Miriam RB Abbott: “Know who you are”

Know who you are. If you don’t know who you are, figure it out. What do you value? What do you care about? What do you believe in? When you know who you are and what you stand for, it’s easier to survive disappointment. That one actually comes from a famous philosophy, Kierkegaard. I will be misquoting him, but he said something like “If you know yourself, you can survive life’s storms”.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Miriam Abbott.

Miriam Abbott is a philosopher. She’s been a philosopher, professionally as a college professor, for thirty years. Finding happiness was a hot topic in philosophy circles several centuries ago. For Miriam, it’s still a topic worth thinking about. If we’re serious about finding happiness, we’re going to have to know what it is. As it turns out, we all define happiness a little differently.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m originally from a small town in northeastern Kansas –Manhattan, Kansas. It never felt small to me, but now I live in a city with something like a million other people, so it was small by comparison. My ma was a scientist and an administrator, my dad was a contractor. I’m honestly not sure how they raised a philosopher. It’s such an odd thing to pursue, when you’ve got such a nice practical background.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I went to college thinking I was going to be a communications major. A couple things happened along the way, though. First, I got a D on my very first paper in my very first communications course. I’m still not sure what exactly I did wrong, but I know I did something REALLY wrong. At the same time, I had enrolled in a philosophy class that was just super cool. It was asking the questions that have always bothered me, like . . . How can I know for sure that I’m not just a character in a dream? And you know, I always thought my questions were strange and paranoid, but it turns out that famous philosophers have been asking the “How do we know when we KNOW?” questions for centuries. I guess I found my people.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

At the absolute foundation, I have an incredible supportive family. It takes a lot to put up with me, because I have an extreme personality. I can drive myself and others really hard. And so my parents and my husband have always helped me moderate my natural inclinations. Without their gentle centering and support, I’d probably take all my drive . . . and smash it into a brick wall somewhere.

In my adult life, there are a couple of other figures who loom large: Dr. Ann Schiele (a now-retired college president) and the late Rev. Bill Croy. They believed in me and gave me opportunities, both professional and personal, that really set me on a path. It helps so much to have people believe in you . . . so I make it a point to believe in others. Seriously. If you have an idea, I am willing to open every door I can to help you make it happen. We’ll never know until we try!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Ironically, I could probably argue that my whole career in philosophy was, if not a horrible mistake, a questionable decision for me. I earned a four-year tuition scholarship for college. But I finished the credits for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in three years. So, I took it and graduated, essentially throwing away a year of free college education. I went on to graduate school . . . and when I got there, I’m not sure I was a terrific cultural fit. I was more interested in how philosophy applied to other fields., and graduate programs are way more interested in philosophy in and of itself. I don’t think I knew what I was getting into!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m perpetually interested in everything. It’s an occupational hazard, because philosophy truly does apply to everything. For example, philosophy is interested in “meaning”. It’s one thing to say, “Our cultural levels of happiness are low.” -that statement can be measured and assessed scientifically. It’s another thing entirely to explore what it means to say that we’re low on happiness. What is happiness to you? Why do we think we’re not happy? That’s all philosophy.

So, right now, let’s see . . . I work with lots of brilliant, truly brilliant, nursing educators. That exposes me to lots of nursing and education research, so I like to work with colleagues to find meaning in their research projects. And right now, honestly, research in education itself is in an odd place. It seems like lots of questions have been raised about whether experimental findings should be generalized. Like, how do we know that what’s true in one classroom with one instructor, will work for others? The student population is always changing, and no two instructors are alike. It’s pretty interesting!

I’m doing some fun business writing as well. Philosophy makes you identify patterns and trends pretty quickly, so it’s been helpful in understanding the meaning behind consumer behavior and workplace culture.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First, I have an insane work ethic. That might already be obvious. Anyone who knows me, has probably gotten a 3am email from me. There is no work-life balance for me, because my work questions are obsessively fascinating. So, I like to think about work stuff all the time.

Second, I am always willing to TRY. I think a lot of times people let doubt keep them from trying to do awesome things. I might have the same doubts, but they don’t stop me from trying. Failure is part of life, and I hate failing, but I hate not-trying even more. So, I’m not afraid to put myself out there on a project, because even if it falls on its face, we’re better for trying.

Lastly, I believe in others. You probably saw that coming. If you work with other people, and you want your team to be successful, then you invest yourself in their success too. Your faith in others will make a difference in what they can achieve.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Joy, and the role it might play in our lives, is a traditional philosophical question. Well, sort of traditional, the term “happiness” is more frequently used in my circles, but I think they’re pretty much the same. Think about trying to define “happiness” -to really capture the experience and explain it to someone. I’m not sure we can. I’m not sure we all experience happiness in the same way. For me, it’s something like “peace”. But others might expect something bigger and more dramatic. And I might change my mind about my own definition in a year or two. That’s okay. We all have different experiences in this world.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I read the report. What really struck me was the survey that just straight-up asked Americans, “How happy are you?’ That question is a very direct path towards measuring happiness, and the data shows a real decline.

