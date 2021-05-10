Mindful Professionals are Productive Professionals

Does it feel like everyone at your work is scrambling to get things done? Do you feel like every time you tick something off, another two things jump onto your list for tomorrow?

You are not alone but if you want to get more done, in less time with fewer mistakes, being present and mindful while you are working is a great way to start.

Here are six factors for you to consider if you would like to improve your productivity at work.

Meaningful Mornings

By spending as little as 2mins under the shower thinking about what kind of professional you are going to show up as today, helps to clarify what is important. Make a decision on the most important conversation you need to have and/or the most important project you have to move forward with.

2. Act, Don’t React

Being present and really listening to the challenges, successes, stories and concerns of your colleagues is one of the greatest gifts you can give them. Once you have processed what has been said, clarify that you have understood, then respond thoughtfully and respectfully. This saves stress and time because you have not jumped in and reacted to their differing ideas and opinions…which of course, could be just what you need to hear.

3. Prioritise Micro-breaks

Gift yourself two lots of ten minute breaks in the day. Get up off your chair, drink your coffee while looking out the window and give your brain an opportunity to reboot itself. Ten minutes not possible? Start with three minutes. (BTW, 10mins is only 0.7% of your day…just saying!)

4. Decrease Distractions

To ensure you can do your deep work without having to stay up till midnight, turn off your notifications, only check email two or three times a day, put your phone on silent, don’t let anything pop up or slide across or ding at you. By focusing on one task at a time you will get so much more done. To read more about this, I highly recommend the book ‘Deep Work’ by Cal Newport.

5. Let Go At Lunch

Give your body and brain a break at lunchtime by letting go of your work commitments. Even if this means you just turn your chair away from your desk for 15mins while you nourish yourself, you will reap the benefits. Of course, if you can walk outside without your device, your afternoon will be far more productive.

6. Careful Communication

Be mindful of the message that you are sending out via your emails, conversations and/or body language. Check in and ask yourself – Is this true or based on rumours? Is this kind or passive aggressive? Is this helpful or harmful? Is this necessary or should I let it go? Negative interactions waste time and resources.

By focusing on the present moment and embracing these six areas, you will start to see small but impactful changes to your productivity each day.