Minna Taylor of Energize Your Voice: “Face time is vital”

Face time is vital. I will probably get pushback on this because the sexy new challenge is Zoom fatigue, but nothing can replace seeing faces. With this being said, establish when video is required and when it is optional. Create dedicated space for small group face meetings where people can share with one another, get that visual feedback, and see the faces of the people with whom they have been emailing all week. It will humanize the interim exchanges and increase the likelihood of respect, patience, and understanding as everyone seeks to negotiate best practices for remote or hybrid dynamics.

Minna Taylor is the Founder of Energize Your Voice, a NYC based communication coaching and training firm. With an experiential approach, rooted in the principles of play and acting technique, she and her team support organizations to explore their full potential in public speaking, storytelling, and leadership communication. Notable clients include UBER, Red Bull, Citi, and E&Y. Minna earned her BFA from NYU Tisch and went on to earn her MFA in Performance with a concentration in speech and vocal production. Beginning her career as an accent reduction specialist, Minna went on to transfer her theatre training to developing an innovative approach for professional development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for inviting me to contribute! I like to refer to my backstory as my origin story. It frames it less as a list of facts and more as a foundation for my development into who I am today. I grew up on a farm in Appalachia Virginia with two sisters, one is my identical twin. Living on a farm, you get very familiar with how to entertain yourself. Make believe was a huge influence on my life. We didn’t have internet or video games, but we had a costume chest and 200 acres. Let’s just say there were some live action Oregon Trail scenes performed with great conviction in the woods of Great Oaks Farm. I left the farm for NYU Tisch to pursue acting. It was a dramatic shift in environment, but a distinct continuation of make believe and imaginative play. After graduate school, I went to Craigslist of all places and found an incredible tutoring company looking for a corporate consultant in accent reduction, which is how I started my journey of coaching and training in the corporate world. Ultimately I booked a national commercial that gave me the financial support to pursue Energize Your Voice full time. I now teach communication, storytelling, and team performance for global organizations and high performing individuals. My origin story laid the foundation for my work around cooperative play, imaginative thinking, and confidence in taking risks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I used to host this class called SPARK. I was all about understanding first impressions. We would do some group improv exercises and then get up one at a time to be analyzed by the rest of the class on our first impressions. This training attracted a very dynamic group of people over the years. All age ranges, introverts, minorities, trans individuals. It was really incredible. How brave to come and get analyzed by a bunch of strangers! In one particular class, that was not particularly noteworthy, within the group I had a woman from an organization with whom I had done a couple workshops and the brother of a friend. A year or so later, I received, out of the blue, a text message from the woman telling me that she and my friend’s brother were getting married and they had met in my class! I credit the distinct vulnerability of SPARK as one reason why they were able to connect so deeply so quickly.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“How you do anything is how you do everything.” This was a foundation of my MFA training when exploring the Alexander Technique, but I believe originates in the Buddhist teachings. It applies to so many aspects of our life and ultimately all comes down to habit of behavior. The way we experience loss or joy or failure. The way we deal with sitting in traffic or cooking dinner. Our way of being and the physical habits surrounding that behavior will permeate everything we do and are largely unconscious. This quote is a beautiful reminder that when you find yourself in conflict with your environment or experience of your circumstances, how you react is an exaggerated reflection of how you are most of the time. Are you overly tense? Do you retreat or attack? Do you close off your voice? It is a call to action to bring into consciousness those unconscious habits and to examine them with clarity and intentionality. I find it to be tremendously empowering. It gives me a deep sense of agency over my state of being and what I am capable of influencing to make challenges feel not only manageable, but meaningful because they will always result in growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It was my graduate school phonetics teacher who gave me my first job as a speech coach. That really set me on a path of pursuing communication as a career. It wasn’t until years later that I decided to leave acting and move into coaching and training full time, but that initial access point of understanding that there was a need for professional support around communication allowed me to perceive it as a viable option. I also have to highlight the relationships I built with each of my clients. A coaching relationship is unique in that it gets very personal, even when you’re just talking about accent reduction or public speaking. You have to be vulnerable in sharing fears and limiting beliefs. It was the gratitude expressed from my clients that encouraged me to continue down that path until I ultimately made a business out of it.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

