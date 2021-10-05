Miranda Anita: “Learn every aspect of your business”

Learn every aspect of your business. You don’t have to be a master at it, you hire the masters. This would have saved me many sleepless nights, and I didn’t hire the right team. Over and over again. Until we realized we had been running our business with just the two of us. We went back to basics. And took our own advice. Hired the best freelancers and consultants.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Miranda Anita.

Founder of the Official Lipstick Reader, Miranda Anita is an artist who demonstrates the allure of a first kiss. As one of the most sought-after lip print readers, she offers a unique holistic approach with proven results, all based on the anatomy and energy of a kiss. Miranda is a third-generation clairvoyant who understands the universal signals and science hidden within every Kiss print. Prepare to be astounded at the affirmative insights, uplifting readings, and spot-on predictions, all in under 5 minutes for large gatherings or intimate parties.

She and her Kiss Whisperers delight and awe audiences through a combination of divination and storytelling, with an additional spark of magic, setting her apart from every other traditional reader. From reading over 10,000 lip prints, Miranda has learned that no two prints are alike, each individual print providing its own story to tell. Utilizing two kisses for a road map, Miranda reads lip prints to decode the past and present. Most importantly, she shares how we got where we are, why we do what we do, and what is next on a life journey.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Most people wouldn’t blame me if I sat out the rest of my life. Most people would say I’d paid my dues and earned the right to coast on the government’s dime. A schizophrenic mother, absentee father, in and out of foster care since the age of 2, shattered childhood. And later abused as an adult in the military serving my country, abandoned by my husband with a newborn and a two-year-old, diagnosed with PTSD and recently labeled “disabled” — yeah, I can certainly agree that I’ve paid some dues. But life is never guaranteed to go your way. There has never been any promise that if you stay steadfast, throw patience and conviction at life, or simply do what a good girl is supposed to do, that it will surely work itself out. I do believe life is what you make it. It’s a shuffled deck that’s shoved into your hands.

My childhood was fond, kind, and “learning lessons” beginning in Albuquerque, New Mexico. My mother moved us to Los Angeles shortly after I was born. My brother arrived one year and one day later. I will mention my brother’s birthdate. Until I moved on from the ward of the court, attending out-of-state Job Corps to being on my own when I joined the Navy did I celebrate my birthday on my actual birth date. My stepdad took me and my brother back to NM. Our grandparents decided that they would keep me. And my brother went to a foster home, where I would join him years later. Living on a country farm, I was allowed to run with the wind and no one asked where I was as long as it got dark. I was an excellent student and enjoyed going to school. Always remembering my mother telling me “Get your education. One of the few things no one can take away from you.” I quit school at 15, earned my GED, then my BA and on to a Master of Education. I am a Retired Service Connect Navy Veteran. And this was the first time I belonged to a community. I was married in the Navy and had our daughter Miranda. Two years later our son Lorenzo. Worked in Corporate America, when 9/11 changed many lives. My learning lessons taught me enough to begin my Entrepreneurship. Eventually to the Official Lipstick Reader as Miranda, the Kiss Whisperer to the Stars.

