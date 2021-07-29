“Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall”

“I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together” Lennon & McCartney

Mirrors have been dated back to 6000 B.C. Mirrors are notorious for reflecting an image back to the observer. When gazing into a mirror one sees a reflection of themselves. Mirrors are eye opening. We can see that gray hair, new wrinkle, a beautiful smile, smudged mascara, tired eyes from a late night out with the crew, and so much more.

We use mirrors to raise judgements about ourselves. We’re not strong enough, pretty enough, generous enough, or thin enough. What if I told you mirrors are not always made of glass, but take the human form and each person we meet is a reflection of ourselves?

This notion that everyone’s traits are in fact our own, sounds strange, right? Let’s test out this theory. Stop and think of someone you admire. What do you admire about this person? How do their actions magnify what you stand for and believe in? These are the positive qualities we see in ourselves. That is one of the reasons we are drawn to it.

What about our dislikes? Taking that same person what about them annoys you, makes you upset or angry? In these moments, we are making judgements about them. The judgements we make about them may be an aspect of ourselves we do not want to think about or express.

Accepting others are part of yourself builds awareness, reduces judgement, and grows the love you have for yourself and others. It is accepting the perfect with the imperfect. Let others be your mirror. Who do you want that person to be looking back at you?