Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mindful Tips to Keep the Peace During Political Conversations

Two contentious subjects to broach in conversation are politics and religion – unless both parties are in total agreement, discussions can get heated. We are taught that in order to preserve relationships, both personal and professional, we should stay quiet about our political and religious leanings. However, after the divisive 2020 election, it is only […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Two contentious subjects to broach in conversation are politics and religion – unless both parties are in total agreement, discussions can get heated. We are taught that in order to preserve relationships, both personal and professional, we should stay quiet about our political and religious leanings. However, after the divisive 2020 election, it is only natural (and human nature) that political discussions and the like are showing up at work and at your holiday dinner table.

This makes for an interesting dilemma – where do we draw the line to choose how and with whom to have our political discussions? For work, the reasons to avoid such a controversial topic are clear: legal concerns, workplace distraction, team division, and an uncomfortable working environment should all be considered. At home and with family, that line is a bit less clear… but it is important to set the boundaries needed for your personal health. Here are 8 ways to stay mindful in stressful or divisive discussions.

1)     Pivot the conversation:

At work: Shift to a work-related topic. For example, if someone raises the topic, you might say, “I hear you. It’s a different time than many of us have experienced before.” Pause. “I wanted to talk to you about our upcoming deadline and what we need to do to complete everything in time.” Or “Yes, I understand. I’m sorry to interrupt you…I have a task I need to complete and focus on right now.”

At home: Shift back to positive family matters. “I see what you’re saying.” Pause. “Did you hear about *insert family member and their accomplishment.*

2)     Acknowledge tensions as they arise: If a heated political discussion begins, interrupt and say, “Uh oh, things are getting a little tense here. How about we take a break from politics for a while?”

3)     Limit conversation engagement. When a conversation turns to politics, excuse yourself to use the restroom, grab some water, or walk around the office.

4)     Relate. Stick to neutral observations and impartial comments. “We can agree this scenario is difficult to comprehend on both sides.” Or “I think we can agree this topic is debatable.” These phrases help the other person feel heard without you personally stating your opinion or political preferences.

5)     Smile and nod. Saying nothing and listening — genuinely, with curiosity — is a sure way to stay in a safe conversation space. After a few minutes, you can politely excuse yourself by lightly saying, “Ok, time for me to get back to work/other task.”

6)     Honor your own boundaries. Set the intention to not engage in political discussions; simply say “I’ve decided not to have political conversations right now. Let’s give ourselves a break to focus on something else for a while.”

7)     Show respect. Even if you disagree, be respectful. Never attack someone’s opposing views – we each have a unique life experience that shapes our perspective. Being kind is much more important than trying to convince someone you are right. If, at home and with close friends or family (notthe workplace), you do wish to share your views, do so in a gentle, non-attacking manner.

8)     Pause and take a breath: We’ve all been in situations where we start to tense up – our heart races, our chest tightens, and fight-or-flight kicks in. Instead of biting back, try to center yourself in the moment. Take a deep breath to physically feel a difference.

To limit the impact of the current political landscape’s negativity, try to focus on the areas that matter most to you, and choose carefully when and where you step into the political sea. It’s probably best to keep debatable subjects to a close group of friends instead, especially if you know things may turn ugly.

An old fable to call upon is the one that encourages us to ask ourselves three important questions before we speak: Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary? Let’s all take that filter to our political conversations at work and beyond. 

Kerry Alison Wekelo, Author of Culture Infusion, COO of Actualize Consulting, and Founder of Zendoway.

KERRY WEKELO, MBA, is the Chief Operating Officer at Actualize Consulting, a financial services consulting firm, and founder of Zendoway, a company that encourages holistic wellness. In her leadership, Kerry blends her experiences as an executive coach, consultant, award-winning author, mindfulness expert, and entrepreneur. Her book and program Culture Infusion: 9 Principles for Creating and Maintaining a Thriving Organizational Culture is the impetus behind Actualize Consulting being named a Top Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine. Kerry has authored multiple children’s books, including her award-winning title If It Does Not Grow, Say No, and her Zendoway Cubes received the Parents’ Picks Award. She has been featured on ABC, NBC, NPR, The New York TimesSHRM, Thrive Global, and Corporate Wellness Magazine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

How to Have Better Political Conversations

by Melody Wilding
Community//

Create Open Workplace Dialogue on Differences

by Howard Ross
Community//

Can Politically-Charged Stress Make You Sick?

by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.