Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mistakes to Avoid When Saving for Retirement

David C. Branch discusses some common mistakes to avoid when saving for retirement.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Retirement is supposed to be a great time in your life where you can finally relax after years of hard work. Unfortunately, far too many people are unable to maximize the benefits of retirement due to a lack of savings. It is hard to find much relaxation time when you are struggling to survive financially every month. These are the four biggest mistakes to avoid when saving for retirement.

No Financial Plan

The only way you can truly know if you have saved enough for retirement is by creating a financial plan. This plan must include all of your expected expenses and income until you reach the end of your expected lifespan. Living in a home you have owned for decades is far cheaper than moving to a retirement community in an exotic location. This plan will also let you determine the type of lifestyle you can have during retirement.

Failing to Save

The best way to prepare for retirement is by saving as much as possible right now. This savings strategy will make you a lot of money in the future thanks to compound interest. The longer your money sits in a retirement savings account, the more it will accumulate in interest. It is best to only undertake big expenses when they are absolutely necessary. You will thank yourself when you get older.

Spending Too Much

You are going to have a hard time saving enough money for retirement if you are unable to control your spending. This is especially true if you cash out part of your retirement plan early. In addition to losing the future interest earnings, you will also have to pay taxes and huge early withdrawal fees on this money. Get your spending habits under control to ensure you do not have to keep working until death.

Bad Investment Strategy

There is nothing worse than losing a large portion of your retirement savings because of bad investments. While it may be tempting to take risks with your investments, this will likely come back to haunt you in the future. It is best to stick to safe investments like mutual funds and proven stocks. This will allow you to gradually build your savings over the years until you hit retirement age.

This article was originally published at DavidCBranch.com.

    David C. Branch, Founder at Viper Equity Partners

    With more than 25 years worth of experience under his belt, David C. Branch founded Viper Equity Partners in Palm Beach, Florida where he can utilize his expertise in consolidation - which he gained working in the hospitality industry - to bring together professionals from different industries and help them communicate for mutually beneficial results.

    Since first founding the firm, David C. Branch has grown Viper Equity Partners into the nation's leading transition consultation firm working with organizations and practices in the medical industry, including dentistry, plastic and cosmetic surgery, and dermatology.

    Outside of his professional career, David C. Branch has earned numerous awards for his career in powerboat racing, where he was a Super Boat International (SBI) National Champion eleven years, and holds four world titles.

    Learn more about Dave Branch on his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Focus. Be firm on the goal but flexible on the details.” With Beau Henderson & Kristi Martin Rodriguez

    by Beau Henderson
    Community//

    Andrew Meadows: “Encourage your team”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    “Make it a priority.” With Beau Henderson & Garry Spence

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.