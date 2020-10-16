Mischel Peterson: Let’s start a movement to create a more organized trade and recycling system to eliminate waste

I think we need a better trade and recycling system. My sister-in-law told me about this in Israel. There are people that pick up unwanted household items and store them. People who are in need of these items can make a request to own or borrow them. They keep it simple and it works! Maybe this already exists here? If it does, why is it not promoted more? So many appliances, TVs, furniture end up on street corners or landfills. Or we waste so much time trying to sell them or give them away. Apartment owners and businesses could donate for a tax break. Couldn’t we organize this a little better?

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mischel Peterson. Mischel Peterson is a spiritual coach and tarot card expert trained in hand analysis with over a decade of experience. A native of Los Angeles and a Landmark graduate, Mischel has provided guidance and clarity to many influential clients including high-level executives, professionals, and Hollywood celebrities. Unlike other readers, Mischel’s readings are focused on the NOW. She does not make predictions but has the ability to identify your true self. Mischel brings a unique perspective to the obstacles you may face and ultimately guide you to make better choices and live a more authentic life. Outside of doing readings with private clients and working at her station at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood, Mischel resides in the South Bay and enjoys cooking, entertaining, traveling, and unlocking the mysteries of belief and behavior.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Hollywood, and lived in the South Bay Area till I was 11. My parents divorced when I was 4, and my father moved to Israel when I was 5. I was raised Jew-ish by a single mom and family, but I’ve never been much for the rules of religion. We moved a lot! I became a professional new kid, and grew up too quickly. I finally ended up as a Valley Girl. I’m a card carrying member of the “Latch key kids” club. All kids in the neighborhood ended up at my house where I would bake cookies for everyone. But most importantly, I had the best mom ever! I would not trust myself the way that I do, without her. I miss her every day.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was younger, I used to mediate fights between my friends and their boyfriends. I was able to be impartial, listen and translate what each was trying to say. To this day, working with couples is my favorite! Then you add my obsession with behavior and transformation work. This self work showed me that I had a gift for listening THROUGH the words. One night while giving advice to my fellow bartenders, my friend Kindall said- “you should do this for a living”. But I had no interest in being a therapist. Too many rules. So when my friend Deborah said she wanted a tarot student, I knew that this was something important. Then came the “in your face” moment that changed everything. My energy worker sat me down and said that I was a healer, and the faster I just accepted this, the easier my life would become. That I should take the Hand Analysis class his girlfriend was teaching, and it would all come together. He was right.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The story that comes to mind most is the synchronicity of it all, and watching the universe line up for me. I feel like I kept being shown where to go next, or meeting the right person at the right time. Every opportunity I’ve had, has come from word of mouth. The question I get asked most — “How did I end up here at this event, or this hotel, or on Selling Sunset?” It’s because someone opened the door, or pointed out the door, and I walked through.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A friend of mine was working for an event company that did a lot of party staffing. She reached out to me at the last minute to work a Halloween Party about 9 years ago. The pay was great, and the area is really exclusive, so probably a really nice house. I’m thinking “Great, this is going to be fun!” I get dressed up and head to the address they gave me.

I pulled up to where the security directed me to go. To my shock and horror ( yes, I get the irony) it’s a family carnival. OMG! There’s a giant jumper, games, cotton candy, the works. Not only do I not read for children, my outfit really isn’t appropriate for kids. It took me forever to find my point of contact, because I wasn’t given any kind of instructions. I was so embarrassed and frustrated! Of course I apologize profusely for not being prepared, and sucked it up and did my best. It’s funny now, but it wasn’t then.

Now I have rules and guidelines for my events. I never book any event without speaking to someone on the phone first. Even if I already know them. Things change and people change. I want to know that everyone is on the same page. I no longer leave anything to chance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m really excited about the video podcast channel I’m creating! My mini studio is almost finished! There will be guests, readings, instruction, enlightening conversations, and of course some tough love. I’ve also been writing a “how to” book for new relationships. It’s a slow process, but I’m committed to it. It’s in me, so it must come out.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1- Being able to see yourself as an unforeseen future possibility. Sometimes the role models we need aren’t in our family.

2- Realizing how similar you could be to someone who looks nothing like you. Seeing yourself in others allows us to feel a part of something bigger. It creates a sense of belonging that inspires us to invest in ourselves to contribute to the whole.