I have always been mesmerized by a Kiss, particularly a Mother’s Kiss. Aging up in a group home has its perks, I kissed the younger children and pretended to be their mother. What we all missed and had in common was a kiss goodnight. I never dreamed that a simple “Kiss” could change my life and the lives of so many others. I began my new career as a Life and Love Coach. And my symbol was one kiss. One day, I happened to be at the right place at the right time. I had my lip print read. And I knew I wanted to learn more. Soon after I offered free kiss print readings. I bought a handbook on the art of lip print readings because I needed to validate my readings. Eerily, I was able to connect with those who allowed me to read their kiss print without any training and be pretty darn accurate, so the book wasn’t necessary. This was 10 years ago. I have perfected my craft. I offer forensic, intuitive, and digital kiss prints as the Official Lipstick Reader.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had just watched the “Bucket List,” and formulated my top five “gotta haves.” One was that I wanted to be on the Real Housewives of Orange County. Instead, I was recently featured on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While filming I read all eight of the “Housewives.” There are many stories to share regarding that segment alone, however, my takeaway was reading Erika Jane’s kiss print. And I had great and positive news for her. As I did for the other seven. And in case anyone wants to know, they do not stop the camera. There is no redo.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I had not built my persona as of yet. I decided from that day on I would wear a headband, fake mole, and a bustier to my gigs. I have one photo of that day (this is my funniest mistake). A family was walking by and had stopped at our Psychic Booth, and a little girl hid behind her mother. I knew at that moment, I would be a persona that welcomed children, read ladies lips, and that gentlemen would want theirs read as well.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned that trying to be someone else or following the trend did not work for me. I began to clean up my act, purchased high quality postcards, lipsticks, and a mirror. I went from hoping for tips at various establishments to being one of the highest-paid Kiss Print Readers.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are currently developing a Kiss Whisper Academy, where we will offer certifications and licenses. As a disabled veteran who had given up on a life’s purpose, I found a way to work within my limitations. I gathered all my know-how, my tried and true methods, to share as a digital course. There is only one Official Lipstick Reader, but I want to share my secrets, art, entertainment, and more to spread my gift nationally and internationally. My initial goal is to have 100 certified Kiss Whisperers worldwide.

We are preparing to launch The Kiss Whisper Podcast, where lips are unsealed, secrets revealed, life lessons uncovered, possibilities predicted, and more. With a chocolate kiss of course.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

As a Lightworker, I say step into your light and believe. Get in touch with your own intuition. Find out what type of Lightworker you are or want to be. If you have not already, explore palm reading, play with Tarot, and learn the intricacies of Oracle. Keep practicing until you feel you could teach a class in it. Then add Kiss Forensics to your modality. Either way, you will have learned a new skill.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Everyone deserves full representation, including all cultures and ethnicities. We need to embrace “All people were created equal” and we need to do something about it. We are the land of the free. Every human being deserves to have the same opportunities and the desire to go after it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Start with one idea. Stay away from the bright and shiny business toys that will lure you. Build your home/business on your own platforms. Do not rent other people’s property for your digital marketing. If you think you need it, you probably don’t. Learn every aspect of your business. You don’t have to be a master at it, you hire the masters. This would have saved me many sleepless nights, and I didn’t hire the right team. Over and over again. Until we realized we had been running our business with just the two of us. We went back to basics. And took our own advice. Hired the best freelancers and consultants.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Outsourcing is the Key as an entrepreneur. If the skill is not producing revenue, outsource. Have a plan before you search for someone. Know exactly what it is you need and want from your applicants and have that written down. Interview, and interview again, anyone that is working on your business. It is so easy to be swayed by price, perfect pitches, and the “Me Too” that someone can relate to you and your business. But keep to your plan. Ask for references and verify them. Require recent samples of work. And whenever possible, get another opinion. Rinse and repeat.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a kiss print movement where we offer kisses instead of weapons of mass destruction.

A girl can dream, right?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My biggest leap to success occurred when I was blessed to meet Tamara Parisio. After getting her kiss print reading, she was an immediate fan! She has become one of my dearest friends and an admired colleague. Tamara is amazing in her craft, she brings intelligence and ingenuity to every facet as Brand Designer, Wordsmith, and Creative Director. Tamara was instrumental in creating my persona after I shared that I wanted to live in Hollywood, CA, read kiss prints for celebrities, luxury brands, and be recognized as the Official Lipstick Reader. She rebranded me from head to toe, honed my messaging, set my fees, and coached me on how to believe in myself. Thus, I have emerged as the Official Lipstick Reader — Kiss Whisperer to Celebrities, Luxury Brands, VIPs, and exclusive private practitioner.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mother’s: “Get your education. One of the few things no one can take away from you.” My mother was right. I pursued higher learning, earned a Master’s Degree, and consider myself a lifelong learner. I would not have been able to create OLR without that advice.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Kris Jenner, as a “Momager” with her own struggles, I feel we could really connect. Plus, I have a message for her from Robert Kardashian.

How can our readers follow you online?

