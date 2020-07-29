Millionaire Maker Book by Matthias Schmelz a Complete Guide to Financial Freedom

Matthias Schmelz’s Millionaire Maker Book can pave the way to your financial success. Why so expensive? Because The MillionaireMaker is no ordinary book. It s a collection of short, quick bits of universal wisdom about life, opportunity, wealth, and more. It shares not only the author’s secrets but those of superstars like Warren Buffett and Donald Trump. The beautifully printed book will run you $995, though it does come with a money-back guarantee. But, this book is much more than the collected wisdom of some of the wealthiest individuals alive today and from the 20th century. It s the reader’s passport into the world Matthias Schmelz lives in as a successful business owner and multimillionaire. It is filled with more than 400 pages of advice on the attitudes, habits, organizational and time management skills, investment tools, and strategies employed by the world’s richest people. In the MillionaireMaker, the author of the book, Matthias Schmelz describes the concepts that he personally used to shape his destiny and attain financial stability. Readers will find a dizzying range of insights and practical wisdom that not only teach, but lead them through a one-on-one experience toward the development of the mindset, habits, and ideas that lead to wealth.

Financial freedom means being able to live off your investments for the rest of your life without going back to work, and being able to choose to continue working because you like what you do.

When reading Matthias Schmelz’s Investing Like a Millionaireyou will discover how the richest people in the world built passive income channels, and how they made a fortune from other people’s money and time. Building these types of channels, one at a time, will allow you to comfortably reform as soon as more money is brought in than you need to live. Having the power to choose not to carry buckets (resigning) is probably the most rewarding goal for a novice investor. The feeling of not having to go back to work to put the food on the table is incalculable and well worth the effort to read this book!

This is not a book for small investors. It’s not about choosing the right retirement plan, how to “invest” money in a savings account, or how to save money by handling your IRS statement. This book was written for the few people who THINK BIG. For people who have already made a lot of money, and for people who see themselves making a lot of money in the future.

Investing Like a Millionaire will not only teach you how to accumulate a large amount of wealth, it will also help to maintain the wealth you are accumulating. By learning from my mistakes, you will be more successful in following Benjamin Graham’s two rules for investing. The first rule is not to lose. The second rule is not to forget the first. To learn more about this book, visit the official Website livromilionario.