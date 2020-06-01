Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mindfulness and Meditation

Mindfulness and Meditation

Mindfulness and meditation exercises are becoming increasingly popular around the world, and for good reason. Simple practices, easy to work into a daily routine, have countless benefits for both the mind and the body.

What Exactly is Mindfulness Anyway?

Mindfulness is the state we hope to acquire when we practice mediation. It entails focusing entirely on the workings of the mind in that very moment, without thinking at all about the past, future, or outside happenings in the present. It is all about focus and concentration, and is best practiced with simple breathing exercises.

What are the Health Benefits?

These exercises don’t just make you feel better, but they make your body function better as well. Here are three remarkable benefits of meditation and mindfulness.

Stress Reduction

As you can imagine, regular meditation helps a person to relax. What you might not know is that stress reduction has a big impact on physical as well as mental health. When a person is stressed, it negatively affects the cardiovascular and central nervous systems, causing symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and accelerated heart rate. Mindfulness exercises and meditation help keep these symptoms at bay.

Less Anxiety

Anxiety can be anything from a mild nuisance to a life-altering condition. In many cases, anxiety is a serious mental health problem that makes day to day life difficult and almost unbearable. Meditation has been shown to help control this debilitating mental condition. It also helps you recognize the sources of your anxiety so that you can deal with them and move on.

A Better Night’s Sleep

An overactive mind is never pleasant to be inside of, but especially not when you’re lying in bed, hoping to fall asleep. With each toss and turn, your worried mind seems to fabricate another calamity in your life that makes drowsiness impossible to come by. Luckily, there is a solution to this problem, and, once again, the solution is meditation. Simple mindfulness exercises help you teach yourself how to abandon those nagging concerns that are so prone to keeping you tossing and turning in your sheets. For a mind trained in meditation, it becomes second nature to flush the worries away and worry only about the here and now.

Ozias Bvute, Member of Zimbabwe Parliament

Ozias Bvute is a member of Parliament in Zimbabwe, Africa. He is an experienced leader who has held various leadership positions in public service, industry, and finance. He believes a new opportunity opens up every day, and everyone should push themselves as much as they can to reach their full potential, regardless of whatever obstacles life throws their way. Ozias views being a member of Parliament as an honor because it gives him the chance to represent and empower the citizens of his nation through positive, tangible and impactful changes.

Ozias Bvute's main focus is on providing people in disadvantaged communities with the means to survive and sustain themselves. It is with this objective in mind that he founded the Figtree Foundation, which works with vulnerable communities in Goromonzi North to empower them through Economic Empowerment, Community Health Sanitation and Hygiene, and Agriculture and Infrastructure Development. The Foundation seeks to inspire, empower and guide people of all age groups who are faced with varying vulnerabilities that prevent them from realizing their full potential. He builds upon this goal in his 2018 publication Reflections, which focuses on forgiveness, goal-setting, stewardship, holding onto hope in spite of any hardships, adapting to the changes of life, trusting in God’s promises and timing, and much more.

In his free time, Ozias Bvute devotes himself to speaking at churches, schools, and other social gatherings while using his influential positions to spearhead new initiatives that make a positive impact in communities. His goal is to actively inspire people to dream big and pursue those dreams both in and out of the workplace, ensuring an environment where everyone can thrive and everyone has a say in the next plan of action. Ozias makes a concerted effort to build and manage relationships that are mutually beneficial with everyone who works with, around, and under, him.

For more information on Ozias, visit his website.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