At the start of the pandemic, I struggled with shifting our team and trainings online because I was convinced that there was no way to replicate the visceral experience of in person play, which is the nexus of our work. Although we have found creative solutions to reproducing a similar environment for our clients, there is undoubtedly something lost. The benefits of being in person are largely ones that happen without planning or distinct consideration. Nearly everything online has to be scheduled, planned, or manufactured. The unpredictability of IRL human interaction and the outcomes of those interactions can never be replaced. Two primary examples that have historically proven tremendously beneficial are 1) ecosystems of accountability through proximity — healthy competition with your cubicle mate — and 2) micro-ecosystems of serendipitous interactions and extemporaneous thought sharing — water cooler chats. These moments or experiences can often be frivolous in terms of what is produced, but can also be an opportunity for unexpected creativity. Slack channels simply do not offer the same interactive experience.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

The key word here is “team.” One of the largest challenges we have seen with our clients in terms of advocating for team performance, is an employee experience of isolation or loneliness. Having a sense of community and belonging is paramount to feeling emotionally and psychologically safe. When you are working at a distance and that sense of cohesion is not consistently reinforced, there is potential for damage to the productivity and wellbeing of individual team members, which of course impacts the team overall and can lead to low level erosion or even collective burnout. The other main challenge we see is an increased prevalence of assumption and under communication. Even pre-pandemic, a trait that often presented itself in teams and especially for leadership, was the assumption that clarity was offered and agreed upon. That pattern has amplified and the impact is more pervasive, but it is still largely unrecognized because it is unconscious. Quite the paradox!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ?

Over Communicate. No team member has ever said, “I wish I had less information on how to move this project forward.” I had a client who was working with a consulting company on a large scale human design project for veterans. This was a government contract and you can imagine there were many stakeholders whose interests needed to be considered and included into the final product. Several months into the project it was abruptly terminated because it was determined that the work the consulting company was producing didn’t align with the goals of the agency. What happened? Some one neglected to hold an all hands meeting early on to be explicit on goals, objectives, and action items. As a result, you had several teams working in small bubbles reporting to one project manager who had assumed everyone was on the same page. Recipe for disaster, my friends. Face time is vital. I will probably get pushback on this because the sexy new challenge is Zoom fatigue, but nothing can replace seeing faces. With this being said, establish when video is required and when it is optional. Create dedicated space for small group face meetings where people can share with one another, get that visual feedback, and see the faces of the people with whom they have been emailing all week. It will humanize the interim exchanges and increase the likelihood of respect, patience, and understanding as everyone seeks to negotiate best practices for remote or hybrid dynamics. Treat your team as individuals. There are a couple of pieces to this — 1) see everyone and 2) hold space for everyone. You have probably noticed during your million hours of virtual meetings, that some people are more prone to speak up or comfortable on the platform than others. This can be a result of many things such as innate extroversion, familiarity with being on camera, or a stronger capacity to go with the flow. No matter the reason, the flip side are the folks who don’t speak up. They are perhaps disengaged, but it is more likely they are not feeling included or potentially deeply uncomfortable inserting themselves virtually. Make sure everyone is seen by ensuring everyone has a voice and actively encourage them to use it. The easiest way for teams to feel disconnected is when half the members become anonymous. See everyone and encourage them to be seen. Which leads to the second point, holding space individually. This means setting aside time to learn about unique challenges, fears, obstacles that each person may be facing when it comes to feeling effective and valuable. They will likely not freely volunteer this information. Get to learn what they need, support them in developing confidence and skill sets for communication, and let them know you have their back. Agreements are everything. We play this game in our workshops called Group Storytelling. We all tell a communal story together over Zoom. Two nonnegotiable rules are that everyone has to speak and you cannot speak a second time until everyone else has spoken. These are simple rules that accomplish important things — awareness of who is in the room, what you are all in service of creating together, and ensuring everyone’s contribution is considered. This is game play. The same approach can be applied to team cohesion. What are the rules for keeping the creativity flowing, the relationships deepening, the trust reinforced? Maybe that’s creating open brainstorm hours where everyone takes turns leading the thought path. Maybe that means in meetings after you have spoken, you call on one person to react to what you just said. If people know the rules, they are more likely to play. If the rules are agreed upon, the play will feel safe and productive. Embrace the silence. Back to back meetings with no rest time in between is not sustainable. No one can be present and engaged if they are always on with no time for recharging or even checking out for a moment. What this results in, is people checking out during meetings or being less contributive toward team performance. Sometimes the best way to communicate is through silence. Think about it like this: You have a pretty close friend. That friend calls you one morning and you have a chat. Then they text you a few times throughout the day. Then they call you again in the evening. By this time you want to get off the phone, but you can’t because you’ve already told them you don’t have plans and can’t just come up with an excuse. Besides, they are right in the middle of telling you about their cat drama. You endure, but start distracting yourself by scrolling through Instagram or shopping for a new bag online. The best way this friend could have shown up for you at this point, was to not show up at all. We are finding ourselves in a space where we are so in the process of figuring out how to stay connected, that we need to realize a large part of the strongest connections are intentional disconnections.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

