. Also, sometimes writers will integrate my personality into my characters. For example, I can tap dance and now Fisher is known for his tapping! The character even invented sneakers that instantly turn into tap shoes.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mitchell Berg.

Nickelodeon star Mitchell Berg. Born and raised in Southern California, Mitchell first got discovered at the age of 9 when he was cast as “Link Larkin” in the production of Hairspray. Since then, he has starred in numerous children’s theatre productions, guest starred as “Lil Dynomite” in Henry Danger and Danger Force, and is currently a series regular as “Fisher” in Side Hustle. Welcome Mitchell Berg!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I’m grateful to have this interview with you today! I always enjoy learning the stories of rising

stars you cover in Authority Magazine on Medium. I grew up in my hometown of Orange County, California where I live with my parents, two siblings, and my miniature red poodle, Penny. We are an adventurous family and we’re always taking road trips, camping and exploring new places. We once went on a 30-day camping trip across the western United States, stopping everywhere from Yosemite to Mount Rushmore. We even stopped by my grandparents’ farm in Minnesota. My parents are big on teaching us that we can do a lot with just a little. They taught us to appreciate nature, cook on an open fire, and entertain ourselves with very simple activities.

I love being in the water, so I go swimming or stand-up paddling any chance I get. Recently, when COVID restrictions relaxed, my siblings and I learned to surf. We are a very musical family, so music has always been a part of my life. I play guitar, drums, and a few other instruments. During the holidays my siblings, eight cousins, and I put on a play for all our relatives and that’s what first got me interested in music and acting.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was really into baseball and soccer when I was younger, but my parents always insisted we try different things. Every summer they would enroll us in a variety of activities and during this time, I learned cooking skills, robotics, guitar, and more. At first I wasn’t excited when they told me I had to do a one-week production of Matilda the Musical, but after about two days onstage I was hooked. I begged my parents to go again for Hairspray the following week and soon afterwards, I started doing some light training in musical theatre. At first, I kept up with sports but acting and music became my priority. I learned different styles of dance, joined competition teams, and even competed on a more professional level. I became really encouraged when I started winning awards. Eventually, I got up the courage to go with my friends to an open call audition in Los Angeles for a US national tour of a major Broadway musical. I made it all the way to New York City for a callback. That opportunity wasn’t meant for me, but the whole experience gave me the motivation to keep training.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story is how I got the role of “Fisher” on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle. I first got called to audition for a different Nickelodeon show. Within months, I received another call to play a guest role on Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger. Shortly after my guest appearance, I was invited to help with the table read for a potential new series called Side Hustle. After reading with Jules Leblanc and Jayden Bartels, who were already booked for the leads, Nickelodeon picked up the show and they asked me to play “Fisher” the next day! This was all a result of my very first audition at Nickelodeon. The interesting part is that while every audition might not get immediate results, it’s important to always give it your all and stay positive. Your audition might yield outcomes you never imagined. I was so grateful that something I did well in that first process gave Nickelodeon a reason to think of me for future roles.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A couple of months after my callback experience in New York City, I got accepted to a Summer Intensive at the Broadway Artists Alliance (BAA). Kids go to BAA not just to train, but to get exposed to top agents and casting directors at what’s called an actors’ showcase. My mistake was that I only knew about the training part. I thought a “showcase” meant there was a show at the end of the week! That’s what I was used to — I had always rehearsed with my teammates and then we did a performance. I guess I assumed BAA was going to be similar to past camp experiences. When the show came, however, there was only a small group of adults watching! I thought to myself, this is super strange. Still, I decided it was fun to be in New York and BAA was a great experience. I performed my heart out that night and as it turned out, David Doan from CESD Talent, who is now my agent, was there. He represents all sorts of incredible actors, and he called a day or so after the BAA showcase to explore signing me. I’m not sure if the lesson here is to do a little more research before attending a training, or to take the pressure off yourself and forget about who’s watching. I got lucky not knowing and it totally worked out for me!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m working on Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle as a series regular and I’m also enjoying a guest role on Nickelodeon’s Danger Force, the Henry Danger spinoff. Side Hustle is about three best friends (played by Jules Leblanc, Jayden Bartels, and Isaiah Crews) who must earn money to pay their school principal back for the cost of his boat, which they exploded at the beginning of season one. To do so, they have to obtain a series of hilarious and quirky jobs. My character Fisher, is a science and technology genius who is constantly inventing things and solving problems to help his friends succeed.

