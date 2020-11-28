Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mindset, Commitment and Living Intentionally

In a world that profits from chronic disease, taking care of your body is a rebellious act

An Intentional Life

One of the life lessons I teach young people is to be intentional with your life, especially in your 20s and 30s. This is the foundation for the rest of your life. The decisions you make daily during this period, good or bad, will carry forward the rest of your life, especially when it comes to health. Take care of your body now so you will be more prepared physically and mentally as you grow older.  When something does happen, such as cancer (as in my case), you will be better prepared. 

When you get right down to it, intentional living is about living your best story.

John C. Maxwell

To act intentionally means to act on purpose. When you are intentional, you choose to make decisions and take action on what’s really important to you. Being intentional has been easier for me since my cancer diagnosis for two reasons.  One, I had very specific goals to get through my cancer battle. Two, I was advocating for something greater than myself, a Cause that was making a positive impact on society.  Today, I am motivated to be intentional knowing I am providing hope and inspiration to those dealing with challenges in their life. 

Make a Commitment

In our society, a healthy lifestyle requires commitment. The first step for adopting a healthy lifestyle is attitude. It takes time and perseverance, but your body will adapt. For example, the way your body feels after a healthy meal will become more important to you than the instant pleasure of having something loaded with sugar. Not only will your body change, but your mind will change as well. It takes time; allow yourself this critical time for permanent change. Commit to make small, positive choices each day. Make one positive change at a time.

Intentional Game Plan

Goals give you structure for an intentional game plan.  Specific goals set you on a path that you choose. Goals, when you stick to them, make you accountable to take intentional actions.  You can ask yourself if what you are doing is taking you closer to or further away from your goal. 

Stay Focused

Having the right mindset allows you to push through the negative or down times to keep going. Being intentional will keep you focused.  You have to be intentional about your everyday actions. That intention with you actions will keep you focused. You have to be honest with people about what you can and cannot reasonably do. Spend your time intentionally, even if you have lots of priorities pulling at you.

The key is not to prioritize your schedule but to schedule your priorities.

Steven Covey

Healthy Lifestyle

Your mindset plays into a healthy lifestyle, too.  Negative emotions wreak havoc on your health. With healthy emotions, you’ll have a better all-round quality of life and enjoyment.  The healthy choices definitely have a positive impact. For one, you will have more energy and focus. Healthy choices may require some change for you that you do not like, but in the long-term the change(s) will benefit you. Intentionally take one day at a time. When you set small goals, you achieve more.

By Tom Hulsey

    Tom Hulsey, Cancer Conqueror & Heart Attack Survivor

    On his birthday in 2015, Tom Hulsey heard these dreaded words from his doctor, “you have cancer.” The diagnosis sent him into a tailspin. Having lost his best friend to prostate cancer the year before, he was ready to quit, to not even try to fight the disease. Why is this important? He is not a quitter, yet this bad news overwhelmed him.  What changed? Loved ones and friends gave Tom ways and reasons to live. One reason was to be around to walk his daughter down the aisle.

    After completing his cancer recovery goals, including the IRONMAN and walking his daughter down the aisle, Tom dedicated his life to helping others through philanthropy. He serves on the Board at ZERO Cancer and is a Peer Reviewer & Mentor for the DoD’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP).  He served on the boards at Cancer University and Mary Crowley Cancer Research ("hope lives here") and was a volunteer at the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Health & Wellness Center.

    Tom was the recipient of the 2019 Lauren Beam Philanthropy Award at the New York University School of Professional Studies and the Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport for his “dedication and contributions toward philanthropic efforts that resulted in significant, positive effects on the world of sports and beyond.”

    Tom authored The Winning Mindset that Saved My Life.  It is a great story and inspirational book. Tom applies the skills and attitudes required to compete in an IRONMAN to life’s struggles. Net proceeds benefit cancer research, awareness and education. The book is rated 5 out of 5 Stars on Amazon.

    Tom has completed 11 IRONMANs; 2 post cancer.  The IRONMAN is a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112 mile bike, followed by a 26.2 marathon - all in one day.

    Tom earned his BS degree in Business Administration, with a minor in finance from the University of Tennessee.  His career has been in technology; creating solutions by leveraging technology to make the world a safer place.  Tom lives in Dallas with his wife Lauren.  They have 2 married children and 3 grandchildren.

    www.tomhulsey.com

