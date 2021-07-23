Miranda Yan of VinPit: “A digital marketer should be able to keep up with “what’s trending””

…A digital marketer should be able to keep up with “what’s trending.” For example, in the era of digital media, one cannot rely entirely on pamphlets and brochures, right! Tracking the customer’s inclination and trending topics is an essential and ongoing process for a digital marketer.

As a part of our series concerning “Effective Leverage of Digital Marketing,” I recently interviewed Miranda Yan.

Miranda Yan is the founder of VinPit, a reliable VIN decoder that can easily extract all the vehicle details using its VIN. VinPit is one of the fastest-growing web-based VIN lookup sites, which can be accessed via any browser. With years of experience in marketing, digital marketing has played a vital role in her operations at Vinpit. Her campaigns carried a mix of creative strategies and innovative marketing tricks besides hard work to launch an effective tool for desired results. She uses Digital marketing to understand the demographics of VinPit’s targeted audience. Here, PPC has helped in reaching considerable viewers. Not only that but, email campaigns have also helped her company in pitching directly to high converting customers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my professional journey with a marketing agency and, in a few years, became a marketer for a well-established internet-based company. I worked at this job for many years but always knew that I wanted to start something independently. Not too long ago, I came across the idea of beginning VinPit that paved my way for pursuing entrepreneurship. I would say it was more of an accident than a pre-planned venture initially. One of my friends was looking for a second-hand car, and I was trying to help her when I realized that the whole process lacks a system that the buyers could utilize to know about the vehicle’s history they are planning to purchase. This history can save them from facing various hardships resulting from the car’s troubled past. And it was at this moment, I thought of setting up a platform that would attend to the need of car buyers in tracking a vehicle’s past. The latter path has been bumpy and required immeasurable toiling, efforts, and patience for months. But, thanks to my team and all those who supported me, we were able to launch our platform a few months back and have come a long way since then.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Then, can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When we started, I thought bringing in many staff would help boost our marketing, but this step backfired. Expanding the team gave rise to the cost, and too many minds would prolong the simpler processes. As a result, we lagged at marketing when it was the utmost necessity for our brand’s survival. Thankfully, I recognized this slip up shortly before it was too late, and now I do DIY PR myself.

The lesson learned from this miscalculation was that adding numbers to the existing staff should be the last refuge when the other means cannot obtain the desired result. Instead, a start-up should try to cut as much cost as possible and make quick and efficient marketing decisions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I was facing some severe dilemmas in finding a business partner. Since I had an unpleasant experience with an unprofessional partner in the past, I did not want to take a chance. My difficulty was resolved after I met a renowned digital marketer at a conference. I described to him my ideas of starting up and conveyed my need for a business partner. He introduced me to a man with the right skills I needed. It turned out this man became one of my most important partners and steered the company in the right direction with me. I want to take this opportunity to thank him for helping me set up the company and introducing me to a business partner without whom my company might not have reached the heights it achieved today.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the way we have gained such extensive media exposure in so little time makes us stand out from the rest. We worked twice as hard to remain untouched from the adverse effects of the pandemic, and when the other startups were struggling to survive, we were still able to leverage our well-thought marketing strategies. The unprecedented time required quick solutions, ensuring every team member has adequate facility, tools, and access to tech m to function remotely. It was the timely measures that helped us remarkably.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Professionalism, preparedness, and regular self-review are the three character traits that led me to the position where I currently am. Professionalism has consistently opened new opportunities for me and helped me land some terrific deals for the company. Preparedness has allowed me to efficiently take charge of the team in tough times, like pandemics, and keep the work running smoothly no matter how tough the circumstances get. Lastly, regular self-reviews how I get to know about the areas of improvement. Reflecting on past mistakes and identifying the inconsistencies have permitted me to troubleshoot some major operational blunders.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Not really; I am focused on VinPit only.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

Since you mentioned PPC campaigns, let me address the issues related to that first. The most prominent problematic move I see with PPC strategies of start-ups is not targeting their audience correctly. How can one expect viewers to click on the ads they aren’t interested in? The right way of implementing PPC campaigns is by creating buyer personas and working out the targeting techniques according to their platforms. The other biggest digital marketing missteps include

Not sticking to one plan, not employing the proper technique depending on the stage of the company, and spending too much time perfecting the brand’s attributes.

