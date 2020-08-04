Mind Over Matter, and Mind Matters.

Collectively, we are dealing with the complexity as a result of the pandemic, the economy, and the violence and racism that exist in the US today.

We all have our struggles, but we also have a lot to be grateful for, and expressing gratitude and love is the most powerful thing each and every one of us can do to overcome the powerful challenges that we are currently faced with. Practicing as many alternative therapies as possible – meditation, relaxation, exercise, prayer, and cooking can assist us in reaching this state of gratitude. We’ve been forced to change our vocabulary a bit with all kinds of new words and definitions like “the new normal”. We’re evolving as human beings, and technology is helping us. It can also hurt us as well, so be careful not to stare at your screens too much.

When you think about the big picture of almost everyone’s love and affection for food, you then have to weigh in on whether or not what you’re eating is good for you. It may look good, it may taste good, but consider this – is it wholesome and nutritious, and does it benefit your well-being? For example, an occasional cocktail can’t hurt anyone, but if mixed with a power drink, you could be driving your internal self mad. A good alternative is blood orange juice (if you can get it) or just plain old seltzer on the rocks with your favorite alcohol. Personally, I’ve been having a battle I’m winning with all kinds of alcohol, in that I’m only having a few drinks a week, whereby it used to be a few drinks a night. Consequently, I’ve cut my alcohol intake down by 30%. Being aware of what you’re consuming on every level is most important to your happiness and well-being. For example, if you eat a lot of salt, you could be provoking inflammation. That inflammation affects your muscles and prevents you from relaxing.

When you focus on cooking and your repertoire of favorite foods, consider what your mother or father made for you, or the things you like to eat the most, and attempt to replicate them in your own kitchen. Cooking is therapeutic, and whether it be throwing something on the barbecue, or making your favorite pasta, anything you choose to make has got to be good. I recommend you not only cook for yourself, but for your family and/or friends. What’s better than providing a healthy and nutritious meal for those you love?

Mind over matter, and mind matters. Your mind is greatly affected by what you eat and drink, especially during these troubled times.

Another great practice is working on consuming far less. Admittingly, I overate, overdrank, and personally overdid everything for most of my life. Now, I’m trying to practice the adage of “less is more”. And if you think about less being more, that which you consume is more exciting, and you value it more. Also, your behavior in terms of less means more. A friend once said to me, “Do you know what John Wayne said?” I said “no.” He said, “Talk low, talk slow, and don’t talk too much.” Those words have stuck with me for years, and are a great lesson. Though I don’t support John Wayne’s politics, I still believe his words apply.

I hope that these brief comments in some way touch your nervous system with a positive light. I can only wish you happiness and joy, and that you find a path into celebrating all that’s good in your life.