Miriam Makeba-“The Clicking Song!” #SouthAfrica #WomensHistoryMonth2021

One of the greatest treasures of language is that it decorates music and song! That’s one of its hidden gems. Who would have ever known that one moves through music 🎵🎶🎶 in this profound way? Then you have the treasure of decorating the music 🎶🎶🎶 with different textures and methods. Various cultures have their own method of mapping out and decorating their musical treasures. Certain songs have wails. Others have screams. And then, there are, the clicks! Hmmm. . .the clicks! What is it about, the clicks, which makes a sound become restored? What is it about the clicks, which brings on a colorful and upbeat decor? How does it pinpoint and highlight certain relevant factors, within a song? What does it do? How does it transfer into understanding a certain wellness? What is it about, a click, which brings clarity, or understanding to a particular idea, within a song? What is it about the clicking song?

We are continuing our musical haven and journey within another sound of South African artistry! Coming through a legend in her own right, we remember the words, and voice, of one South African legend! Her name was none other than the legendary. . .

MARIAM MAKEBA

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/304907837251518307/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Listening to, “The Click Song,” by MARIAM MAKEBA, a certain spark comes to affirm the song. It does not come with a sparkling essence. Not at all. Nevertheless, each point moves through a narrative of tenderness, when receiving its clicking affirmation. What has been said receives its subtle praises from Earth’s winds and waters. The click vibrates within the natural surroundings. And, if you are in tune with the echo, you can see its imaginary radiance, brimming through the atmosphere.

The way in which MARIAM MAKEBA performs the clicking song, comes with ease. It’s natural, and through an eloquent way of the feminine mystique, from the Khoisan language. Singing it in a way, that was eloquent and serene, you felt a certain wonder, when moving through that song. It simply felt like a light-hearted wind, which eases your troubles and problems, away!

“The Click Song” is that feel good vibe for when you simply want to come to a space, and feel good! It’s a song of reassurance. It’s a song, especially for Khoisan people to seek affirmations from their own, Mother Tongue! Of course, there is also another layer, for what it means to have your Mother sound bring calm and tenderness to women. It is euphoric! And, you feel you have brought a sense of relief to the comfort and well-being of society-at least the space, in which you have permitted yourself to occupy. There is an even grander mystery to it all. At least for the time, when she is performing!

https://youtu.be/_V3YOBUKN58; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

Another component of euphoria, surrounding the click, is that it reveals what cannot be seen within the song. Whatever musical spaces and energies (within this song)remaining hidden are sure to be recognized for their beauty, should they be revealed. It’s a wonder, to say the most!

The beautiful thing about “the click,” (as how it has been described in Western tongue) is that it doesn’t have to be given a particular interpretation. In fact, one of the most auspicious components for “the click” is that there is no need for interpretation. In fact, it being visible, in its own right, is fine, enough! It’s a decorative tool! Clicking life into the enchantment, of sound!