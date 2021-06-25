Miriam AlDainy of Niema Beauty: “That natural beauty is making a comeback”

That natural beauty is making a comeback. Consumers are paying clearer attention to the impact their favorite brands have on the environment which pushes manufacturers to focus more on this aspect of doing business. The industry is being pushed towards, clean, ethical, and natural products.

Miriam AlDainy, founder of Niema Beauty, is Saudi- American and grew up in two different worlds; East and West. Miriam spent her childhood watching her Saudi grandmother and aunties concocting traditional beauty treatments from local ingredients such as roses, sugar, henna, and plant-based oils and fragrances. She created Niema Beauty to carry on that tradition and share these age-old secrets with a new generation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

At the beginning of lockdown last year, I found myself with lots of free time for some self- reflection. When I realized that quarantine wasn’t going to end quickly, I realized it would be a rare opportunity to achieve some of the big goals and dreams I’ve always intended to work on, but never made the time for.

I came up with the concept for my new business, Niema Beauty as part of my childhood and youth were spent in Saudi Arabia and I had always cherished the traditional, natural beauty products and treatments my female relatives used. These amazing products were created centuries ago and are still in wide use today, having been proven over time.

I created Niema Beauty to bring these ages-old, clean, safe, organic and pure products to the West.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A recent accomplishment is that Niema Beauty was featured in the launch edition of “Harper’s Bazaar Saudi Arabia”. It is particularly significant as I am a saudi-American. Being featured in the very first edition was a great honor that I could never have dreamed of as a child.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I’ve always have had the approach to do whatever it takes to make my business successful. I’m extremely organized and have found that to be helpful with running my business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I currently have two amazing ladies In my life. Durana Elmi, the COO of Cymbotika, is someone I consider a sister, best friend and mentor. She is a powerhouse, and one of the strongest women I know. She has taught me that not a single obstacle can stop me from achieving my dreams. I am truly blessed to have her in my life. My other mentor is my childhood friend Sarah Al Shohaib, who is the Global Marketing Vice President for Rimmel London, Manhattan, Bourjois and Miss Sporty. She is someone I look up to and has really paved the way for Saudi-Arabian women in the corporate world.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

I love that people are more aware of what they are putting on and in their bodies. I actually like that the beauty industry has become more focused on natural products. My contribution is to discover and bring ancient natural beauty products and to introduce them to the rest of the world.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

That natural beauty is making a comeback. Consumers are paying clearer attention to the impact their favorite brands have on the environment which pushes manufacturers to focus more on this aspect of doing business. The industry is being pushed towards, clean, ethical, and natural products.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. More stringent rules should be applied towards what brands can and can’t say about their products. A lot of brands are using terms like organic when they aren’t even certified.

2 .That brands have to by law be extremely transparent with their customers.

3. Keep working harder on being more inclusive of all types of people.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

True beauty, for me, is when someone is confident and comfortable in themselves.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

To be aware of who your target customer is Research, research , research To be extremely transparent with your customers To make sure you are giving the best product possible made with the best ingredients To always have a customer first approach with your business

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My favorite philosophy, and one which I practice daily, is that of “paying it forward”. It is the practice of small, uncalled for kindness and the ripple effect they have throughout society. Even just the gesture of complimenting a total stranger on a hair do or an outfit they obviously spent a lot of time on costs you nothing and is a shot of positivity out to the universe. I do believe gestures of kindness, even the tiniest, have a ripple effect and benefit the world because of it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mantra is in the words of the great RuPaul. He always says, If you can’t love yourself, how can you love anyone else?” It’s all about believing in and trusting yourself.

