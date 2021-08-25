Minerva Valencia RDN: “Intuitive eating creates a connection between our body’s needs and the food we eat”

Intuitive eating creates a connection between our body’s needs and the food we eat. The food we eat to nourish the body and understand exactly what your body needs and how much of it, eating to be satisfied, not full.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Minerva Valencia RDN.

Minerva Valencia is a Registered Dietitian with a passion for nutrition. Her private practice specialty is weight loss and diabetes management, with a focus on assisting clients to achieve optimal health through diet and lifestyle changes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Redwood City California. Grew up with extended family, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Our home was a gathering place. Every evening the house was lively, filled with laughter and the aromas of my mother’s Mexican cooking. We all gathered around the dinner table, shared stories and jokes, the good old days.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was inspired to become a dietitian by a WIC dietitian who was teaching nutrition classes. I found nutrition very interesting. She taught me how food affects every cell in our body, the food we eat becomes our cells. I thought to myself I want to create the best cells for my body and prevent disease.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband of 21 years, was the person who encouraged me to pursue a career. When I felt I could not get through the dietetic process, he motivated me and rejoiced with me when I passed the registered dietitian exam.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway it did you learn from that?

One of the mistakes I made in the course of pursuing my career was during school. I was unable to get into the dietetic program the first year due to its high demand. It taught me persistence and made me feel grateful for being accepted into the program.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote’’ is in spanish, “la vida es cómo la palete, si la disfrutas se acaba y si no también” transtales to life is like a popsicle, if you enjoy or not it disappears. This quote resonates with me because I believe life is short, we must enjoy every minute and not take it for granted because in a blink of an eye it can be over.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the projects I am excited to be working on is bringing nutrition classes to my hometown. I hope to have them offered for Winter/Springtime in the city catalog. I believe these nutrition classes will increase nutrition awareness in the community, hopefully resulting in improvements in diet and lifestyle for overall well-being.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As a dietitian, I feel like I am an authority in the wellness field because I have helped many people with their weight loss goals and improve their overall health.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

My definition of “Healthy Body Weight” is not traditionally looking at BMI, but looking at the individual’s overall health. We are all unique with different body types and do not fit into one mold. Health can not be determined by someone’s weight alone but by many factors, such as medical diagnosis, lifestyle, and diet.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

An individual can learn about a healthy weight by consulting with a dietitian, to assess their nutritional status and provide them with feedback on their current weight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight can be harmful to your health. Having to carry excess weight puts pressure on your body’s bone structure such as joints resulting in pain and reduced range of motion. Increased fat around organs may result in fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, increased cardiovascular risk.

Being underweight can result in many issues starting with the body’s inability to maintain its body temperature, not having enough fat padding to protect internal organs, and not having enough stored energy to maintain bodily functions, if bed bond can result in horrible bed sores on bony areas of the body. Nutritionally an underweight person can have malnutrition resulting from an energy and/or nutrient deficiency.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A person who can maintain a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many aspects of their life from improved mental clarity to increased stamina for physical activity.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

To achieve a healthy body weight one must acknowledge our body’s baseline weight, that’s the weight your body naturally is at, without dieting and excessive exercise. Once that is determined then setting a realistic goal weight to reach and maintain.

If weight loss is desired to reach goal weight a weight loss plan would help. Creating a nutrition plan with a dietitian to assure you are meeting your nutritional needs and reaching desired results. Consistency following the plan the dietitian provided, and habit building. Creating patterns of behavior that will maximize your ability to make small changes that can be built on. Portion control plays a huge role in weight and weight maintenance, making sure to have adequate amounts of food groups to provide the body what it needs and not excess. Intuitive eating creates a connection between our body’s needs and the food we eat. The food we eat to nourish the body and understand exactly what your body needs and how much of it, eating to be satisfied, not full. Maintaining physical activity throughout the process to build strong muscles and protect our bones.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Consistency is key, once weight loss is achieved sustainably not through restrictive eating, but a balanced diet and weight loss plan with a dietitian. One learns what foods to eat, how much to eat to meet needs, as well as understand what food provides excess calories and to be consumed in moderation.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes I see people make when they try to lose weight is restrictive eating, where they remove their favorite foods out of their diet which makes them look forward to getting off the diet to enjoy the food they had avoided. To avoid this mistake they have to avoid food restriction and learn to consume their favorite foods in moderation.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main blockage that prevents us from taking the information we all have and integrating into our lives is having a plan. Making a plan, not saying I am going to try having a balanced meal daily, but putting it into practice. An example of this is saying I will have a balanced once daily this week. The plan starts with small changes that result in the desired goal and making a difference that can be built on.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

The plan is to be put into practice slowing building over time into our daily lives. Creating habits over time like building blocks, small changes such as having a balanced meal daily this week. Making ourselves a priority and creating the time and space for these habits to form and develop into our normal routine to improve are overall wellbeing.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, I would like to help people understand how much our food affects our health. I would provide people with a visual of the amount of sugar and fat they consume daily on their phones and the health complications attached to the overconsumption of those foods. The desired outcome would be to cause them concern and influence them to change their eating habits hopefully resulting in better health for the general population.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or he US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with someone it would be Oprah. I believe she is a powerhouse who turns everything she touches into gold. I look up to her amazing business success.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Your readers can find me online on my website https://www.minervavalenciard.com/about-minerva

Or on IG @Minerva_Valencia_RD

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.