Mireille Roc of Global Kitchen Travels: “Robotics have already entered the hospitality industry in hotels”

As part of our series about “The Future Of Air Travel”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mireille Roc.

Mireille Roc is a food and travel digital creator. Traveling solo since the age of 15, she has travelled the world from India to Costa Rica. When she is not developing recipes and teaching cooking classes, she is traveling the world and documenting her adventures via her writing and photography.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After spending some years not enjoying working in a corporate job, I decided life was too short not to enjoy what you do. I then followed my passions, which led me to cooking, travel and photography.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

A simple trip on the hotel stairs caused my to end up in the emergency room in Bangkok. I learned first hand about international medical air and to always expect the unexpected, when you travel.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Flying charter for a cheaper flight. The cost might be cheaper, however, they don’t have the infrastructure of the larger airlines.

So when the plane had a broken seat, I had to wait 10 hours in the Montego Bay airport for a seat to be fixed, before my flight could leave.

Unless you can afford a private charter flight, avoid charter flights at all costs!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Working freelance in the digital space is very demanding, with you having to wear many hats. Find the things you like to do and outsource the other tasks as soon as you can.

When I was trying to do everything, I was becoming overwhelmed and spending way too much time trying to learn skills I hated. When I finally started hiring people, then I was actually more efficient and more productive doing the part of the job I love and leaving the experts to do the parts that are not my forte.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Really, one of the people who had the greatest effect on me was someone I have never met. Anthony Bourdain. Without his example of showing how you can forge a successful career by marrying two niches — food and travel — which also happen to be my passions — I would never have dreamed this possible.

So many people along the way have told me you have to choose one. However his model showed me I didn’t have to!

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My goal in bring global cuisine and travel is to teach people about other cultures around the world, breaking down bias and embracing tolerance of all races and religions. It’s about showing that we are more alike then we are different and should always embrace community.

Thank you for that. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the Aviation and Air Travel industries?

Not really an innovation — but just the knowledge to travel stress free.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing these innovations?

Helping people to navigate the new way of traveling, post COVID. This is going to be with us for a while, so you might as well be prepared to the adaptations you will have to make.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

People who are willing to adapt will find little disruption in their ability to travel the world as before. However, if you are resistant to change, you are going to be stuck in your home city.

Are there exciting new technologies that are coming out in the next few years that will improve the Air Travel experience? We’d love to learn about what you have heard.

Some cities have already started to go paperless. Sweden is expected to go 100% paperless by 2023.

Can you share five examples of how the Air Travel experience might change over the next few years to address the new realities brought by the Pandemic? If you can, please give an example for each.

Many people have remained cautious of air travel, preferring to travel by car and other ground transportation. With this, a reduction of flight frequency is going to be a long term condition of Air Travel.

Robotics have already entered the hospitality industry in hotels. Before long, it’s possible that they may be entering the aircraft also. It may be robots bringing you your snacks. Not only for efficiency, but this is also a safer way with less human contact.

A vaccine passport has already been introduced in Israel and EU countries. Soon this is going to be required to travel to many countries around the world.

With so many companies having switched their businesses to online with employees working from home, business travel is going to be much affected. This may lead to the eradication of business class on many airlines, or at the very least, making it more affordable for leisure travelers.

Some airlines will recover, however, other airlines may be forced to merge or go out of business completely, especially smaller regional airlines.

This is going to cause less competition, which may cause the cost of flights to increase. So expect prices to be elevated.

