Mistake As Opportunities for Growth

Everything in life comes down to perspective.  Perspective is what determines whether we experience significant events as mistakes, or as catalysts leading us to greater clarity, growth, and the further refinement of our preferences.

Mistake As Opportunities For Growth With Christy Whitman

Everything in life comes down to perspective.  Perspective is what determines whether we experience significant events as mistakes, or as catalysts leading us to greater clarity, growth, and the further refinement of our preferences.

I have experienced many life events that could be labeled as mistakes:  The dissolution of a marriage, getting into a string of unhappy relationships, working for abusive bosses…accumulating a mountain of debt when I first launched my coaching business.  Out of each of these painful experiences was born a heightened desire to create the life that I knew in my heart was possible for me.    

Anytime we are confronted with a reality that is less than the reality that we desire, we are faced with a powerful choice.  We can look back with regret at everything that has come to pass, or we can mine those past experiences for the wisdom they hold. 

In each moment and at each new crossroads, we have the ability to decide who we want to be in that situation.  Will we focus on the problem, or on the solutions those problems are bringing to light?  Will we dwell on our shortcomings or stand in appreciation for all that we are and how far we have come?   Will we see ourselves as victims of circumstances, or as powerful authors of the next chapter of our lives? 

As Albert Einstein once said, there are two ways to live our lives. We can live as though nothing is a miracle, or we can live as though everything is a miracle.  Begin looking for the perfection, the rightness, the growth potential, and the clarity in each of your so-called mistakes, and you’ll find that each experience has been tailor-made to support you in your continued evolution.  

Christy Whitman

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two-time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. Both books were well received by the media.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She also hosts Conscious Couple retreats with her husband, Frederic.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

