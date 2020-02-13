Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mindfulness Impacting Racial Justice

My story into this topic is related to my personal and collective experience in society. As an educator myself, we have a responsibility to help new and “old” generations develop empathy, compassion and kindness from a space of authenticity.  We are all one is a premise in all religious and spiritual doctrines. We are all one in different body shapes, skin colors, hair textures, ethnicities, ages, and gender.  We are all one, and our diversity as a whole is what enriches our experiences in life. However, what is happening that we see the other as a threat, with contempt, and hate? The answer to that question is that we are not relating in our hearts to the experiences of the victims who are suffering from racial injustice. We are ignoring their experience, and in my case my own experience as I am a woman of color. The experience of communities of color is not a fabrication, it is an unfortunate reality; however, the mental representations associated with  racism have been consistently fabricated, and enforced by law for centuries. Since Ancient times communities/cultures that display a different value system and/ or body image from the Eurocentric world view have been undermined, undervalued, abused, and subjected because of the mental representations created many centuries ago.  Written records show that those representations began during the Romans and Greeks times and those icons are part of our contemporary/ modern political and social institutions.Our communities in the United States are being impacted by the legacy of the Eurocentric world view  with social inequities, unfair laws, sentences, and etc. Mindfulness Meditation is one approach that will assist us in finding what mental associations and representations are blocking us from expressing love. Racism is LACK OF LOVE, simply that my friends.  Once we uncover our demons, and unlearn racism, our souls will begin appreciating the other with genuine love. Then and only then, we will be ready to look at the other in the eye and call him and her, my brother, and sister in the most sacred, authentic form. ©Maria Santiago-Valentín

    Maria Santiago-Valentin, Education Specialist, Mindfulness and Ho'ponopono Certified at Thrive Global

    Maria Santiago-Valentín is a Learning Disabilities Consultant since 2014, Mindfulness Educator, Applied Behavior Analysis Technician, and case manager. She was a Spanish and French teacher since 1992, and World Language Department Chair. She was Cooperating Teacher and Mentor for students of education at Seton Hall University. Maria appears listed as Behavior Technician in the International Directory BA-eService of ABA French Speaking providers published by the Université de Lille III of Nantes, France. Maria was Honourable Speaker on July 9 and 10, 2018 at the Global Mental Health Summit in Paris, France where she presented her paper An Overview of the Neurological Base of Bipolar Disorder published by the Journal of Childhood and  Development Disorders of England and published in the Longdom Journal of Belgium. She is pursuing a Doctorate in Education specializing in Reading, Literacy and Assessment at Walden University. María wrote an eBook about Bipolar Disorder in January 2019. Her book: Bipolar Disorder Etiology and Treatment Overview: Mindfulness, Medication, Digital Psychiatry and Classroom Accommodations won 1st Place under the category Special Needs/ Disability Awareness of the National Royal Dragonfly Book Awards in November 2019 in the United States. She is a collaborating partner of the Organization of Battered and Abused Individuals founded in Trinidad Tobago by Sherna Alexander. Maria is Honorary Life Member of All Ladies League and the Women Economic Forum. She is Editorial Board Member of the International Journal of Psychiatric Research and was accepted as Recognized Research/ Doctoral Candidate by  Euraxess - Luxembourg with the European Commission. 

