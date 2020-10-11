Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Miracles of music…let’s feel it !!

Rhythm & Harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul - Plato

Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music…

– George Ellot

This is true, really all my works go effort less when I listening music, I never feel the pain of working. All my works are effortless, painless with music. Hope this is not only for me, many of us experiences this feeling. Music touches our soul. Wave into our head and just make us feel fly.

Music makes us happy, not only happy but heals everything. There are so many songs according to our emotions. Every emotions has a song. Happy, sad, heart broken for everything there is a song. There is a older note says “music heals everything, even the medicines can’t do “. We can’t separate music from our life. We can listen music anytime, anywhere we want and can reduce all the negative thoughts, make us cool. Music along with lyrics make us to deep dive into the song. Listen more music and learn to live happy without worries.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

