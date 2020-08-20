Mistakes… Are You Afraid to Make Them???

If we learn from our mistakes… Why are we afraid to make them?

You may not know this, but there are many benefits associated with failure. Most of us have never stopped to realize and appreciate the amazing and marvelous things that we have in our lives every day, thanks to those unstoppable men and women who were not concerned about their mistakes and failures.

Look around you. Are you aware that most of the gadgets, appliances, tools, medicines, and luxuries that you have today were created by individuals who chose not to give up? They accepted failure as part of the learning process to achieve their objectives.

One of the greatest inventors of our time, Thomas Edison, was such a person. Edison was laughed at by his colleagues and ridiculed by the press during his attempt to bring us the electric light bulb. Edison’s famous quote was, “I did not fail ten thousand times… I successfully identified ten thousand ways not to.”

Can you imagine the Wright Brothers giving up after one try? Where would aviation be today if they did not persist? How about Jonas Salk, Madame Curie, and countless other famous doctors that gave us miracle drugs and cures?

Do you know the value of never giving up?

Consider this…

The greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, was cut from his high school team? Albert Einstein did not pass his college entrance exam the first time?

The list goes on and on. So many of the people that we have come to recognize and admire had similar views and beliefs.

They did not fear failure!

On the contrary, they recognized that in order to accomplish anything or to achieve something they had not been able to do; they had to be willing to take chances. They had to be willing to accept failure, gain knowledge and power from it, and rise above it.

What is holding you back? What is keeping you from achieving the life that you deserve?

Are you willing to face your mistakes and failures, learn from them, and try one more time?

I encourage you… I challenge you to be bold!

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.