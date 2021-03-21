Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindful Wellbeing

If you change the metaphor, you can change your life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
A man taking care of his plants in the planter box

These are amazing times. It feels like we are on so many edges – life and death, shifting consciousness, the health of our planet, political divisiveness…

So how do we avoid feeling overwhelmed and stuck? How can we cultivate mindfulness and well-being, while staying engaged and effective?

These were some of the topics and questions discussed during the recent Mindful Changemakers Summit. It may not have been obvious, but these interviews are available at any time. I’ve been watching them, and they are well worth the time! You can register for the Summit here.

A few takeaways from the Summit for me are:

If you change the metaphor, you can change your life. Sometimes simply reframing can have a dramatic effect.

Become a seed-planter. Decide what seeds/ideas you are planting. Then watch, water, and improve the soil. Be patient, aware, and nurture your ideas.

Try to be more like a scientist… and experiment!

And try on what it feels like to be an orchestra leader where you see the big picture while listening to every note! This is a practice I often suggest to leaders and managers, and it can work for anyone, as a way of being more proactive, and more responsible. Regardless of our work and roles, we all lead our own lives.

Most importantly, be compassionate with yourself, and with others.

Being aware of our metaphors and replacing unhealthy language with healthy and supportive language can help us stay more present, kind, and curious.

I keep coming back to a few lines of poetry by William Stafford where he says:

“Will you ever bring a better gift for the world
than the breathing respect that you carry
wherever you go right now?

Are you waiting
for time to show you some better thoughts?”

    Marc Lesser, Author, Speaker

    Marc Lesser is a speaker, facilitator, workshop leader, and executive coach. He is known for his engaging, experiential presentations that integrate mindfulness and emotional intelligence practices and training. He is the author of 4 books, including Seven Practices of a Mindful Leader: Lessons from Google and a Zen Monastery Kitchen, and CEO of ZBA Associates, an executive development and leadership consulting company. www.marclesser.net.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    An orchestra conductor in the middle of a performance
    Community//

    Change the Metaphor, Change Your Life

    by Marc Lesser
    hiking gives you tools to face challenges in other areas of your life
    Community//

    5 Ways Hiking Makes You More Resilient

    by Laurel Robbins
    Community//

    “Remember you are loved ” With Olga Koroleva & Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.