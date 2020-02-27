Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mini-Series Part 2: Our Journey to Focus on Culture

We Took a Multi-Faceted Approach to Our Culture Renovation

Earlier, I shared part one of a four-part mini-series detailing our company’s journey to focus on culture. Today is part two in the mini-series!

After our company decided to embark on a cultural journey, we started first by doing some “discovery” — we talked to other organizations within the broader enterprise. We learned about things they had done. We developed a culture “board of directors” — a multi-level, multi-disciplined, multi-location advisory team.

We even went on a field trip to another company that had done a culture transformation. We then partnered with a leadership consulting team to create a strong foundation for leadership principles that all 100 of our leaders were inspired to adopt.

We didn’t stop there. We held a leadership summit where we then brought together all of our leaders for three days full on bonding, inspiration and growth. The energy was off the charts, and I knew we were well on our way to great things.

And then I thought — we spent a lot of time and money over the last year on culture … how will I know we achieved success and a return on our investment? Would I have to wait years to see it in our business results? Would I at least have to wait a few months until we did our annual employee survey? How would I know it was worth it?

Check back for part three in the cultural journey mini-series, which focuses on the results of our endeavors.

Erin Hatzikostas, Career Coach at b Authentic inc

