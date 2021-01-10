Minako Honda: Sunday Spotlight Quick Wit, With Stars!

Angels come in different sizes, shapes, designs, and patterns. They are found within every nation, culture, and spatial arrangement on Earth. Sometimes angels have to leave this Earth a little earlier than expected. When they leave us too soon, there is an ache in the heart. However, it seems that the abruptness of their journeys is what leaves us, in awe. Their lives, and living memory, become even more euphoric and fantastical for us to reflect upon.

When such angels have entered into the real of music, there is an even greater abundance, which awaits our Being! Somehow, the recordings are much more sacred. It feels as if we are able to sustain a portion of their presence, here on Earth. That there are pieces of their existence on this very paradise, and that we still have the possibility to experience them; as they navigate through Heaven’s domains. Of course, they have their work of serenading and navigating through Heaven’s gates. Simultaneously, what makes recordings so sacred, is that they provide us with the opportunity to holding onto those parts, of those, who have made their transition. It feels good, and it gives us a form of control; knowing that blankets of their memory continue to navigate our experiences on Earth. Its a wonderful sense of comfort.

When certain singers, musicians, or creative types leave us too soon, sometimes, there are those feelings of guilt. Sometimes, there are those doubt within our heads, where we felt we could have done more. Navigating through our frustrations, disappointments, regrets, and feelings of longing, things simply feel painful when certain talented, individuals, die young. We feel that there was more to their gifts. There was more for them to teach the world. There were certain gifts, innovations, and new ideas, that we never got to see, or experience from them. In a terse amount of words, there was so much more that could have been done; so much more, for them to have given. We didn’t get the honor or privilege to have seen them, at their greatest peak. Nevertheless, perhaps, we may have not been meant to see it. Perhaps, Heaven wanted to keep their greatest of treasures for themselves. Sending another spiritual complement, in their place, in order to continue the work, they left off.

From Japan, there was a young maiden, who made her presence known in the mid-1980’s. Her concerts and fashion trend made her popular with her audiences. Illness took her away, too soon. Nevertheless, her voice is angelic. And, there was one song, which permitted her to spray Heaven’s grace, throughout the land. That song was written as a praise to the Heavens. Her voice was akin to a Japanese angel. In fact, it had come to remind the nation of Japan of her angelic connection and presence to Heaven’s treasures, and landscapes. Her voice is smooth in the manner of silk; further illuminating the fluidity of the words, “Ave Maria.” In the second performance of that sacred phrasing, the softness is further extended. The vibratos within her voice permits us that holistic connection when reaching those high notes. It feels that one has reached the very pentacle of Heaven, itself. That one has briefly entered into its gaze, and secures portions of it to bring into Earth’s comfort. For this, we should be ever grateful! For this, we should understand just how euphoric it is to experience the marriage between Heaven and Earth, truly is!

The one video of digital artistry, for Minako Honda’s performance of “Ave Maria,” is one, which seems to foretell her transition into Heaven’s gates. Her voice serenades the platform, and brings certain charisma and angelic charm into what it means to give great praise to the Virgin Mother, and her child. There is a level of grace and serenity, as if she has already made peace with her early departure. It has become the will of the Heavens, and so she surrenders. Fear is absent, as that Divine connection has already been created. Therefore, one already knows, where they are going. Singing praises to the Virgin Mary, and calling forth that level of nourishment, when one is returning back to the Heavens. Nevertheless, she is, at peace. Within the video, she is performing her natural serenity with that greater power. For that, she has grown to experience that love, and wellness of blessings from Heaven’s domain. A person recognizes Divinity when they, feel it. And so, through her performance of Ave Maria, allow the soprano delicacies of Japan’s own, musical maiden-MINAKO HONDA- to take us on that journey of our ongoing search, of finding oneness, with the Divine!

To listen to more from the musical collection of Minako Honda, you may click on the link, below:

TIDAL: https://tidal.com/browse/album/9989875