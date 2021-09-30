Minal Bopaiah of Brevity & Wit: “Equity “

On the surface, Equity is about how we can scale diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives in organizations. But dig a little deeper, and the reader begins to realize that it’s about creating a more fair and just world. This is definitely a challenge, because, as I explain in the book, life is inherently unfair. Even if we were to get rid of all the man-made injustices, people still die young, or get incurable diseases, or less tragically, the people who should love you back don’t. And so, by the end, life breaks everyone’s heart. But the desire for fairness, which seems to be pretty innate and fundamental to the human experience, can inspire feats of moral imagination and creativity. We build courts and laws, organizations and policies, systems and structures to help tip the world towards fairness. And so, pursuing equity allows us to get in touch with the depths of our humanity.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Minal Bopaiah, author of Equity: How to Design Organizations Where Everyone Thrives.

Bopaiah is the founder of Brevity & Wit, a strategy + design firm that combines human-centered design, behavior change science and the principles of inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility to help organizations transform themselves and the world. Bopaiah has written for the Stanford Social Innovation Review and The Hill and has been a featured guest on numerous podcasts and shows, including the Kojo Nnamdi Show on WAMU. She has also been a keynote speaker for many conferences, inspiring thousands with her credible, authentic, and engaging talks.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Hmmm…usually I try to gloss over this part because growing up as a clever, sensitive, Indian girl on Staten Island (imagine all of the aggression of New York but with none of the arts and culture), I was quite the fish out of water. But I also had some solid protective factors, most notably two very loving parents and a really great brother to come home to.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy was the first time I felt someone had written about the Indian experience for Indians. A lot of the early Indian American writing was written by India’s intellectual elite and catered to the New Yorker crowd. As someone who wasn’t a Brahmin — from neither Bengal nor Boston — I couldn’t relate. But The God of Small Things is about the intricate systems of oppression in Indian culture and how family members exclude their own because of societal norms of what’s appropriate and what’s not, while still trying to impress White visitors by memorizing the lyrics to the Sound of Music, and that I could relate to. And so, Arundhati Roy showed me what writers could do when they wrote for the people they loved instead of for the good opinion of their oppressors.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Many years ago, I had the middle seat on a flight from Arizona to DC. The two men on either side were seated before I got on the plane, and it became clear rather quickly that they knew each other. They then commenced holding a conversation by talking across me. I offered to switch seats with one of them, and he politely declined. Which threw me, because they continued to talk across me.

The New Yorker in me was getting steadily annoyed and angry when I decided that if I couldn’t beat them I should join them. So I inserted myself into their conversation, asking why they were in Arizona. It turns out they were there for a Paralympic training camp. “Which sport?” I asked. “Quad rugby, “ one replied.

It took a minute for the penny to drop, but I realized that both of these gentlemen were paralyzed from the waist down. And never have I been more grateful for holding my tongue. It was also a great example of unconscious bias and why it’s so important to pause between stimulus and response. And so I often use the story to open up my talks on the unconscious bias so that we can start with a conversion that tends to make people nervous with a chuckle at my expense.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book Equity?

On the surface, Equity is about how we can scale diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives in organizations. But dig a little deeper, and the reader begins to realize that it’s about creating a more fair and just world. This is definitely a challenge, because, as I explain in the book, life is inherently unfair. Even if we were to get rid of all the man-made injustices, people still die young, or get incurable diseases, or less tragically, the people who should love you back don’t. And so, by the end, life breaks everyone’s heart. But the desire for fairness, which seems to be pretty innate and fundamental to the human experience, can inspire feats of moral imagination and creativity. We build courts and laws, organizations and policies, systems and structures to help tip the world towards fairness. And so, pursuing equity allows us to get in touch with the depths of our humanity.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My husband is a firefighter, which means he has no dearth of hilarious, poignant, and troubling stories about how the resistance to diversity and inclusion manifests in workplaces, particularly among people who are not fond of change.

One of my favorites of his stories is the one about three captains who went to a diversity and inclusion conference out of state. During one presentation, a speaker mentioned LGBTQ.

“What does the Q stand for?” one of the captains asked.

“Queer,” the speaker responded.

“Are you kidding me?” the captain responded. “Ten years ago, I literally got called onto the carpet by a supervisor for using that term.”

