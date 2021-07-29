Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“Mirror, Mirror, On The Wall”

"I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together"Lennon & McCartney Mirrors have been dated back to 6000 B.C. Mirrors are notorious for reflecting an image back to the observer. When gazing into a mirror one sees a reflection of themselves. Mirrors are eye opening. We can see […]

“I am he as you are he as you are me and we are all together”

Lennon & McCartney

Mirrors have been dated back to 6000 B.C. Mirrors are notorious for reflecting an image back to the observer. When gazing into a mirror one sees a reflection of themselves. Mirrors are eye opening. We can see that gray hair, new wrinkle, a beautiful smile, smudged mascara, tired eyes from a late night out with the crew, and so much more.

We use mirrors to raise judgements about ourselves. We’re not strong enough, pretty enough, generous enough, or thin enough. What if I told you mirrors are not always made of glass, but take the human form and each person we meet is a reflection of ourselves?

This notion that everyone’s traits are in fact our own, sounds strange, right? Let’s test out this theory. Stop and think of someone you admire. What do you admire about this person? How do their actions magnify what you stand for and believe in? These are the positive qualities we see in ourselves. That is one of the reasons we are drawn to it.

What about our dislikes? Taking that same person what about them annoys you, makes you upset or angry? In these moments, we are making judgements about them. The judgements we make about them may be an aspect of ourselves we do not want to think about or express.

Accepting others are part of yourself builds awareness, reduces judgement, and grows the love you have for yourself and others. It is accepting the perfect with the imperfect. Let others be your mirror. Who do you want that person to be looking back at you?

    Jennifer Byrne, Life/Career Coach & Learning Enthusiast at Jennifer Byrne Coaching, LLC

    Jennifer Byrne is a certified life and career coach. She helps her clients overcome the fears that are holding them back, increase confidence levels, discover their life’s purpose, and achieve greater levels of energy to reach their full potential. Jennifer’s message to her clients is “Follow Your Inner Compass.”

    With more than a decade of experience in organizational development, coaching, and mentoring in both corporate and non-profit environments, Jennifer brings a wealth of practical knowledge to her coaching work. Jennifer earned her B.S. from Monmouth University and pursued advanced degrees, including her MBA and M.Ed. She is certified as an Energy Leadership Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) from the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPEC) and holds an Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coaching Federation. Despite the demands of her career, Jennifer makes time to be involved with community and professional organizations. 

    Jennifer lives with her husband of 14 years and two dogs. When not working, she loves to explore the outdoors.

