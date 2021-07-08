Mira Kopanarov of Mirable: “Don’t be boring!”

Don’t be boring! This one is simple, but too often forgotten. You can hire the best speakers for the event. But long, slow speeches only breed annoyance and boredom. I always ask myself this question: could a 12-year-old sit through it? We are all operating with roughly the same kind of attention span now. We had one live event where I barely managed to watch the re-run. I knew exactly where the problem was — one of the speakers started going in circles, and the energy of the event slowly tailored off. More important than the content is the way people feel when they’ve heard the speaker talk — short and energizing is always the best way.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mira Kopanarov

Mira Kopanarov is the Founder and Director of Mirable Inc., a fully integrated marketing consultancy that helps their clients build immersive and extended customer experiences. With 15 years of solution-driven marketing experience across various sectors, Mira helps her clients foster memorable, meaningful connections with their surrounding communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I was a knee-bruised wildling that never gave up until she got what she had in mind. And I don’t mean Barbies and toys; it was all about doing things a little bit differently. I grew up in Bulgaria with organic tomatoes in my grandparents’ yard, witnessing hard work and appreciating it as a virtue. After I graduated Gifted Mathematicians High School, I went into University pursuing a completely different major — it was always about pushing the limits.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I was usually the spokesperson and promoter of ideas from an early age; I was always the designated ‘ask the parents’ kid among my friends. I studied journalism and started working for a large ad agency at 18 years old, when TV ads were in their blossoming days in Bulgaria. Soon after, I moved to Canada, completing an HBA in Communication Studies and watching the rampant rise of Google Ads and digital marketing channels. I was fascinated with the technology and curious about the strategies, but it would be years before I turned that natural interest into an entrepreneurial pursuit.

Later on, in my career, I found myself working in one of the most fascinating industries — real estate. A small and very tight-knit community, I call them the secret society. The sector as a whole has a lot to offer, and decisions that are made in real estate impact our daily lives in important ways. But the real estate sector is also behind on innovation and creativity. Many companies have been doing things the same way for far too long.

One day, in the midst of my divorce and court proceedings, I woke up. I suddenly realized that after 15 years of varied and extensive experience, I needed to go on my own path and help the people I work with — the communities, landlords, retailers, and small businesses — do things differently. I quit it all and very boldly changed my career path to become a full-time entrepreneur with a focus on innovative marketing, dedicating my full attention to creating solutions that resonate with businesses and consumers alike.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, this is a very embarrassing one! Since many years have passed, I guess I can share! In my early real estate years, working in downtown Toronto, I was sent on a mission to take a photo of the subway for a company’s leasing research. I quickly ran over to the subway, captured the image, and sent it off. Moments later, I received an email that read — “We meant the restaurant, not underground.”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This is a tough one. My go-to books and films have changed since I’ve evolved throughout my life. As much as I grew up inspired by Lord of the Rings, and the adventures of brave little creatures who achieved the unthinkable, I’m more environmentally driven and socially-oriented these days (I should say ‘decades’). Today, that’s what truly moves me. I love reading Naomi Klein and Yuval Harari. I cried out loud with the latest David Attenborough movie. The impact we have as individuals, businesses and consumers is what moves me every day. The story is simple: we need to ensure our kids have a future, and that they care about the planet and all of its living creatures.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never give up!

You can’t expect results if you give up, it is as simple and as hard as that. It was what kept me going while relocating to a new country, redoing university, and raising a child away from my family. I have always kept pushing in my career. If something wasn’t what I wanted, I either changed it or chose not to complain. Throughout the last two years, I’ve had days working as much as 20 hours. While this wasn’t a sustainable model, it was what I needed to do to push forward. Giving up wasn’t an option — if you don’t do it for yourself, no one will.

Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

I’m not sure if many people fully realize that event management makes up a large portion of marketing. It is the space in which companies really have the chance to interact with their consumers, which is the sweetest and most rewarding piece; more than conversions and cost per click rates, believe it or not! Events make up a complex and creative part of marketing.

Working in the Shopping Center business, events are a focal point of every good marketing program. From Santa’s arrival to Fall festivals, the myriad of ideas you need to come up with strategically is incredible. In Centers under my care, I have run events such as the First Doughnut Festival in Toronto. We also high jacked the Toronto Fashion Show with an impromptu fashion show of our own, and won a marketing award for it. I hosted an anti-bullying event with Neil Patel and Hannah Alper, a Local Fest with artesian vendors in a Center in Regina, and most recently was awarded a grant from the Province of Ontario for a virtual/ in-person event, which moved from Santa to Easter and now to a Summer event, due to the lockdown measures.

I also used to run corporate and conference events for the landlords I worked for. I have seen and been to a lot of events, and I always felt privileged to work in an industry where customer feedback was quick, sharp and direct. Shoppers are very opinionated, which is extremely helpful when it comes to building the next new thing.

In short, my experience running so many events led me to imagine a more innovative way of enticing people to participate and engage. We have done a lot — we’ve almost done it all. I think we need to turn our focus toward a more collaborative and innovative approach for future events.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

I think there is an adoption shyness period when it comes to virtual events, both from organizers and attendees. I remember some of the first live sessions we did. I was also acting as a speaker, and I had to practice, and remember to breathe in and out. Speaking into the void of a computer screen and seeing a bunch of heads staring back is nothing we’ve ever prepared for. The lack of body language still makes my brain explode, but I know how to read eyes better now!

