MISSION and PRINCIPLES

At this vulnerable period for the field, our community of excellence is united by the mission to accelerate purposeful brain endeavors – intellectual, entrepreneurial, and ethical.



A field-wide shift in how priorities are set is needed to seed a flourishing garden of ideas. Using new models for academic/public/private collaboration, BrainMind is creating a platform for bringing the best in brain science to humanity, with the focused application of substantial funding and entrepreneurial support.

BRAINMIND MISSION

The mission of BrainMind is to support and cultivate the most important and impactful ideas in brain science — focusing our collective energy on critical gating discoveries and structurally underserved areas. To do this, BrainMind is intelligently reorganizing abundant energy, capital, expertise and resources already in the system, using the following guiding principles:

CONVENE

Create a high-consciousness community of powerful and influential people interested in brain science to drive a cultural shift valuing ideas principally on their potential human impact.

CURATE

Establish a roadmap for effective forward progress maximizing impact in brain science, focusing special attention on areas and ideas that are currently under-supported relative to their importance.

CULTIVATE

Infuse these ideas with high consciousness capital, leadership, and network support to grow and scale innovations that can benefit humanity from the lab to society.

Founder Michael McCullough outlined the core thesis of BrainMind, and explains the strategy of assembling a multidisciplinary community to incubate high-impact ideas out of the lab to improve brain health.

Philanthropic and government grants support innovation in the lab with zero return. Venture and impact investment dollars support high-return company ideas. The less profitable ideas, even if they could revolutionize the field or have a major impact on public health, have no clear funding source. Brain Mind is coordinating support for the most impactful basic science and for self-sustaining companies and non-profits that could most benefit humanity.