Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindfulness Meditation: What It Is and How to Practice

It's easy to get caught up in a pattern of swirling thoughts—thinking about a laundry list of things that need to be done, ruminating on past events, or could-be situations of the future—and learning mindfulness can help. But what exactly is mindfulness? It can be defined as a mental state that involves being fully focused on "the now" so you can acknowledge and accept your thoughts, feelings, and sensations without judgment. Mindfulness meditation is a mental training practice that teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Mindfulness techniques can vary, but in general, mindfulness meditation involves a breathing practice and awareness of body and mind. Practicing mindfulness meditation doesn't require props or preparation (no need for candles, essential oils, or mantras, unless you enjoy them). To get started, all you need is a comfortable place to sit, 3 to 5 minutes of free time, and a judgment-free mindset.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It’s easy to get caught up in a pattern of swirling thoughts—thinking about a laundry list of things that need to be done, ruminating on past events, or could-be situations of the future—and learning mindfulness can help. But what exactly is mindfulness?

It can be defined as a mental state that involves being fully focused on “the now” so you can acknowledge and accept your thoughts, feelings, and sensations without judgment. Mindfulness meditation is a mental training practice that teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body.

Mindfulness techniques can vary, but in general, mindfulness meditation involves a breathing practice and awareness of body and mind. Practicing mindfulness meditation doesn’t require props or preparation (no need for candles, essential oils, or mantras, unless you enjoy them). To get started, all you need is a comfortable place to sit, 3 to 5 minutes of free time, and a judgment-free mindset.

Remember, meditation is a practice, so it’s never perfect. You are ready to begin now just as you are!

How to Get Started

Learning mindfulness meditation is straightforward enough to practice on your own, but a teacher or program can also help you get started, particularly if you’re practicing meditation for specific health reasons. Here are some simple steps to help you get started on your own.

Set Aside Meditation Time

Whether you set your alarm 30 minutes before little ones rise or set aside time to wind down a few minutes prior to bedtime, do your best to carve out a time each day to practice mindfulness mediation. And don’t be too hard on yourself if life gets in the way; just try again tomorrow. Continue Reading >>>

Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Deits, Weight Loss, Yoga, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Deits, Weight Loss, Yoga, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Deits, Weight Loss, Yoga, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Deits, Weight Loss, Yoga, Meditation, Mindfulness, Spirituality, Deits, Weight Loss, Yoga,

    Shirley Annita

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Olesya Kuznetsova / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    14 Mindfulness Tricks to Reduce Anxiety

    by Mandy Ferreira
    Well-Being//

    Four Ways Mindfulness Can Make You Happier

    by Dr. Elise Bialylew
    Community//

    How Mindfulness can Change your Mind

    by Marion Miller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.