What is important, I think, is that the medium doesn’t change the message. Virtual platforms should absolutely not compromise the delivery or experience for the attendees. Many companies just wanted to produce virtual content and quickly convert existing conferences to digital material, moving fast so as not to miss the boat. But just like all the other events, you can’t expect amazing results without putting in the effort. It might seem easier to win attendees when they’re just one click away, but the Internet is a vast, wide-open space — an online attendee could be anywhere they want to be, and you need to give them a reason to choose to be with you.

Virtual events are competing for shorter online attention spans; I think brand consistency, messaging, and engagement should be even more elevated. Remember, in an in-person event the environment provides a base level of entertainment and engagement. With live or recorded virtual events, distractions are endless, and could really detract from the power of the event.

For those reasons, we opted for a solution that combines the best of both worlds. It has been so rewarding to hear and see people’s reaction when a ‘virtual’ event spills over and extends into their real lives. Every time, the exclamation and smiles make me love my job even more.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

I’m hesitant to admit this as a mother, but video gaming does an awesome job in virtual events! The immersive nature, the anticipation, the quality of production, and the excitement are usually incredibly well executed. Some brands and companies might be smart to follow the video game industry’s lead!

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The bandwagon approach is never a good idea. Simply doing it for the sake of doing, because everyone now has a virtual live event, doesn’t make for a successful experience. It only results in time and resources wasted. Every good event requires the dedication, preparation and appreciation for your attendees.

Another common mistake is trying to replicate your in-person event with the virtual, rather than using virtual events as an opportunity to take a step further and test new ways to come together in person, extending the experience.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

It really depends on the event, budget and targeted attendees. I think the most important thing is the ease of use, integration of different tools — calendar, chat rooms, etc. — all in one place. The goal is to provide a path to hassle-free engagement without sending people too far outside of the experience.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I think whatever works within your budget and saves you time is the right tool for you. Cloud storage, for me, has been a life-changer as it allows us to access and send information regardless of location. We share some folders with vendors, other with designers, venues, etc.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Imagine the participant, and try to make them smile. Before we propose an idea to a client or develop a product, I always visualize the person who will use the tool or participate in the experience. I imagine what facial expression I’d like them to have when they interact with our service or offering. It’s not always about putting our brand front and center, it’s often about the way we’re able to make other people feel. Technology has a way of glossing over our emotions. But great events can bring out the best emotions in people and emphasize them. Sophistication doesn’t equal success. When we launched the Virtual Easter App, we were so thrilled to have interest that we intentionally made it simple to use. We wanted to allow the experience to evolve, and to make sure no vendor or partner felt any barriers to participation. When we presented, people often asked for additional capacities — all the bells and whistles. But as they imagined the experience from a customer’s perspective they slowly started talking themselves out of it. They realized that keeping it easy and simple to share, participate in, and use was going to lead to the highest amount of engagement. It was a lovely experience of helping our clients find this understanding on their own. Build anticipation. After a long period of isolation, people are looking for a sense of belonging. Well-marketed virtual events can give them that days, months, or weeks in advance. Focus on building excitement, and take advantage of the digital touch points that come with a virtual event. Incorporate a thoughtful gift that shows up to the attendees’ (real life) door step, or add a fun digital touch like virtual coffee. Gifting a meal, suntan lotion, lipstick, or any little take away that’s relevant to the event, can add a really meaningful touch. Be creative, and look for new ways to bring the event into their homes. Add a feel-good component. Throughout the pandemic, people have been reminded of our interconnectedness. More than ever, consumers want to support their local economies. People are more environmentally aware, and everyone is looking for the ways in which larger companies are giving back. Connecting your event with an important initiative, whether it’s donating a portion of the proceeds or simply using your audience to highlight an important cause, initiative, or other event that’s taking place, is a great way to resonate with the new social ideas — and to do some good in the process. Don’t be boring! This one is simple, but too often forgotten. You can hire the best speakers for the event. But long, slow speeches only breed annoyance and boredom. I always ask myself this question: could a 12-year-old sit through it? We are all operating with roughly the same kind of attention span now. We had one live event where I barely managed to watch the re-run. I knew exactly where the problem was — one of the speakers started going in circles, and the energy of the event slowly tailored off. More important than the content is the way people feel when they’ve heard the speaker talk — short and energizing is always the best way.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First, I would ask one simple question: Why do you need a virtual event? I would see if the prospective host could list three solid reasons. And I would hope they would answer with thoughts regarding an extended customer experience or an unforgettable event, rather than saying something along the lines of ‘there’s no other way.’

Next, I’d advise the organizers to brainstorm and collect input from as many diverse people as they’re able to reach. Preferably, they’d confer with professionals. You can always hire consultants for their ideas without the execution, and you might find this is the best impact for your budgeting dollars.

Finally, who do you want to attend? Visualize them as they move throughout their lives. Where can you reach them? What would they be looking for? Gear your marketing and organizational efforts toward that, and make sure to put together an adequate budget before you move forward. Virtual doesn’t mean cheaper. You can always hire a consultant to assist you with the budget preparation and guidelines before you engage in further trades.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We did! Stayeh!cation promotes local consumption, travel, and community. We want to work with environmentally driven, local brands to support our communities and businesses and provide safe local fun. We want to expand this nationally and then create a global program which will promote important values across the world. Utilizing technology for a virtual reality scavenger hunt is the virtual component but the core of the program is greater good, collectively built and collectively achieved.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why?

Yes, Elon Musk. I want him to harness the power within his brand and products to support more local communities, this way a global sustainable network will be a solid foundation for a greater good. He was a pioneer and believed in his idea and never gave up — we share that quality! It would be a dream come true to make Tesla a part of our Stayeh!cation initiative. And if Jonny Harris joined us to do our promotional video, things would be about as good as I could imagine.