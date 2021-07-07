Miranda Gillespie of LuxeItFwd: “Take every piece of advice with a grain of salt”

Take every piece of advice with a grain of salt. I’ve found that others love to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do in your business, despite often not having any relevant experience to give that advice. Whilst certainly you should take on board feedback, I’ve learned to go with your intuition as to what direction you believe the business should take.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Miranda Gillespie.

Miranda Gillespie is the Founder and CEO of luxury resale ecommerce platform, Luxe.It.Fwd. Luxe.It.Fwd provides consumers with a trusted online destination for buying and re-selling pre-owned luxury. With its authenticity guarantee and pricing at up to 60% off the RRP new for designers including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Gucci, Luxe.It.Fwd provides a more affordable entry point to buy luxury while at the same time softening the environmental impact of the fashion industry by promoting re-use.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up as the youngest of four children and with my mother being a single parent, we didn’t have much growing up. But my mother really instilled in me the importance of education and so I worked hard at school and was accepted into law school. I worked part time jobs while at law school to support myself and ultimately graduated my law degree with honours to then start my career working as a a lawyer in a private law firm.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

From Mark Twain, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” Having established a successful legal career but wanting to start my own business in a completely new field, this quote was especially fitting to me making the massive life decision to leave my career in law. While there was a very high risk that I might not be successful going into a new career, I knew that I would regret it for quite literally the rest of my life if I didn’t jump in and pursue my business idea in a different field.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Relentless hard work is definitely number 1! It may sound boring and obvious, but when starting my business I worked insane hours every day, day after day for years. Resilience, which is not something that comes naturally for most of us but is learned. In business there are so many knocks on a constant basis and you need to learn to just roll with the punches to keep moving forward and not get heavily affected by each knock. Intolerance, which can actually be a very positive trait when used to drive change. When I’m dissatisfied with a situation I’m very driven to change it, which led to me leaving my legal career for a new career chapter.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I studied law at and upon graduation went into private practice in my early 20s, then working as a lawyer for around 10 years. I worked my way up until being promoted to a Partner of my law firm in my late 20s. Despite achieving outward success, I had come to realize that I really didn’t enjoy the practical realities of working in law and wasn’t passionate about it. I really wanted to find a career that I could be passionate about but I felt stuck because law was all that I knew and had done.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I had always been a huge advocate for online shopping and love the convenience it brings. Upon myself one day looking to purchase a pre-owned designer handbag but realizing the online options were limited and often rife with counterfeits, I came up with the idea to create Luxe.It.Fwd where buyers such as myself could have the full luxury buying experience (notwithstanding that they’re buying pre-owned) and the peace of mind shopping of having authenticity guaranteed.

To lessen the risk in case Luxe.It.Fwd didn’t work out, I initially started Luxe.It.Fwd as a side hustle while continuing to work full-time as a lawyer. I did this for a couple of years until Luxe.It.Fwd had grown to a level that it had proven itself to be viable, at which time I left my career in law for good to focus exclusively on Luxe.It.Fwd.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The trigger for me making the huge career transition was how dissatisfied I was working in law and how I really yearned for a career that I could be passionate about and which would utilize my skills to the best of their abilities. That dissatisfaction really propelled me to taking the plunge to start Luxe.It.Fwd, as I didn’t want to work for decades more in a career that I was miserable in.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

In hindsight I believe that when we come out of school and select a field to discover or career to go into, at that young age we don’t really know ourselves and what our strengths and skills are. It was only through working in law over many years that I discovered I was really passionate about the challenge, problem solving skills and creativity needed to grow a business but that these weren’t skills I could exercise working in law. Having realized this, the significant barrier to then be overcome was to transition to a new career where I could exercise those skills, which is a hard realization to have after spending years studying and training in a certain field. In my case, I decided to create my own future in terms of starting my own business in an area I was passionate about.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

From initially starting out as a small business from my own home, Luxe.It.Fwd has now grown to a team of 9 and achieving multi-million dollar annual revenue. I am incredibly proud of the way that Luxe.It.Fwd has resonated with our customers and the wonderful feedback and reputation that we’ve established in our field.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was first wanting to leave my career in law and start a business in a completely new field, most people would probably think that is a terrible idea however my husband was always really supportive of me wanting to work in a career which made me happy. In the early days of the business when I started the business from home, my husband would get roped into doing all sorts of jobs for the business and staying up late packing orders. As a solo business founder, his support certainly meant the world in those early days to my morale.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When you work so hard to build a business from scratch, I’ve found that it’s incredibly heartwarming when I meet new people who happen to already know Luxe.It.Fwd. I’m so incredibly proud of the business I’ve built and it’s so validating to meet new people who tell you that they love what we’ve created.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

When starting a new business there’s an incredible amount of self-doubt that goes with that. And for good reason, because start-ups have an incredibly high failure rate as we all know. It’s incredibly nerve wracking to invest so much time, money and emotional energy into a new business, and in the early days I had so much self-doubt as to whether Luxe.It.Fwd would be successful. To overcome that self-doubt, I just had to keep reminding myself that I would forever regret it if I didn’t pursue the opportunity and that failure would be a much better alternative to regret.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

In starting a business or a new career change, I believe it’s really important to find like minded people who understand what you are going through and have been there before. For me, that was about meeting other business owners who had started successful businesses from scratch. This network provided me with so much wisdom as to the business journey but more than anything, the support of being able to confide in someone who completely understood what you were going through.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Coming from a background in law, I was completely out of my comfort zone in starting an ecommerce business. I had no prior experience in running a business nor knowledge of ecommerce and everything that goes with that. Rather than letting that daunt me, I reminded myself that nearly everything is learnable, and I effectively lived on Google in the early days of the business figuring out how to do everything from product photography through to bookkeeping!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You never turn off from the business! Having a business is like another child that you always think about and worry about, even if not working. Take every piece of advice with a grain of salt. I’ve found that others love to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do in your business, despite often not having any relevant experience to give that advice. Whilst certainly you should take on board feedback, I’ve learned to go with your intuition as to what direction you believe the business should take. It can take a long time before a business becomes ‘successful’. We often read about overnight business success stories but for Luxe.It.Fwd and most businesses, it takes a good few years at least in order to see the business be fully viable. There will be a never-ending amount of problems. The cheeky comment from many business owners is certainly true that their role of CFO stands for “chief firefighting officer.” Being in business is all about putting out fires all the time. Despite the stress and exhaustion, there is nothing more satisfying in your career than seeing a business that you build from scratch achieve success. To achieve that success, all the negatives are undoubtably worth it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I know what it feels like to go into a job every day that you feel miserable at but feeling like you’re stuck in the industry that you’re in for the rest of your working life. I hope that others in a similar situation can see my experience that it’s never too late to start a new career chapter in a completely new field that is more fulfilling.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve long been inspired by Arianna Huffington, both in terms of what she has achieved in her career and her focus on career wellness. Arianna would be a truly fascinating person to share a meal with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website — https://luxeitfwd.com.au/

Instagram — @luxe.it.fwd_

Facebook — /luxeitfwd

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!