I suspect — and sincerely hope — the speaker then tried to explain the evolving use of the term and how it has been reclaimed by LGBTQ advocates.

However, little of that sunk in. When the captain returned to his fire house, his entire takeaway from the three-day conference was, “Guys, we can say queer now.”

This story always makes me laugh with bemusement and despair. Bemusement because I can sympathize with a captain for whom the world has moved too fast in one direction while he was literally busy putting out fires. And I despair for DEI professionals. Is this really the topline message we’re delivering to people? Is this the takeaway from our efforts to host courageous conversations or get people to “do the work”? And honestly, do we really need everyone to engage in a one-hour conversation about gender fluidity? I mean, hey, I’m down for that, but I know my husband would rather do almost anything else, including all the housework he does on a regular basis while I write. And most troubling, are we implying with our conversations and reading lists that everyone needs to get a PhD in social justice to be inclusive and equitable?

This is not a scalable solution.

Equity is my attempt to help leaders develop sustainable, human-centered solutions that work.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

When my husband told me the story above, we were still dating. It would have been easy for me to write him off as too different to connect with, but this work is really about bridging across differences. And as I got to know him, I saw how his actions spoke a lot louder than the words of a lot of people who might more easily agree with me.

I would then try out my ideas on him, and he was always candid about how he thought “his people” (usually meaning firefighters, but sometimes meaning people from Boston) would respond. It was a great testing ground for ideas and a way for me to get to know how the other side thought without having to do all the emotional labor of asking them directly. And so I wanted to write a book that would allow people like my husband and his colleagues to find their space in the DEI world without having to lose the saltiness and sarcasm that is always so entertaining.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I suppose I could pull from the many testimonials we get from clients and people who attend our talks or workshops. But I think the words of gratitude that most warm my heart are the ones from the other consultants I work with. I spent a lot of time in the nonprofit space, where people believed that they could abuse their colleagues and subordinates in the pursuit of “goodness” around the world. I fundamentally believe you need to get your own house in order before you can help others. Recently, after a successful engagement where a partner was showering praise on the Brevity & Wit team (as was I, because they were really fantastic), one of the consultants said “Well, Minal brings out the best in us” and that just about melted my heart. To hear that people are genuinely happy and fulfilled at work — I mean, how often does that happen? If all I did was create a workplace that was both healthy and financially solvent, I would rest easy knowing I did something rather extraordinary.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Stop funding schools through property taxes. In almost every other country in the world — both developed and developing — public education is funded through a general income tax and distributed per capita, not per zip code. If we just changed this one practice, we would see radical gains in educational attainment, and subsequently, in employment and the GDP. Stop telling Horatio Alger stories about how an individual triumphed over a series of obstacles to achieve success. Instead, tell stories about how an individual was supported by many people and structures to achieve their dreams. Keeping the system invisible is how we lock inequity in place. If we really want a more fair and just world, we have to develop the ability to see the system and then the courage to redesign it. Separate democracy from capitalism. They are not synonymous. It’s quite possible to have a capitalist economy without democracy, as Russia, China and Turkey have proven (and as Rebecca Henderson writes about in Harvard Business Review). We have safeguarded the halls of capitalism far too much in the United States, often at the expense of democracy, and politicians need to make that clear to the public and then galvanize them to defend democracy above all else.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I’m a fan of Brene Brown’s definition: A leader is anyone who sees the potential in people and processes and then takes responsibility for developing that potential.

Oftentimes, we fail or are pushed out of jobs or organizations simply because the environment was not a good match for our potential. I’ve jumped around a lot in my career, and one could call it career-ADHD or a problem with authority. But ever since I began pursuing a career as a writer in earnest and launched my own company, success has seemed to come naturally. It’s because I’m naturally disciplined and creative and I work great with little structure and a whole lot of autonomy. When I think of every situation where I failed, it was always in an environment or with a leader who did not reward original thinkers or autonomy and often prized office politics over genuine concerns for others. Very few managers have been able to see my potential and make room for it, but the ones who did got the best out of me.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Entry-level jobs are hell for people with strategic minds.

I realized this quite late, but it made sense when I did. I’ve always been able to see the forest from the trees, but that’s not really a great skill for an entry-level position, particularly if it’s an administrative or assistant role, where an obsession over small details is beneficial. It’s even worse if your boss is insecure and not a strategic thinker because you’re going to figure out their idea is bad before they do. Being effective is often more important than being right.