My team has always been remote and it’s a small team. There are only five of us. Everyone uses their own devices, but it was important to identify how each person preferred to communicate and established boundaries for that communication. Because they were using their personal devices, that means they were technically always available. As a leader, it was vital for me to ensure that we all had established agreements on expectations for communication. For example, if I ever sent an email or late night message, they knew there was no expectation to respond. I’ve heard from so many clients that they feel compelled to respond in situations like this because they assume the leadership expects it or there is a culture dynamic of “always on” as a badge of honor. Clarity and boundaries are key.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Technology is not my expertise by any means. I am a firm believer that there isn’t a replacement for voice or face time. With that being said, a lot can be communicated in the space between being together that will ultimately allow those interactive moments to feel more meaningful and productive. Some tried and true options we have seen work for our multinational clients are Slack, Google Workspace (my favorite), and Microsoft Teams. There are of course endless new products being introduced to the market, but these platforms are comprehensive and agile as the technology continues to evolve. There are shared brainstorm boards, easy share options for any document or project created, and voice or video comment capability. It is possible to feel very connected and allow everyone to contribute in a multitude of ways.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Because I’m fairly analogue in my approach, my mind immediately went to some sort of remote intercom system. I am sure some tech folks are laughing at this because it probably exists. I envision a system where it feels like someone is just on the other side of the wall and I have the ability to be like, “hey person, I just had a thought…” Rather than sending a message and waiting for a reply. The immediacy of IRL is what I would want to replicate.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

The pandemic has certainly amplified the presence and importance of UC. I think what it has provided is deep efficiency, idea mapping and tracking across multiple contributors, metrics on engagement, and increased the opportunity for all types of communicators to contribute effectively regardless of location. I think there are two potential challenges here which are an overabundance of tools and too little white space. It’s important to vet the various tools and methods, select a curated suite, and offer clear direction on how to best engage. Then it’s important to communicate that since engagement is always possible, that disconnecting from the tools is important as well and maybe use a good old fashioned notebook instead.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I love the idea of VR and AR. The challenge of course is the cost and access. The cost on behalf of the organization is tremendous compared with the potential outcome or benefit. For certain groups within a company, it may be the perfect tool. A sales team for example could benefit enormously from this. What excites me is the possibility to bring gaming capabilities into our content sharing. Gaming technology has always been on the frontline of remote teamwork, although with a different application in mind. If we could create a tool similar to Fortnite for companies, I think we would be on to something. Maybe someone is already doing this and if so, can I be a test subject?!

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Yes. Companies are investing so much in making remote and flexible work accessible through technology that they neglect the importance of human connection. Imagine if you were only allowed to build relationships virtually and were never encouraged or supported to bring it IRL. Maybe that isn’t even an option. Could you survive? Sure. Would you be missing some intangible aspect to building relationships? Absolutely. Would your soul suffer as a result? You’re darn right it would.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Because we are a white glove bespoke firm, we never use passive automation to engage with our customers. With that being said, we have moved our business development and program development meetings entirely remote for the time being and for the foreseeable future. I always defer to the client by proposing the option of voice or video, but I always make sure they are speaking to a real human either way. Our work is not transactional, so direct contact is a vital component to our approach to customer engagement.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Never put it in writing as your first step, although you can follow up with a written harvest of what was discussed for record keeping and accountability. I see this too often. People labor over how to compose an email with challenging feedback. That’s the equivalent of a “Dear John” letter! We are humans and when there is tough news, we need to speak about it. In these moments, even more important than body language and facial expressions is the tone of voice. I can use direct, firm language and if my tone is one of sincerity for their wellbeing or desire to see them succeed then it will be received more positively. When voice is not involved, the person receiving the feedback will fill in that information with assumption and bias. This could lead to a destruction of confidence or degrading of trust. On the other side of this is ensuring that feedback happens for critique as well and celebration. If the only time people receive feedback is when they’ve done something wrong, they will be primed to defend or retreat. Create a culture of freely flowing feedback and clear structures for accountability and follow through.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Balance realism with idealism. Not everyone will want to engage. Not everyone cares about developing relationships with their colleagues. This means try not to force interactions. Instead, create space for interaction to emerge and establish a clear purpose for cohesion and camaraderie. If it feels like an obligation, people will treat it like an obligation. If it feels purposeful or elective, the team will more like engage together.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would establish KINDNESS as a global value.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram is always a great destination @minnataylor_eyv or head to our website energizeyourvoice.net

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.