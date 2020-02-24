Mind Your Posture: 8 workstation stretches to improve posture

Sitting at your desk for long periods of time can easily lead to aches and pains at the end of the day.

As many studies have found it can also lead to health-related problems such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.



These simple workstation stretches can help you to stay pain and ache free and don’t take up much time to do.



1. Seated spinal rotation

While seated, cross your arms over your chest.

Grab your shoulders.

Rotate your upper body from the waist, turning gently from left to right as far as you can.

You should feel a tension on both side of your lower back as it stretches out.

2. Posterior shoulder stretch

Hold one arm across your body.

Pull your elbow into your chest.

You should feel your shoulder gently stretching.

3. Shoulder shrugs

Gently lift your shoulders.

Let them slowly fall.

You should feel tension being released as your shoulders drop.

4. Sitting back extensions

Sit straight with your feet together.

Put the palms of your hands into the small of your back.

Lean back over your hands, feeling your lower back stretch out.

5. Neck rotations

Keep your head upright.

Gently turn your head from side to side.

As you turn your head, try to move it past your shoulder.

You should feel the muscles on the outside of your neck gradually stretching.

6. Upper shoulder and neck stretch

Sit on one hand.

Tilt your head away from the hand you’re sitting on.

Tilt your head slightly forward, towards your shoulder.

You should feel the muscles in your neck and shoulder being stretched.

Change sides, and repeat.

7. Shoulder extension – one

Stand up and stretch your arms out behind you.

Clasp your hands together and gently lift your arms.

You should feel the pressure in your shoulders ease off.

8. Shoulder extension – two

Hold both arms above your head.

Link your hands with your palms facing upwards.

Reach as high as possible.

You should feel your shoulders stretching.

Want more tips and advice on how to mind your posture? Follow us on LinkedIn KOS Ergonomics