3- Life is diverse, so art should be too. I’ve never lived or worked anywhere that had just one culture. That’s my normal. So if art reflected my life, it would have lots of diversities. Not everyone has had the opportunities that I’ve had to experience the variety of cultures and ideas. I’m grateful that I feel comfortable with anyone I meet, or anywhere I go.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1- Don’t be afraid to learn as you go- I used to be so worried about being perfect. Just because my talent has increased, doesn’t mean that everything I said before is less valid. It was the perfect message at that time, for that person.

2- It’s ok to change your style- Sometimes we take on styles or personas that work in the moment. As you grow, so might your style. Be willing to shift.

3- Not everything is worth the money- I’ve learned to say no to situations that I’m not a fit for. It’s better to be honest. It adds integrity to your brand. There will be other opportunities.

4- Always be clear about money- Every little word counts. Most people don’t really listen, but they hate surprises.You can’t assume people will know how to honor your services.

5- Always speak to new clients on the phone- I learned this one the hard way. Make sure you’re on the same page. Think of it as creating a partnership for the event or reading. Payment information? Are they willing to add more time? Parking? Type or theme of the event? How much time per person? Does your style match their needs?

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You need to know your limits, and you need to be whole before you start. For example, I’m not a morning person, so I don’t book myself too early. If it’s not good for me, it won’t be good for the client. You have to be willing to say what you need to be whole. And sometimes you have to be tough about it. I have to eat at about the 3 hour mark. I start to get light headed. So I plan for it. Eating something puts my energy back in my body. Make sure to have quiet days. I spend a lot of time talking and nurturing others. It’s the processing and exchanging energy and information that requires a certain amount of disciplined focus. Make sure there are times or days when you’re not processing for others. It can be healing to be silent.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think we need a better trade and recycling system. My sister-in-law told me about this in Israel. There are people that pick up unwanted household items and store them. People who are in need of these items can make a request to own or borrow them. They keep it simple and it works! Maybe this already exists here? If it does, why is it not promoted more? So many appliances, TVs, furniture end up on street corners or landfills. Or we waste so much time trying to sell them or give them away. Apartment owners and businesses could donate for a tax break. Couldn’t we organize this a little better?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a tough one for me because there have been so many people. I’ve been really fortunate to have so much support. It’s impossible for me to pick just one without it feeling incomplete. So allow me to share a few names-

*Deborah Newmark for choosing me to be her only Tarot student.

*Diane Davis for being my Tarot guinea pig. She came over every Sunday and trusted me with all her secrets.

*John Cunin, General Manager at The Bazaar by Jose Andres for being the first to hire me for a permanent Tarot position. I still remember him saying “Let’s do this!” And of course the many managers that followed him and staff during the 61/2 years I was there.

*Stefan Ashkenazy & staff at Petit Ermitage Hotel ( my new tarot residency) for all their support, hospitality, promotion, and friendship.

*Eileen Ilic who has hired and referred me more than anyone. I joke that she’s like my agent. She even wrote my first resume!

*Davina Potratz of Selling Sunset who trusted me enough to get me hired on the show. This opened up many doors for me. She’s so generous!

*My husband Anton for teaching how to read men and get to the point. I’ve done a weekly reading for him for the last 12 years. This taught me to trust my intuition and say the truth of what I see, even when I think he won’t like it. He sees me bigger than I see myself, and never lets me give up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t be a jack of all trades and a ace at none”

My grandmother would say this to me when I was younger, and it would make me so mad! It’s because I used to feel like I had to be good at so many things to fit in with everyone. I alone was not enough.

Now I’ve learned the value in being uniquely myself. I don’t need everyone to like me, or hire me. The world doesn’t need me to be all things for all people. I need to do what I do best, and with my unique stamp. To respect my talent enough to continuously work on it, and grow with it. There are people who need my specific talent to help them grow. We all have our part to play. We owe it to each other to show up as that. This is why I’m committed to being an advocate for the individual.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My first pick would be Candace Owens. Author of the book “Black Out”. I was so inspired by her ability to be eloquent and fierce all at the same time. Literally, the word “Badass” comes to mind. Her ideas about race and empowerment have both sides of the fence taking notice. I would love the opportunity to learn something new and share ideas with a strong woman who has something to say, and isn’t afraid to say it.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is mischelstruth.com. My Instagram is @mischelstruth.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!