On Danger Force I play Lil’ Dynomite. This character started as a potential superhero sidekick to Kid Danger (played by Jace Norman) on Henry Danger. Captain Man (played by Cooper Barnes) wasn’t so happy about that, and in season one of Danger Force, Lil’ Dynomite becomes his enemy. Captain Man and Danger Force (played by Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, and Luca Luhan) came together to face Lil’ D in two of the most epic battles of the show’s first season. Lil’ Dynomite’s last words in the season one finale were, “I’ll be back, according to my scheduuuuuuulllllle!” as he flew away in his jet boots, Iron Man style. That cracked me up because the awesome producers of these shows had to work hard to find good times for me to be able to do both, since we shoot in the same weeks. The line was a bit of an inside joke, but it’s also true to the Lil’ Dynomite character. He is a very responsible and polite villain.

Both the Fisher and Lil’ Dynomite roles are great because they are on a network for kids. That means there are plenty of friends to make, unbelievable costumes, and so many fun things our characters get to do. It’s also cool that the show is dubbed into so many languages and reaches kids and families across the globe.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’m still very young so I feel like I’m just getting started! I’m learning new things every day and hopefully that will always be the case. Here are a few things that I have picked up so far:

1. Put in the work. Training is important, so I never stop. I want to be ready when opportunity strikes. Also, sometimes writers will integrate my personality into my characters. For example, I can tap dance and now Fisher is known for his tapping! The character even invented sneakers that instantly turn into tap shoes.

2. Be creative. I always bring forth plenty of ideas to try and see what works, so I can do my part

in bringing the writers’ vision to life. I generally have a few ideas in mind on how to portray my character, and I adjust as the direction of the episode becomes clearer to me and everyone else.

3. Learn how to help others succeed. One of the coolest parts about acting is that I am always part of a team, even if everyone on my team is not in front of the camera. For instance, I’ve learned where I stand on set is important for the lighting and camera crew.

4. Adjust quickly. Feedback is not inherently negative! Again, I am part of a team. A lot of times the feedback I get is about how the camera angles are going to work, or because a new idea came to the director. Situations like this reminds me of being on the playground at school and improvising new rules to games as we go on.

5. Stay positive. I’ve auditioned for a lot of parts that I didn’t get. But some of those auditions led to opportunities I have now! I originally thought my role on Henry Danger would be small, and now the character has a recurring role on Danger Force.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burn out can come from negative thinking. Instead of focusing on what doesn’t happen for you, remember how grateful you are for what you have right now. Clear any negativity with a good walk or swim, surround yourself with friends who like you for you, and put energy toward the activity right in front of you. By focusing on the positive, you just might manifest something awesome.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many people doing meaningful work who we should all be paying attention to. I am a big admirer of the courageous work of Greta Thunberg, who is challenging leaders to step up and finally make crucial decisions to address our global climate crisis. There’s also Malala Yousafzai, who advocates for policy changes to ensure girls all over the world receive quality education, and Ibram X. Kendi who is calling upon us all to do the work to be anti racist. My friend, Chinguun Sergelen is also getting active with the National Children’s Campaign to work to stop racial injustice. Courageous leaders like these need us all to stand with them. I’d like to inspire a movement of people being willing to listen and raise their own consciousness about the problems we face and then take collaborative action to address said problems. We must have enough compassion for one another to face the hard work and get it done. When you look at it this way, everyone is a person of enormous influence — in their schools, in their jobs, and even in their own families. The biggest changes will come when more and more people are influencing each other to stop being silent and start courageously and collaboratively acting.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m tremendously grateful for my coaches at The Center Stage Studio. They focused on my development as an actor, singer, and dancer and kept gently encouraging me to grow to the next level without piling on pressure. I’ve made mistakes performing, but they just considered it to be part of the process and taught me to think the same. No matter how good a performance was, there was always room for feedback and improvement. They taught me to take that feedback in stride, try new things, and move on to the next performance without becoming too self-critical. They also taught me that this industry requires long hours, patience, trust, commitment, and respect — not just talent! These were great lessons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A girl who attended my elementary school, named Jessica Joy Rees, bravely fought brain tumors for over ten months. Even though she was in treatment herself, she decided to focus her time on helping other kids who were experiencing cancer and unable to leave the hospital. She collected toys to share with them in JoyJars® and spread the message to, “Never Ever Give Up,” which she shortened to NEGU®. Today, her legacy continues to encourage others and bring smiles to families who are walking this journey. This life lesson reminds me that no matter what, I can stay positive, spend my energy uplifting others, and make the most of whatever life sends my way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Hands down, Jon Favreau. He started as an actor and continues to act while producing and directing some of the most insanely creative and interesting projects of our time. Iron Man and The Mandalorian are achievements beyond measure. He has phenomenal ideas, and he knows how to execute them — a rare combination. I’d love a mentor like him, as I aspire to grow into a career similar to his. I want to learn more about how he navigates his path, and just watch how he thinks, how he collaborates, and how he makes decisions.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

My handle is @themitchellberg on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and Facebook. Social media is a great place to connect with others, and I really look forward to meeting up with your readers there!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Anytime! Thank you!