So, let’s do some philosophy, and let’s look at this backwards. Let’s look at UNhappiness. I think it might be true that we’re unhappy when reality doesn’t match our expectations, yes? For example, if I expect a chocolate cake to be delicious, and it tastes like dust, then I’d be unhappy with the cake. And on a bigger issue: if I expect a presentation to go well at work, and it gets all messed up, I’d probably be unhappy.

So perhaps, some level of unhappiness and dissatisfaction is inevitable in this world. The key to a happier life, then, is to lower our expectations . . . . nah, I’m kidding. I think that is a famous approach though.

Instead, I’d recommend reframing disappointments as growth opportunities. Ask questions like “What can I learn from this?” and “How can I avoid this in the future?” Finding the answers to those questions makes the process productive, and I am 90% sure that being productive and moving forward can really contribute to finding meaning and happiness

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Here’s a myth: “Money doesn’t buy happiness”. I think it’s a myth because it gives a misleading perception that money is not important. You probably didn’t see this coming from a philosopher, but money can address economic insecurity. Poverty can be overwhelming and intractable and inescapable. Medical bills, car insurance, loan payments . . . money addresses those worries, and that eases mental burdens that preclude happiness.

Another myth is that happiness is the same for everyone. And it’s not. We all experience it differently, and different things make us happy. Regarding personal happiness, we have to make space for the experiences of others.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think it’s a mistake to depend on others for our happiness. Really, it’s a mistake to depend on anything we can’t control. The weather, for example, or maybe something unchangeable that’s already in the past. Happiness comes from the inside — that’s trite but true. We have to look realistically at the hand we’re dealt, and make a decision about what to do with it and how to move forward.

A while back, I worked really hard, advocating for a local political issue. It went down in defeat. That was disappointing news, I was unhappy with the results. But, I didn’t let that unhappiness define me. We are all more than our latest disappointment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Thing One: Know who you are. If you don’t know who you are, figure it out. What do you value? What do you care about? What do you believe in? When you know who you are and what you stand for, it’s easier to survive disappointment. That one actually comes from a famous philosophy, Kierkegaard. I will be misquoting him, but he said something like “If you know yourself, you can survive life’s storms”.

Thing Two: Remove things that don’t serve you. This applies a lot to social media and sometimes news. Anger sells, so it’s often placed prominently in our feeds. Remember that. And if you find that exposure to social media is making you unhappy on a regular basis, adjust habits or settings to fix that. You know what I get on my social media feeds? Children, puppies, and dessert photos.

Thing Three: Say it. This will be hard, but being transparent has really helped me. I give voice to my thoughts, directly and diplomatically. I don’t hold it in. I don’t talk behind others’ backs. When you tell others exactly where you stand, you are advocating for a world that is aligned with your values. And that’s a happy place.

Thing Four: Distraction is underrated. In listening to my aunt’s eulogy, I learned that she used to counsel my cousins with these words when they were distressed: “Wash your face: Think about something else.” That’s great advice. Often, our own thoughts and crazy worries take over and make us completely unhappy. We let the bad loom too large in our heads. If we can just break that pattern, our sense of peace can be restored.

Thing Five: Remember the Other Four Things. Seriously, we get better at anything with practice. And practice means repetition, so revisit Thing One, Two, Three and Four.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

That’s a tricky question, as depression can be a clinical condition. Assuming it’s something that is non-medical, I think feeling down or depressed is typically the result of disappointment. So, it’s important to remind friends . . . and colleagues and partners, that our failures don’t define us. We are much much more than our most recent defeat. Remind them of what YOU see when you think about them. Help them understand who they really are.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think some weird things are happening in our culture that are making people insensitive to others. Really angry too. It’s not just online, but now it’s leaked to in-person interactions. For this reason I think . . . I think I would do something about the transfer of information online. I believe in freedom of speech, so it’s hard to say “Puppy pictures are okay, but your inflammatory news article is not”. Maybe we need settings that keep us from interacting with strangers in social media and on news sites? I wonder if that would make us better, if we had to really know the people with whom we interact.

Because honestly, 30 years ago, it was pretty uncommon for people to walk out on a street corner, and start yelling their political beliefs for all to hear. That’s pretty much what happens now in social media. It hasn’t improved our world.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

How about Stacy London from What Not to Wear? I looked her up on Wikipedia one time, and noticed we were both born on the exact same day, and I think she might have majored in philosophy too. That might be an interesting conversation. Of course, then I’d have to worry about my outfit. Maybe just a phone call would be safer for me.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My academic work is hard to read, but it does show off how relevant to other fields philosophy can be. It’s all compiled here on the College page: https://www.mccn.edu/about/faculty-and-staff/bowers-abbott-miriam

I also write for columbusunderground.com and themetropreneur.com .

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!