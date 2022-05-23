Contributor Log In
Mindfulness As A Tool For Stress Management

One way to reframe your negative thoughts and minimize stress is to practice mindfulness. For example, you might be wondering, “What exactly is mindfulness?” You have probably heard about it before and want to explore the topic more.  

Mindfulness is a pretty simple concept that suggests that the mind is fully aware of what is happening, what you are doing, and where you are moving. This may seem like a no-brainer, but the thing is, we often go in different directions. Our brains have no way to focus on what’s important, so we obsess over what has happened in the past or overthink what will happen in the future. Then we become anxious about a situation.  

Mindfulness is being completely present in a situation and conscious of our surroundings. When we are mindful, we are aware of what we are doing, and we do not react too much to the circumstances in which we find ourselves. Therefore, we stay in control of ourselves, whatever is occurring around us.  

Mindfulness is a practice learned through different techniques—for example, applying mindfulness in the way we sit, walk, and stand. We can also combine mindfulness with varying activities of meditation.  
Mindfulness reduces stress and gives us time to stop judging our surroundings. It releases our natural curiosity about the world around us, and we approach everything with gentleness and warmth.  

Here are some strategies used in the process of mindfulness.  

1.        Observation  

Observation is the first ability to cultivate mindfulness. In this part, the person should become aware of their thoughts, situations, behaviors, and emotions without changing them. Instead of changing these things, the person merely collects data from what they are experiencing. This skill includes note-taking to write what is happening in their surroundings.

2.        Description  

Having observed their surroundings, a person can describe the situation, feeling, or behavior. A person can develop a more empathetic attitude and exercise self-control with more descriptions of these things. During this phase of mindfulness, the person will look at the situation objectively while collecting data and separate the facts from what they perceive to be true. 

3.        Participation  

The third skill to be acquired is participation in the current moment. Once the person has become aware of their surroundings, they can be present and mindful positively.

Conclusion: A person must develop mindfulness to promote a better life with less worry and hassle. Using formal mindfulness, a person can become more aware of situations. For example, when a person holds their breath, they can observe different breathing patterns and what is going on in the body. How fast or slow is the person living? Also, you could go on a walk in the countryside to become more aware of your senses. For example, you might heed the sights and sounds of all the things surrounding you, including the sound of the blowing grass, the leaves on the trees rustling, or the sound of cows mooing. You might also notice the dripping of rain or the chirping of birds in the trees.  

You can practice mindfulness anywhere. You do not have to be with a therapist or psychologist to practice it. For example, you might be sitting in a meeting room, trying to focus on what your boss is saying to everyone when you suddenly worry that you left your heat on at your home. That got your attention, and now you are very concerned. But when you practice mindfulness, you can get back to what you were focusing on and get out of that cycle of worry.  

Mindfulness enables you to get rid of the distractions bothering you and then brings your attention back to the task you are completing. You begin to notice the disturbances in your experience and within you, and then you go back to what you were doing. You should recognize what is distracting you and think of ways to get yourself back in the game.

Tips to Help You Practice Mindfulness  

1.        Think about only one task at a time 
To do mindfulness properly, you must think about each task separately. For example, don’t try to do too much at one time. You should not think about everything you have to do to reduce the risk of making mistakes during an activity.  

2.        Make your observations by talking out loud 
One way of looking outside of yourself is by externalizing your experiences. This includes talking to yourself. When you notice something, say it out loud. Voicing your thoughts gets you outside of your internal self.  

3.        Make detailed notes of your distractions 
Next, you should notice when you begin to drift or nod off during situations. Take note of these things and write them down to be more proactive about them in the future. Be aware of your case, but try not to be reactive.  

4.        Be kind to yourself 
When you do mindfulness in the comfort of your own home or elsewhere, you have to take care of yourself, but it may take time to get used to it and to develop it. But once you are kind to yourself and give yourself the chance to become accustomed to it, you will enter into a more tranquil state of being.  
Mindfulness should become a part of you, and the best way to make this happen is to incorporate it into your daily activities and remain intentional with the process.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

