Mindset is a killer-feature for Ludovico Cianchetta Vazquez

If you asked Ludovico Cianchetta Vazquez what the most important part of building a business is, he won’t hesitate to say mindset. As he says, mindset is a killer-feature and an all-around necessity if you want things to run smoothly for you and your company. You need to remain positive which can be difficult especially when things go wrong, which they will. There is no starting off slow, you must work hard from the start before success comes your way.

Vazquez lives in Europe and has achieved tons of success within all of his businesses. He’s always wanted to be his own boss and to have the opportunity to travel the world. You always hear about those who live the laptop lifestyle and he was destined to follow in those footsteps.

He’s always worked hard and pushed through life’s obstacles. He surrounds himself with a driven team who is with him every step of the way. He makes sure to find motivated individuals who have the same goal as him and who want to make it a reality. He’s had many reasons to give up during his career but has had even more reasons to keep moving forward.

Vazquez was all on his own when he created his companies. His days consisted of trying out different businesses, some being successful and some not so successful but he ended up finding out what worked for him. and He’s seen on his Instagram living his best life and traveling around the world at such a young age. Stories like this would inspire anyone to fulfill their wildest dreams and to become their best selves and that’s exactly what he strives to do.

One of his biggest successes was BnB Academy. His journey had started with him leasing out houses on the popular go-to travel website Airbnb. He quickly realized that he was making tons of money and before he knew it he had tons of properties that he was leasing out daily.

He created his BnB business after being asked time and time again about how he became so successful from something so simple sounding. This business was made as a guide to help guide others move in the right direction of starting up their own businesses using Airbnb.

His Airbnb and Bnb businesses are both thriving and he plans on continuing to build them up. He got the idea of working for Airbnb as he loves making others happy. His businesses allow him to help out other people daily.

When it comes down to retiring Vazquez has no intention of doing it anytime soon. He loves what he’s doing so he has no reason to stop any time soon.

Though many successes, he also is accepting of his failures. This includes a business he created at just 17 called Adappt. This company sold an adaptor that allowed consumers to wear normal straps on their Apple Watches. Today Apple watches are created to blend right in but at the time this invention was revolutionary. The crowdfunding that the brand had going on only reached $34,000 on a $50,000 goal. It was far off from what he wanted but for his age, it is still pretty amazing.

He and his many businesses have led to many press articles being written about him including an article for Forbes Italy.