Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindfulness in the Workplace

Mindfulness is about living in the moment, and the practice is having a moment! There’s been an explosion of books, podcasts, websites, and apps dedicated to helping people practice mindfulness. According to some sources, the “Mindfulness Market” will be over $2 billion by 2022. This research was done BEFORE the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s resulting […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Mindfulness is about living in the moment, and the practice is having a moment! There’s been an explosion of books, podcasts, websites, and apps dedicated to helping people practice mindfulness. According to some sources, the “Mindfulness Market” will be over $2 billion by 2022. This research was done BEFORE the Covid-19 pandemic and it’s resulting increase in stress and stress relief options. 

Mindfulness ROI

Mindfulness is big business, but does it have a place in business? Many people say yes. Individual practitioners point to benefits they and their employees have received from practicing mindfulness. Large companies also report tangible ROI, saying mindfulness programs reduce healthcare costs. Still others report that mindfulness increases empathy and understanding, leading to less stressful workplaces and better connections with customers.

I Don’t Want to Sit on the Floor

Although “mindfulness” and “meditation” are often used in the same sentence, they are not the same thing. Meditation is the practice of mindfulness. That’s important because anyone can be mindful anywhere. When your boss asks you about a task you’ve already completed for the fifth time, and you don’t respond with swearing, you are being mindful. You have been given a stimulus (nagging) and chosen not to react to it. Obviously, not swearing at your boss is a good decision.

Meditation simply gives you more practice in not responding to external and internal stimulus. Sometimes it’s not our boss that we respond to, but our own internal monologue. However, you don’t have to have a regular meditation practice to be mindful. And, if you are interested in meditation, you don’t need to have a stereotypical meditation practice that involves sitting on the floor cross-legged. Meditation can be done standing, walking, sitting in a chair, or lying down. Simply taking a moment to think before you react can be a sign of mindfulness.

There are many resources out there dedicated to helping you find the right style for you.  Many of these resources are free. Remember, people practice mindfulness throughout the world in a lot of situations. You can find free hints and tips to start your own mindfulness practice while you consider whether or not you want to invest in the idea financially.

Bringing Mindfulness to the Workplace

Whether you’re a boss, employee, or manager, if you’re interested in bringing mindfulness training to your workplace it’s best to start with data. Many people still view mindfulness as “out there” or flakey. But, showing people data, and combining that data with personal stories of growth, is a great way to convince them. People respond emotionally to stories, but like data to back up their decisions.

Some ways to bring mindfulness to work include:

  • Paying for employees to have access to an app
  • Bringing in a mindfulness trainer for occasional sessions
  • Creating a mindfulness space within the office
  • Creating a “mindfulness group” for interested employees.

If all else fails, you can always bring mindfulness to your office by simply being more mindful yourself. Like empathy and gratitude, mindfulness is contagious. If you start to create a work environment built on thoughtfulness and consideration instead of reaction, others will follow suit.

Mindfulness is not only big business, it’s good for your business, too.

    Veselina Dzhingarova

    Veselina Dzhingarova is a passionate blogger, traveller and loves dancing. She loves sharing her wisdom with the world. Co-founder of Dzhingarov and writer at TravelTipsor.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    COMPANY CASE STUDIES SHOW THAT PAYING POSITIVE ATTENTION TO EMPLOYEES IMPROVES CULTURE AND INCREASES PROFITS

    by Marcy Westcott
    Work Smarter//

    How to Manage Emotions in the Workplace

    by Paul Adam Mudd
    //

    Slow Down To Do More: “Why Visual and Verbal Reminders Are So Important” with Ashley Graber and Ricky Joshi.

    by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.