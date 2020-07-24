Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindfulness equals Sacred Remembering

Here’s your next Short-cut to Buddhahood. Memories take us out of the moment and into the past, while Sacred Remembering brings us fully into the moment and into the sacred presence into the holy instant. Mindfulness is the act of sacred remembering.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Photo by Ian Stuffer
Photo by Ian Stuffer

It seems everyone nowadays is using the term “mindfulness” from politicians to gardeners.   I guess we could say that the word mindfulness has crossed over to mainstream—from Buddhism.  I noticed most people use this term when they want to bring full attention to something like; “let’s be mindful that we’re in the library, so let’s keep our voices down.”   What does this word mindfulness or being mindful really mean in Zen Buddhism?

The Buddha who was originally Hindu—often used the term “Sati” from his native language Sanskirt. The word “Sati” is often translated into English, as mindfulness.  But, the word “Sati” in Sanskirt literally means “the act of Remembering.”  So, the word ‘Mindfulness at its core—means to Remember

Here’s your next Short-cut to Buddhahood.

Memories take us out of the moment and into the past, while Sacred Remembering brings us fully into the moment and into the sacred presence into the holy instant.  Mindfulness is the act of sacred remembering.  

What’s interesting, is in Hinduism the world is regarded as ‘dis-membered.’ This dis-memberment is from our higher selves; and was caused by the cruel intentions of others, as well as our own words and actions.  Leaving many of us feeling unholy, un-whole and in pieces.  So long we’re in pieces and fragments were not our true selves, when were not whole, were not able to live the wholesome life we’re meant to live. So, as Buddhist our job is to Re-member ourselves back together.  To be mindful within every moment, is an act of sacred remembering.

This sacred remembrance is a remembering of who we are, the remembrance of our life’s mission and what’s important to us.   This remembrance may come as acute awareness.  For some, it will poise a question like, “What the heck am I doing here?” in Hawaii? or in NYC? or “what am doing in this job or relationship” or it could be “why have I allowed myself to be abused and allowed people to lie about me?”  The state of remembering {being mindful} may feel like “where’ve I been” or “I feel like myself again.”    In the state of sacred remembrance, there is a deep sense of knowing,knowing exactly what course we must take and what steps must follow. This is an act of re-connecting ourselves to the Universe or God. 

As curious seekers from many spiritual traditions and paths—our job is to acknowledge this dis-memberment and consciously Re-member the Self back together.

Here is an extension to this Short-cut to Buddhahood:  To live with wholesomeness, with true mindfulness—we need to… re-vive, rectify, retrieve, recover, rebuild, recollect and to re-connect ourselves with our Higher Self.  So Re-membering and Re-minding ourselves equals Mindfulness.

People who live their lives within the moment, are in a habitual act of self-remembering and re-collecting themselves.   This is the first step towards spiritual awakening. The next step is too…re-member our {higher} Self as we travel down our challenging journeys.

The world was designed to make us forget; our job is to remember.

Patricia Mitchell, Author/Buddhist/Spiritual Facilitator, Child Advocate/Founder of Patricia's Children Inc.. at 'A Short-cut to Buddhahood'

Patricia Mitchell is an Author and Practitioner of Zen Buddhism at Zen Mountain Monastery Mt. Tremper NY, studying Zen Buddhism for 18 years, she also studied Tibetan Buddhism on and off for several years and had a brief residence at KTD---a Tibetan Monastery in Woodstock NY.    Patricia holds a B.A. in Communications from Oakland University; studying world religions----was fortunate to attend King's College in the UK, receiving an English Minor, as well as attending the prestigious Colorado College---where her classes required the students to meditate daily and had distinguished renowned professors.   She's lived and worked in six European Cities, although based in NYC for over a decade.   Patricia is also Spiritual Facilitator, using techniques she learned at the Brahman Ranch in New Mexico over 25 years ago---holding workshops that transcend emotional blockages.  She assisted in the early development of Menla Mountain Retreat Center, a Buddhist based center, that Hosts spiritual teachers and traditions from around the globe.  She is an active Child Advocate, Founder of Patricia’s Children Inc. a 5O1c3 charity. She's a Huffington Post Contributor, her articles reached Senator Stabenow, who contact Patricia to speak to the House of Representatives and ‘The Governors Private Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect.’  Her book ‘A Short-cut to Buddhahood’ will be out later this year.  Her new Facebook Page is; Zen A Short-cut to Buddhahood. Follow her on her NEW Youtube page 'A Short-cut to Buddhahood' Zen 11:11

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Mindfulness Explained by a Mind-hacker

by Due Quach
Well-Being//

Layman’s Guide to Mindfulness: What is Meant by the Word Mindfulness?

by Girish Jha
Community//

Mindfulness, Attention, Perception Vs. Conception

by Steven Pashko

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.