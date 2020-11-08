MINDSET IS EVERYTHING

The mind can be strong as it can overcome almost anything. Perseverance is a tool of the mind to keep on going despite the circumstances and what seems reasonably possible. Perseverance is about keeping on with something even when you do not see immediate results. It comes from having the faith and tenacity to know that the process will produce the results.

For me personally, perseverance in addition to overcoming fear and being intentional were the key mindset traits in conquering cancer. It is more than an attitude. It goes deeper, it is the conviction of action and creating a habit of the mindset that wins. A winning mindset helps you through when circumstances are challenging. A winning mindset makes you a stronger person over time.

Mindset is so impacted by a positive attitude. A winning mindset does not mean that we don’t look at something that needs to be changed and address it.

As in life, having a plan and setting goals is so important. Specific goals set you on a path that you choose. Goals, when you stick to them, make you accountable to taking intentional actions. You can ask yourself if what you are doing is taking you closer to, or further away from your goal. My cancer recovery goals included walking my daughter down the aisle and getting to the start line of the IRONMAN. IRONMAN is hard; so is life. Being intentional about everything from what you say to what you do helps you take charge of your life, rather than it being in charge of you. To quote my idol, Coach Vince Lombardi, “the quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence.”

A winning mindset takes courage and diligence. It can help you step out of your comfort zone.

Your mindset drives the choices you make, and the habits you create.

In my cancer battle, I made the choice to shift my mindset from fear to determination. Even on the tough days when I could easily get down, I reminded myself of the big picture. When you feel overwhelmed, remember your goals. Combined with overcoming cancer, this mindset shift has given me a wonderful perspective on life. I am so grateful and view each day is a gift.

About the author @TomHulsey

After he conquered cancer and survived a heart attack, Tom has become a staunch advocate for men’s health issues and helping those dealing with life challenges. Today his focus is on men’s health awareness, research, and education. He is a Board Member at ZERO Cancer and Reviewer & Mentor for the DoD’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs. Tom also served on the boards at Cancer University and Mary Crowley Cancer Research, and volunteered at the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Health & Wellness Center. He is the author of THE WINNING MINDSET THAT SAVED MY LIFE and was the recipient of the 2019 Lauren Beam Philanthropy Award at the New York University School of Professional Studies and the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport for his “dedication and contributions toward philanthropic efforts that resulted in significant, positive effects on the world of sports and beyond.”

Written by Tom Hulsey