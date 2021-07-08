Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindfulness at work: the practice and benefits

The power lies in the Now. We've heard this before. So, how can we practise it? Powerful presence comes from turning your focus inwards and observing without judgment. Being fully present in each moment is how you create impact, momentum, leverage, and much more.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You couldn’t be blamed for thinking that a mindfulness practice is something that only happens in a yoga studio, at wellbeing retreats or as part of a 5am morning routine before the daily chaos takes over.

In our work-heavy lives, just getting through our to-do lists can feel like effort enough. We may know that certain wellbeing commitments ‘should’ be on the agenda, but struggle to see how anybody with ‘real life’ obligations could even have the time. 

But while mindfulness is a practice, it’s less about what you do and more about how you do it. Meaning? It’s not a task you have to tick off! Mindfulness doesn’t exist on the list, it’s actually what helps you move through your tasks in a nourishing, and sometimes even joyful way.

The beauty of mindfulness is that it can be integrated into all areas of life. And the best bit? It delivers immediate rewards.

So, what is mindfulness anyway?

In essence, mindfulness is about two core things: channelling your attention and awareness into the present moment, and working to suspend judgement of what information arises when you do so.

Here’s how to practice at work:

An easy way to get present and aware is to think of the ‘Me, Us, It’ approach.

Me: What am I experiencing? 

Take a moment to tune into your internal experience. Here are some questions you can ask yourself:

  • What thoughts, feelings or physical sensations am I experiencing in this moment?
  • What do I need right now to feel good / calm / protected / centred within myself? 
  • How can I lead, coach, support or parent myself today?

Us: What are we experiencing as a team?

This is where you get a little bit of context to your own internal experience by observing what is happening between you and those you work with. You can consider:

  • What is the team or organisation experiencing today / right now? 
  • Which dynamics are being displayed within the group right now E.g. in this team meeting?
  • How am I responding to other people? E.g. what is being said or done?

It: What am I focusing on?

Finally, we can get present with how we are responding to or feeling about our work in general. Ask yourself:

  • What am I currently doing? Is this aligned with what I want or need to be doing?
  • What will support me most right now to help me achieve my goals or what needs completing?
  • What do I think or feel about the tasks I am currently responsible for?

These are just a few questions and lines of thinking that will help bring you into a state of awareness regarding what is happening right now.

When it comes to our work, we can get so caught up on planning, goal setting and trying to multi-task to get everything done. Yes, vision and flexibility are keys to success. However, if you forget to check in with the present moment as you storm ahead down a predefined path, you miss out on extremely important information that shows us what works, what doesn’t, and what feels good!

Presence is a powerful game-changer. 

All you have to ask yourself is whether or not you’re ready to know the truth that each moment holds.

    Heidi Hauer, Holistic Health & Empowerment Coach

    HEIDI HAUER is a certified holistic health coach, podcaster, blogger, and speaker.

    Heidi guides ambitious and career focused people to prioritise health, happiness and true fulfilment as they strive towards professional success. With 20 years’ experience in global organisations, network agencies and boutique consultancies, she draws upon her extensive knowledge of the corporate world as well as a range of qualifications, including from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition (IIN), to support her clients to achieving great success while creating a work-life balance they never really thought was possible.

    In her podcast ‘The Heidi Hauer Podcast’ she address the big and small questions of healthy, balanced living for the career focussed mind. With female entrepreneurs, coaches and professional powerhouses, she talks about how to be well while successful and how to have a positive impact on the world. Topics range from courage to consciousness, from mindfulness to mindset shifts, from intuitive eating to impactful leadership. It’s a space where personal fulfilment meets professional success.

    Heidi lives in Zurich/Switzerland and supports her coaching clients online across the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    mindfulness meditation
    Community//

    How to Practice Mindfulness and Start Living in the Present Moment

    by Luke
    //

    Slow Down To Do More: “Why Visual and Verbal Reminders Are So Important” with Ashley Graber and Ricky Joshi.

    by Ashley Graber M.A., LMFT
    Community//

    5 Simple Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Work Day (and Why it Will Help!)

    by Patricia Thompson, PhD
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.