Small start-ups often experiment with their digital marketing strategies, keep changing channels, jumping from one campaign to another in search of better results, and do not give time for one plan to mature. This way, they just end up exhausting all resources. Furthermore, going for everything their competitors are doing without considering or measuring their growth is another disastrous effort; such companies again end up splurging too much on marketing and are often left with unfulfilled demands that cause a lousy reputation. Lastly, allocating lots of funds, time, and workforce for perfecting a brand’s attributes like a logo is again a wastage of resources and unnecessary for a small start-up.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint,” what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

It’s the PR marketing that worked for my company, and a successful digital marketing campaign’s blueprint, in my opinion, would start with an effective PR strategy. Setting up the goals and recognizing the target audience should always be the first step. Once the brand gets sufficient visibility, the later stages become a little easier. Effective and innovative content marketing, outreach will help foster brand presence on various platforms. Advertising should only be taken up once the business is ready to afford the costs. As mentioned earlier, we implemented PR tactics to create a positive brand impression. In this process, I was once involved in business talks where I expressed my ideas about data-driven decision-making, and it caught the attention of a renowned media platform. They invited me for an interview which generated 40% more traffic for our website the following week. It has been one of the most outstanding achievements for us.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion, which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

I think Google AdWords and Facebook ads are promising platforms and obtain the best PPC marketing campaigns. While the former has one of the largest search markets, the latter has a remarkable user and lets you personalize your content more efficiently for the target audience.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Knowing your target and their segmentation is the foremost necessity. Knowledge of essential metrics and access to tools for tracking them regularly and creating landing pages with compelling CTA would be the other two prerequisites for a highly successful PPC campaign.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Personalization is a powerful tool for email marketing. Calling people by names, tailoring backgrounds and content according to recipient’s buying habits, etc., will surely catch their attention more. Creating a compelling subject line is crucial in drawing a viewer’s attention and intriguing him enough to open your mail. When it comes to amplifying conversions, nothing works better than a solid Call To Action strategy.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? Can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Content marketing in any form is something that I’m deeply passionate about. Social Media and lead generation marketing are emerging as tremendously potential tools as well. Marketing Automation, if used strategically, is capable of engaging a massive customer base with less effort. The key to leveraging any of these tools is planning and analyzing. For example, if you plan to provide a thrust to your marketing through content, equip it with SEO, CTA, and other optimization options. Similarly, for social media marketing, you will need to plan the usage of various platforms, determine the target audience and track their online buying behaviors to make the campaign successful.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Analyzing data is the first thing that will help a digital marketer, not only in starting off but at every step of their career. I have always appreciated big data and utilized it to make customized recommendations and to target consumers. I think it helps the company recognize its customer pool and target them sufficiently. Building Connections in media can build a positive presence of your business and increase your brand’s visibility exponentially. I use various digital tools to reach out to journalists and never miss a chance of building strong bonds with them. A good planning skill is a must for becoming highly successful as a digital marketer. Since marketing involves a lot of money, you need to be a good researcher and planner to know which way would reap the best result. For me, planning is the first step towards any probable undertaking. With this, I would also like to connect the next aspect that helps in fostering a flourishing digital marketing career- the ability to cut costs. One must be creative and hardworking to devise methods that would let the company market at lower prices. Especially when working in a start-up, this skill saves a lot of resources. Lastly, a digital marketer should be able to keep up with “what’s trending.” For example, in the era of digital media, one cannot rely entirely on pamphlets and brochures, right! Tracking the customer’s inclination and trending topics is an essential and ongoing process for a digital marketer.

What books, podcasts, videos, or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

In general, I always read books like the Alchemist to get inspired and motivated. But when it comes to learning marketing skills, I’m pretty picky with resources from where I gather knowledge. I love books like — “ Hooked: How to build habit-forming products” by Nir Eyal and “How brands become Icon” by Douglas B Holt. Such books help develop and sharpen marketing skills rather than just quoting a few short-term marketing tips and tricks. For podcasts, I go for “The Business Digital” and “Marketing O’clock.” Besides these, I also watch marketing icons and read related blogs whenever I get time.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think absolute digitization of services is the need of the hour. We have witnessed how digital tools have proved to be life-saving in unprecedented times like the Coronavirus pandemic. I believe that there would be no need for currency in the future. Everything a person needs would be available at a tap on their smartphone, and it will all happen for the best. Consumers will have a plethora of options to make purchases, consume content, have the flexibility to work from anywhere, and in general, comfort in day-to-day life.

How can our readers further follow your work?

If you want to know more about my work, you can check out our website here, and you can also connect with me via Linkedin.