I learned this from my mentor, Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole. We were in my family’s kitchen talking about a mutual friend we were worried about. My mother said, “You should have the courage to tell her the truth.” Dr. Cole replied, “It’s not that I don’t have the courage. The question is how to be effective.” I’ve always been a truth-teller — direct and almost pathologically honest. But that conversation changed how I looked at truth-telling. It’s not that I needed to lie or go along to get along if I wanted to be a changemaker; it’s that I needed to be more strategic in my truth-telling if I really wanted to change the world for the people not in the room. It’s okay if you don’t cry when you hear sad stories, so long as you’re moved to action.

I write in Equity about the three types of empathy — emotional, cognitive, and empathic concern. Emotional is the one we tend to think about when we think about empathy — the ability to feel what others are feeling. But cognitive empathy allows us to understand someone’s predicament; it’s often employed by physicians and first responders as they spring into action without any sentimentality. Empathic concern is knowing what people need from you. I was raised by two physicians and I’m married to a firefighter who all display cognitive empathy and empathic concern on a regular basis even though I rarely see them cry or wring their hands with concern. The average person could miss the largeness of their hearts because they are not performative in their empathy, they are pragmatic. Unsolicited feedback will tell you more about the person giving it than it will about you. So ignore the gaslighting and solicit feedback from people you trust.

At the end of my first year of graduate school, my advisor met with me to tell me that the faculty thought I “was over-confident, especially about topics of gender and ethnicity.” This was a clinical psychology program where of approximately 15 professors, two were Black and four were women (with some overlap in those demographics). The irony of their feedback seemed to have been lost on them. Thankfully, I had an amazing mentor at that time, too — Dr. Ladd Spiegel, a psychiatrist associated with Weill Cornell Medicine. His initial reaction was annoyance. Months later (as I continued to try to build back my self-esteem after such feedback), he quipped, “If they are saying you’re arrogant, then the question is who would be left if you got all the arrogant people out of academia?” I now joke that it wasn’t that I was overly confident but the fact that I was confident with ovaries. This is not to say that feedback is not helpful or that you should believe your own narratives about yourself without question. But if you are a woman or from a marginalized identity, it’s critically important that you solicit feedback from people who have done the work to unhook their minds from patriarchy, racism, and other systems of oppression. Otherwise, their feedback is just going to be a reflection of how you don’t fit the mold the world has carved out for people like you, and that is not your job. The purpose of feedback should be to help you contribute your strengths to the world more effectively, not to make other people more comfortable with your presence. Be ruthless in doing what allows you to be lit from within.

The older I get, the more I believe that we were put on this earth to be lit from within. But often the pursuit of the thing that lights us up means we have to ignore advice from well-meaning family and friends who want us to play it safe. If you’re a woman, this is further complicated because so many of us have been conditioned to believe that our worth comes from how much we help others, that caretaking is natural and fulfilling to us all. This is not necessarily true. It’s okay if caretaking doesn’t fill you up (and kudos to you if you do it anyway). But your job is to find the thing that does fill you up, and in a world designed to make us all sacrificial lambs on the altar of profit, you will need to be ruthless in the pursuit of your light. This is what self-care is really about. Not manicures and spa treatments when you’re tired, but the dogged belief that your job is to design a life that allows you to give and take in equal measure. Inhale and exhale. You are entitled to both.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Keeping with the theme of being lit from within, Toni Morrison is known to have said, ““The function, the very serious function of racism is a distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being. Somebody says you have no language and you spend twenty years proving that you do. Somebody says your head isn’t shaped properly so you have scientists working on the fact that it is. Somebody says you have no art, so you dredge that up. Somebody says you have no kingdoms, so you dredge that up. None of this is necessary. There will always be one more thing.”

Distraction is how systems of oppression get their hooks in you. Don’t fall for it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Vice President Kamala Harris.

I never thought I would live to see the day when someone of my ethnicity would occupy the halls of power. Plus, I love how she leads — confidently and unapologetically. It’s really a rare experience to see myself in a politician, and it makes me incredibly proud of my country.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit www.TheEquityBook.com or our company website, www.brevityandwit.com to sign up for our newsletter. You can also find me on LinkedIn. I’m the only Minal Bopaiah on the internet!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!