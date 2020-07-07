Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mind Mastery for Success: Know the Root of Your Power

Neuroplasticity and the Art of Harnessing the Law of Attraction

This article is part of a series of articles and master class videos, worksheets, and discussions revealing the secrets behind the power of your mind for the manifestation of all your desires.

I share techniques, practices and exercises inspired by the world’s thought leaders in the areas of mind Mastery and the Law of attraction to help you learn to use the findings in the field of Neuroscience to your advantage for your Acting Career Success.

Actor, know the root of your power: Mindset Mastery.

You are a human being with the inbuilt ability to create the life you desire whatever that might be. Your main ingredients to designing your unique path are belief, focus and joy. Joy is the ultimate creator.

When you have a clear vision of what you want, injected with desire, you have already created this vision, and it exists vibrationally. You then only need the joyful anticipation of the manifestation of your desires, belief and expectation. This is faith, the evidence of what you do not see. You can feel it. You can close your eyes and explore all your desires manifesting. Feel it and enjoy those feelings; there lies your power as a creator.

Everything is vibration. The precise manifestation depends on the creator, their joy their expectations, their beliefs and the clarity of their vision. The Universe works best with a clear picture of what you desire. The language of the Universe is love, emotion and bright, vivid images. Consider those your exchange currency what you give in exchange for your manifestations. Yet you must focus only on what you want and completely ignore what you lack, fear or dislike. Also, you need to believe 100% offer no resistance. Train your mind to focus on things you believe in without a doubt or a problem. Soothe yourself into better thinking when you feel resistance and doubt creeping in.

Everything you believe in, and you focus on, you are creating it.

The more attention and intensity you devote to your desires, the faster they will appear in your life. Spend time planning your roadmap to acting Career success. Please focus on the parts you intend on enjoying the most and start enjoying them now by thinking about them often. Ask for guidance. Seek support, let help come to you.

Know that whatever you truly desire belongs to you. You are creating it with your powerful desire, fuelling it with your belief and feeding it with your joy. It’s here, and it’s yours.

Use Joy to Create and Manifest your wildest Dreams.

To achieve this fast take time every day to imagine what is coming and really enjoy that time. But also do it while being present. Be present in the here and now and grateful for all that you have. Love the fact that the sun rises every day and sets every evening. Love the air you breathe. Be -In -The -Moment.

Be sure to think positive as a rule. Practice this.

Know that you receive what you believe. If you trust in a successful and fulfilling acting career and focus on that truth with joy and expectation you get it, there is no other way; it is Law.

Mantra:

“Behold what lies ahead of my path, it’s amazing I am a powerful creator.”

Inspired by Abraham Hicks.

Sylvia Love Johnson is a Vivid Dreamer, Inspirational Writer, 7th art lover, Filmmaker, Writer, Award-winning film Producer, Award-winning Entrepreneur. Actor, Acting Coach, Method Acting Tutor. Sylvia is helping actors across the world take control of their careers. Join her Acting Career Coach Online School for Monologue Mastery, Method Acting, Actor Mind Set Mastery and Audition Prepping kits and tips.

Sylvia Love Johnson

Sylvia Love Johnson, Founder and CEO at HEKATE Film Works

Film Producer, Acting Coach, Entrepreneur and  British Film Industry Visionary

Sylvia Love Johnson is an Entrepreneur,  Filmmaker, Actor, Writer, Producer, Method Acting Tutor and Acting Career Coach Founder at HEKATE Film Works. Her company focuses on providing tailored solutions for professional Actors seeking continued support, mentorship, career coaching and advanced training. Filmmakers and Producers seeking Distribution and Investment. Investors are interested in finding great private investment opportunities in the UK Film Industry.

Winner of the Best Produced Kid’s Short Film Award at San Diego International Kids Film Festival for “Art’s Eyes” 2013.  Her short film  "Forgotten Paradise" was selected in the Official Selection of Depth of Film International Film Festival in 2015, the official selection of the Nairobi International Film Festival in 2016 and featured in PalmsSprings Short Film Market in 2015.  "She Moon Experimental" was selected in the Official Selection of A Film for Peace International Film Festival 2014 and featured at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Market 2014. 

Sylvia received the Kingston University New Enterprise Award in 2011 for the self-publishing and self-distribution of her first novel "Mystic Dream". She won the Barcelona Activa New Enterprise award in 2008 for her Award-winning Drama School  "School of Theatre " in Spain. A School acclaimed by multiple professional theatre companies and casting directors resulting in the successful casting of some of her students for parts in the Hollywood Movie "Wrath of Titans" 2012

Sylvia is the author of the 100 Secrets Story Series. She has written the screenplays 'Tears of Mariposa Lily'  and 'Mystic Dream' feature films in development.


Sylvia has designed and developed breakthrough Method Acting and Career Coaching Programmes for Professional Actors.

Sylvia via her  Acting Career Coach,  platform,  helps talent around the world Master the Craft. Join MAM. Method Acting Moments News Letter to get Method Acting training directly to your inbox. See Sylvia's 7 Steps to Acting Career Success Method Coaching Programme.

Sylvia Love Johnson is also a Streetwear Fashion Clothing Brand Startup Entrepreneur, who found her Fashion design inspiration in her short films driven by the necessity to free herself from social constraints through artistic expression in Fashion. Visit LaGuai to find out how she did it.

