Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindfulness Practices for Children With Autism

Any special education teacher or paraprofessional who provides instruction to students with autism can attest to the chaotic nature of the classroom that can often seem to take over – despite the best practices of the responsible adults in the room. Exciting new hands-on research shows that the at-school behavior of children with autism can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Any special education teacher or paraprofessional who provides instruction to students with autism can attest to the chaotic nature of the classroom that can often seem to take over – despite the best practices of the responsible adults in the room.

Exciting new hands-on research shows that the at-school behavior of children with autism can be transformed by practicing one or more mindfulness techniques.

Here, we will delve into the best mindfulness practices that work for restoring order and calm both in the minds of children with autism and in the classroom environment.

CIRCLE OF CONTROL

The axiom that you should only focus on that which is in your power to change while ignoring things outside of your control is so widespread because it is accurate.

Focusing too much on events outside of our control can trigger intense anxiety. This response is more acute, often, in children with autism because of an impaired ability to regulate and manage emotions.

A practical way to illustrate the Circle of Control for a child with autism is to draw a diagram in the shape of a circle. Then, put activities or events that are inside of the child’s control inside the borders of the circle. Similarly, those items that are outside of the child’s control should be placed outside of the circle.

It is imperative to understand exactly what is within our power to change and what is not.

MEDITATION

Meditation is a powerful tool with the potential to rewire our brains to produce positive change in the form of less anxiety and greater calm.

For children with autism, teachers of groups of students with autism report the greatest success with techniques that focus the listener on an outside voice, cutting down on the internal chatter that can drive anxiety levels skyward and reduce mindfulness.

REDUCTION OF SENSORY INPUTS

For people without autism, we can be easily overwhelmed by too much sensory input, whether in the form of bright, oppressive lighting, YouTube videos on an endless stream, or loud music.

Children with autism are even more susceptible to this type of sensory overload. Therefore, minimizing the amount of input that the child receives can achieve serious benefits in terms of greater mindfulness.

By regularly practicing these three methods, you can help your students develop a greater sense of inner peace and calm that will serve them well throughout life.

Originally published on Russ Ewell’s website.

    Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

    Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

     

    Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

     

    To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    5 Things Every Teacher Should Know About Autism

    by Stella Ryne
    Community//

    Coping Mechanisms for Kids with Autism During the Coronavirus Pandemic

    by Sophia L. Thomas
    Community//

    During Autism Awareness Month, Let’s Focus on Comfort vs. Control

    by Kim Sanders

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.