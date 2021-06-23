Minji Cho, Founder of Soffli, Decided To Create a Skincare Line With 100% of The Profits Going To Charity

What is the cost of complexion?

Well, in 2020, the skincare industry reached a global market valuation of $148.3 billion and is predicted to hit $189.3 billion by 2025. In other words, consumers are clearly comfortable pumping billions of dollars to preserve or correct the state of their complexion.

But what if it was possible for a portion of this money to preserve or correct the state of the world?

This is the question that prompted Minji Cho to found Soffli in 2020 as a clean & cruelty-free vegan skincare company donating 100% of profits to charity.

“We were inspired by the company Newman’s Own founded by the famous actor Paul Newman. It’s a food company that dedicates 100% of profits to charity which is amazing,” shared Cho. “When we looked around we couldn’t find a beauty company that was doing the same, and Soffli wanted to change that.”

About Soffli

Derived from the world “soulfully” and meant to be pronounced “softly,” the vegan skincare company crafts their products with 15 clean and effective ingredients or less, firmly believing that when it comes to skin, less is more.

“We don’t add anything just to make our products smell, look or feel a certain way or otherwise manipulate your sensory experience,” shared Cho.

Through providing consumers with transparency about what they’re putting on their skin, the company is placing itself at the forefront of an industry shift in favor of cleaner and minimalist products. In fact, in a 2020 survey, 2 in 3 consumers said they are reading ingredient labels before purchasing and 3 in 4 consumers said they are willing to pay more for products that are classified as ‘sustainable’ or ‘clean’.

With many skincare brands listing anywhere from 30-50 ingredients in their products, it’s evident that though the majority of consumers are in favor of simple and yet effective products, many brands are slow to adapt.

In recognizing room for improvement, Cho reached out to her Seoul connections, the world’s newly emerging beauty capital, and explored alternative formulas that could provide consumers the skincare experience they desired, effectively and minimally.

This discovery, combined with Cho’s passion for philanthropy, laid the foundation that Soffli was later built on.

Since its launch in November of 2020, the company is taking the skincare industry by storm through its business model that is fundamentally aligned with the values of today’s consumers.

In addition to providing consumers the transparency they desire when looking at their skincare ingredient list, Soffli is founded on two additional principles that meet the evolving consumer trends of today: well-aging and affordability.

Statistics are showing that skincare product consumers are emerging in the market at a younger than ever before, proving that they’re seeking self-care and well-aging as opposed to correction.

Additionally, consumers are getting sick and tired of outlandish price tags. With evidence exposing the true mark-up of skincare products, consumers are now sourcing affordable products that offer incredibly similar formulas.

Given these industry statistics, it’s clear that a winning skincare line must abide by the following principles: it must be clean with ingredients customers can understand, it must cater to a consumer seeking self-care and well-aging, and it must be affordable. All these components are built into the design of the Soffli skincare product line, optimally positioning the company to grow its bottom line, in turn providing greater charitable donations.

How does the “100% of profits to charity” model work?

The idea that a company will donate 100% of their profits is a challenging concept to wrap your head around, begging many to ask, how is this sustainable?

“That’s a question I get asked quite often,” shared Cho. “When you say 100% of profits go to charity, this does not refer to your total sales or your total revenues. Profits always exclude expenses, which includes the salaries that you have to pay your team and your vendors. The reason why it’s rare to see this business model employed today is that very few companies are willing to donate 100% of their profits to charity because the goal of a startup is to hit it big and either go public or be bought out by a larger company. Soffli will never do that. Our sole purpose is to increase our profits to be able to increase our charitable donations.”

By building the company from the ground up with the purpose to donate 100% of profits to charity regardless of its imminent success, Soffli is truly positioning itself as a leader in the product-based philanthropic world.

The minimalist, clean, affordable, and ethically made skincare company is incorporating a first-of-its-kind philanthropic approach to its offerings. With 100% of profits going to charity, the company is built on the promise to provide value not just to your complexion, but to societal betterment.

Discover the Soffli product line today to learn how you can play a part in driving change simply through making a choice to be kinder to your skin, bank account, and world.