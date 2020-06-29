Mistakes Are Proof That You Are Trying – Nemo Douglass

Often, we hear the saying, “people make mistakes.” But what we don’t hear is that it is through these mistakes, we learn. It is normal to stumble as we try to reach for our goals. It is how we surpass our challenges that count.

As the quote says, “mistakes are proof that you are trying.” They are also ways of how we can improve ourselves. Those mistakes we make, well, they are invaluable learning lessons. Things won’t always go right because perfectionism doesn’t exist. Instead, those mistakes teach us what not to do and how to be better. And, in the end, they show that you were there, you made an effort.

There’s nothing wrong with that, right?

Someone once told me that wisdom is healed pain. It took a while to finally realize the true meaning of those words. And it opened up to me one day. When wisdom comes, it makes you let go and forgive yourself for the things that didn’t go according to your best aspirations. It heals you, it gives you an understanding and releases you from the desire to be a permanent resident in the past trying to change what cannot be changed says Nemo Douglass.

In any business venture, entrepreneurs experience ups and downs before they even become successful. Successful entrepreneurs are those who even made countless mistakes. At one point of their lives, they may have even regretted certain decisions. But once they reach their goals, they would simply look at those as part of the whole experience. It is about changing your direction of thinking. It is about taking new perspectives. When we see things as RIGHT or WRONG with nothing in between (a grey area) we push ourselves into a very strict set of limiting beliefs which keep our minds caged. Mistakes, challenges, and finding solutions are just part of the whole deal. Building a business just won’t go without them.

Through these, we also become better people. It is better to make a mistake because you’re trying rather than always be in the safe side and never knowing what’s the extent of your capabilities is. You learn and grow whenever you stumble and fall. But you also learn how to get up and avoid making the same mistake as you go along. But when we keep our mind open and flexible, only then we see that everything that life brings to our doorstep is just an event, an opportunity to grow and expand an invaluable and unique life experience. Listen, we’ve all been there. You try your best, you think you nail a project and boom. A mistake happens. You failed or something went awry. What do you do next? Cry? Scream? Stew on the mistake for hours on end? We cannot enrich our life experience by being captivated by fear of new mistakes.

Yes, our life doesn’t always go according to plan and that’s OK. We need to overcome that firewall of fear of failure and new mistakes and just let ourselves to LIVE and be content with what we have and where we are.

What got us here in the present will not get us there, where we want to be if we are not willing to take some risks and change.

Instead of going down that path (which we’ve all done), I think we should focus more on changing our perspective.

Conclusion

As you make mistakes, you’re also on your way on making great things happen. So when you make a mistake, just pull yourself together and just remember that it’s all part of the experience and it is a requirement for success.