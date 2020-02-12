Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mindset is Everything: Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Starting your own business is a daunting task. As an aspiring entrepreneur, what are some of the best things you can do to ensure success for your career?

Some of the best advice is a matter of considering your values and how you will approach the problems ahead. The following will help you evaluate how you can launch your business with a mindset for success.

Don’t Underestimate The Power of Your Mindset

The proper mindset is an essential factor for entrepreneurs. You will have bad days, and you will have good days running your own business. Weathering the bad days and making the most of what’s in front of you is essential if you’re going to succeed.

Yes, it would be easier to run your business if you had more experience. Of course, it would be easier to start your business with more money upfront. It would be easier if a lot of things happened, but remember that everyone has struggles.

To combat negative thoughts, know your “why.” Why are you starting your business? Why does this matter to you? Why does it matter to the people who buy your products or use your services?

Understand your true “why”, and you will be able to combat your negative thoughts and move on to getting the job done.

Know What You Do Best

What are your strengths? What are the tasks only you can do in your business?

A lot of people, especially entrepreneurs, spend most of their time focused on the tasks that don’t utilize their strengths. They want to make sure they are compensating in areas that they feel are lacking. This is an inefficient use of time and can hold your business back.

Instead, know your strengths and capitalize on them to catapult your business forward.

Hire Out Where You Can

Find the best people you can and work with them. Hire experts in your field wherever possible. The more you can hire out for tasks you don’t need to do yourself, especially to people you can trust to handle the tasks, the better your business will run.

When you are just starting, and money is tight, it can be tempting to do everything yourself. Some of the best advice for entrepreneurs is to not fall into this trap.

Remember that you are trying to start a business that will operate in the long term. See beyond the immediate future. If your business is going to succeed, you need to spend as much time as possible doing what you do best. You also need to take care of yourself. Time management is essential. So is finding the people who do tasks best and utilizing their talents for your growing business.

This article was originally published on BryanRishforth.co.

Bryan Rishforth, Founder and Managing Partner at R&R Global Partners

Bryan Rishforth is an entrepreneur living in Philadelphia. He is an alum of Drexel University, where he received a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He still remains active in his alma mater today, serving as a Benefactor of the A.J. Drexel Society. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of R&R Global Partners, along with Brian Ruck. As an entrepreneur, his work takes up a large portion of his time. However, he still finds time to help give back to his community. He works closely with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to help provide opportunities to underprivileged children in the Philly area. He is also a founding board member of the local chapter of TiE, a professional organization for entrepreneurs.

