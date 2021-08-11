Minded And Embrace All Life Has To Offer

Many people, including myself, will say that they know themselves as a person very well and that they do not need to broaden their horizons like that. I have found myself thinking this in the past; however, this is simply not true. We can always expand our knowledge, our arena of thought, with more information and experiences. Putting yourself into the easy positions in life may be secure, but it is much harder to grow as a person this way.

I was more recently reminded by my open-minded, well-traveled, free-spirited friend that most people never venture to find the place they love the most. Instead, they just settle.

I thought to myself, am I one of these people? Instead, I’d like to find myself at an in-between level. I would like to be someone who tries new things and is open to new experiences, just by simply reminding myself to be more open-minded.

I don’t necessarily believe we all have to be world travelers or even travelers at all! If we seek out our own adventures in life, it will help us grow stronger and firmer as people. With our different values and beliefs, I hope and pray that one day we can bring our differences to the table for the betterment of society. For this wave of “betterment” to begin, we must start with open-mindedness.