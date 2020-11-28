Mindset, Commitment and Living Intentionally

An Intentional Life

One of the life lessons I teach young people is to be intentional with your life, especially in your 20s and 30s. This is the foundation for the rest of your life. The decisions you make daily during this period, good or bad, will carry forward the rest of your life, especially when it comes to health. Take care of your body now so you will be more prepared physically and mentally as you grow older. When something does happen, such as cancer (as in my case), you will be better prepared.

When you get right down to it, intentional living is about living your best story. John C. Maxwell

To act intentionally means to act on purpose. When you are intentional, you choose to make decisions and take action on what’s really important to you. Being intentional has been easier for me since my cancer diagnosis for two reasons. One, I had very specific goals to get through my cancer battle. Two, I was advocating for something greater than myself, a Cause that was making a positive impact on society. Today, I am motivated to be intentional knowing I am providing hope and inspiration to those dealing with challenges in their life.

Make a Commitment

In our society, a healthy lifestyle requires commitment. The first step for adopting a healthy lifestyle is attitude. It takes time and perseverance, but your body will adapt. For example, the way your body feels after a healthy meal will become more important to you than the instant pleasure of having something loaded with sugar. Not only will your body change, but your mind will change as well. It takes time; allow yourself this critical time for permanent change. Commit to make small, positive choices each day. Make one positive change at a time.

Intentional Game Plan

Goals give you structure for an intentional game plan. Specific goals set you on a path that you choose. Goals, when you stick to them, make you accountable to take intentional actions. You can ask yourself if what you are doing is taking you closer to or further away from your goal.

Stay Focused

Having the right mindset allows you to push through the negative or down times to keep going. Being intentional will keep you focused. You have to be intentional about your everyday actions. That intention with you actions will keep you focused. You have to be honest with people about what you can and cannot reasonably do. Spend your time intentionally, even if you have lots of priorities pulling at you.

The key is not to prioritize your schedule but to schedule your priorities. Steven Covey

Healthy Lifestyle

Your mindset plays into a healthy lifestyle, too. Negative emotions wreak havoc on your health. With healthy emotions, you’ll have a better all-round quality of life and enjoyment. The healthy choices definitely have a positive impact. For one, you will have more energy and focus. Healthy choices may require some change for you that you do not like, but in the long-term the change(s) will benefit you. Intentionally take one day at a time. When you set small goals, you achieve more.

By Tom Hulsey