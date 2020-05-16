Mindful Breathing Quotes -You Found The Best

Why a mindful breathing quote today? Well, my answer is: There have been many moments in life, a quote changed my whole direction. These powerful teachings about mindfulness bring with them loving energy and wisdom. They can cure our deepest pains. This week, each day, will you practice together with me one of them?

Mindful breathing quote for day 1 – ‘Feelings come and go like clouds’

Our feelings are like these clouds. They come and go.

Probably like you, I like watching the sky. I love the most when it is filled with white clouds.

One day, I was lying down on the meadow. I saw a big cloud. It did not fly through crossing the sky, like others. It became smaller and smaller each second. It stayed at the same place, but it disappeared. Strange?

That was the first time I saw a cloud ‘disappeared’. Today I know many people saw this too. We just need to observe them long time enough.

Like the clouds, our feelings will come and go. We just need to observe them long enough.

Are you one of these days, full of pain, anxiety, sometimes anger? If nobody just ever shows up when you need him or her the most, there is still one thing we can lean on.

Our breath.

Cite with me silently my favorite mindful breathing quote from Thich Nhat Hanh:

Feelings come and go, like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor Thich Nhat Hanh

Day 2 – The present is the ‘only’ moment

Remove ourselves of unwelcoming thoughts about the past could be a challenge. “This week, suddenly, I started to think about my decision made more than one year ago”, shared Tim. “Why did it happen to me this way?” He repeated to himself. “This could have been different if I did do it differently”. It’s easier said than done.

Sounds familiar? Today, take a special moment to rethink about “Time”. Refuel yourself with one of my favorite mindful breathing quotes from Thich Nhat Hanh.

In the immense and endless space and time, only the present moment is the thin and tangible thing that you can touch. “The past is only there for the present to be”, he says.

Sit today and cite silently the teaching of Thich Nhat Hanh. I believe if the present is fine, the future will be too. Don’t you?

Breathing in, I calm my body. Breathing out, I smile. Dwelling in the present moment. The only moment Thich Nhat Hanh

Day 3 – A moment to “be”

Sitting doing nothing seems to be a challenge to any of us. It is boring, it is a waste of time. Or it is even frowned upon. Many of us work a lot. We find it hard to rest, to stop, and to be “lazy”.

But the best thing we contribute to the world may not be when we “do a lot”. When you are truly connected to yourself, you can bring more to the world, whether you write a poem or bake a loaf of bread.

“When we lose ourselves in activities we diminish our quality of being. We do ourselves a disservice. It’s important to preserve ourselves, to maintain our freshness and good humor, our joy, and compassion.” (Thich Nhat Hanh).

Will you take a moment now, too, just to “be”?

In a world full of doing doing doing, it’s important to take a moment to just breathe. To just be. Well

Day 4 – Don’t miss our “appointment with life”

Many times this year, I thought about life. Maybe I became old? Perhaps. But I start to value each moment. I find being simply here, is already an incredible thing.

Many of us, I included, are so lost in our daily worries and activities. Busy as we are, there is an appointment we should not miss – A mindful breathing quote by Thich Nhat Hanh not easy to forget!

Bring body and mind back to the present moment. So that you do not miss the appointment with life .Thich Nhat Hanh

Day 5 – The anxiety of life

Yes, sometimes, life seems to bring endless anxiety… Loneliness, isolation, difficult relations, worries to make a living, and what else? What’s more, when things are resolved, others seem to appear! We are like on a boat which is always moving. Our feet never find a solid place.

But if we train ourselves to come back to our breath, and “live within”, we can find ourselves in the center of a maelstrom.

If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath Amit Ray

A mindful breathing quote to remember each day

Among these mindful breathing quotes, what was your favorite? Note them down to remember each day. Keep our minds anchored, and our hearts open, shall we?

