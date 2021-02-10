Millie Small’s “Candy” Blue, For The Teenage Girl, Anew!

Within every woman, there is always that giddy little girl, who lives within us all. She is fun, playful, and oh so, in love! And, I don’t mean that passionate, adult love! I mean that tickled, girlish, and teenage love, which reminds our adulthood in how natural love should be. That’s the kind of love, that we should always return to. In addition, it permits us to understand just how much in love we truly are. That young, girly teenage love is something we have too often taken for granted. For starters, it is apparent that we have moved into a state of wonder. Teenage wonder is filled with bliss and magic. So many times, people do not take the treasures and sacred nature of teenage love, seriously! Sometimes teenage love translates into love for the rest of our lives. Adults may think that it should not last, or that it will. Nevertheless, it is what is needed in our stories of boyhood and girlhood. Those coming of age narratives are based on love and desire! It is a necessity. It gives true meaning to the phrasing, “the young at heart.”

On another moment, one has to understand is that certain singers have a unique way in performing the eloquence of teenage love stories! In fact, even when they get older, they still have the ability to capture that very girly look and innocence of young women. Teenage, girly love is that spacing of unconditional love. We love because we feel it. Before adult responsibilities kick in, we feel it! Before the real world kicks in, and having to enter into purchasing a home-while maintaining the financial aspects of nourishing love, we naturally love a person because it feels good to do it. In addition, we simply love a person for who they are. There are no strings attached to that love. Whatever attracts us to them, that’s why we love them! We experience those butterflies and giddy feelings. They are real to us, even if they make us look foolish, with our head in the clouds! That’s alright! True Love (and truly caring for someone) makes a person feel those butterflies, inside!

Moving to the world of Jamaica, there was one particular singer, who understood how to perform this level of care and gentility. Not only was she masterful, and skillful in her creation of that bubble gum, pop, teenage love story, but she was able to illuminate those playful and intrinsic vibes; as it pertained to teenage love! Born in Clarendon, Jamaica, her name was Millicent Dolly May Small. Yet, to the world, and international community, this singer and songwriter was known as. . .

Millie Small

Though there are other songs, which can be accredited to her career, she was most known for the hit song, “My Boy Lollipop.” Just imagine taking yourself back to that 13-year old young woman, who had her first kiss from a boy that she dreamed of. Perhaps, every day, she hoped he would take her to the school dance. Finally, he approaches her, and asks that “life-changing” question, that one hopes to get. “Will you go with me to the Spring dance?” OR “Will you go to prom with me?” Not only does she say, “yes,” but she has to tell her friends, or run home and tell her Mom. Yet, the journey is not over; nor is it, complete!

She picks out the dress, makes her hair care appointment, and prepares everything for that particular day. There are a wealth of stories, which can be imagined into how a young woman experiences those feelings of being in love. What is beautiful about the song, “My Boy Lollipop,” is that it brings out certain auras, in this young love being, new. In fact, it feels new. A young girl has not been introduced to the heartbreaks of love-not yet. For that, she has liberation. In this liberation, there is fun! Such is why that song has such a catchy and party-centered feeling. A girl simply has to have a great time, and flow this love!

What’s rather interesting about Millie Small’s background, is that she came from people, who nourished the Earth. As it has been written, “she is the daughter of a sugar plantation overseer.” Of course, another piece can be written about her livelihood, for later. That’s for another time and for another writing. Yet, what this little known fact does highlight is that she had been rooted in the Earth; in the soil of Jamaica. When a person has foundations within the Earth, a certain level of musicianship is grown. Keep in mind it is not something that you can purchase or train to acquire. Either it has already been implanted within you, or it isn’t there. Simply put.

What makes Millie Small’s performance of “My Boy Lollipop,” such a catch is, her voice. It’s that cutesy, adorable girl vibe, which gets women to go back into that inner phase of teenage girlhood. Even when Millie Small performs “My Boy Lollipop” in 1973, that little girl within, is still catchy. She doesn’t lose the vibrancy even as she increases in age. There are lessons to be learned from her talent. One of them is this. A woman does not have to detach from her teenage aura, when she leaves that phase. In fact, she can always return to it, whenever she wants to experience this particular, young phase of her life. There is a different kind of holistic, wellness of fun, which can be experienced in one’s teenage years. In fact, it’s a particular energy, where we are learning how life is meant to be, and lived.

The song, “My Boy Lollipop,” was originally sung by Barbie Gaye, from the United States. Gaye was a teenager, when she performed the song in 1956. However, it was Millie Small’s version, which found success in successful in UK, Canada, and Australia. It was an instant hit! What also made the song beautiful is that it was created in a Jamaican, musical style known as Bluebeat. Bluebeat is considered to be an extension of another Jamaican, musical style, known as-Reggae! There was something grown from the nutrients of the islands, which made the song filled with certain sensory from Jamaica. It was speaking about a Jamaican girl’s perception of young love, and she has the world dancing to its vibe!

My boy Lollipop

You made my heart go giddy-up

You are as sweet as candy

You’re my sugar dandy

Well oh, my boy Lollipop

Never ever leave me

Because it would grieve me

My heart told me so

I love you, I love you, I love you so

But I don’t want you to know

I need you, I need you, I need you so

And I’ll never let you go

My boy Lollipop

You make my heart go giddy-up

You set the world on fire

You are my one desire

Oh, my Lollipop

I love you, I love you, I love you so

But I don’t want you to know

I need you, I need you, I need you so

And I’ll never let you go

My boy Lollipop

You make my heart go giddy-up

You set the world on fire

You are my one desire

Oh, my Lollipop

Oh, my Lollipop

My boy Lollipop

My boy Lollipop

My boy Lollipop

One has to question the use for “lollipop” as a metaphor. Well, lollipops are sweet! Clearly one’s boy has that nature of gentility, love, tenderness, and understanding. When guys are able to connect to this particular side, a girl can’t help, but to get giddy, inside.

My boy Lollipop

You made my heart go giddy-up

You are as sweet as candy

You’re my sugar dandy

Of course, when we address the issues of “candy,” we have to think of that Jamaican sugarcane. That natural sweetness of Jamaica’s own connection to the Earth. Quite honestly, Millie Small’s voice provides a slight painting of candy. It even feels like candy. Bubble gum, peppermint, or whatever sweetness is prevalent within the Jamaican paradise. The listener can hear the natural sweetner, within the very auditory of her voice. It feels right. All the while, it encourages wellness, even more.

With the transition of our darling, Bluebeat Maiden, her sound continues to stay in the hearts of all those teenage girls, who grew up listening to her vocal touch! It’s nourishing, holistic, and pleasing to the very tastes of our tongue’s delight. Who ever thought that sweetness, plus fire, could ever mix? Well, for Minnie Smalls, it was clearly the perfect loving recipe for this song! And, should we taken it further, just know this! When love is authentic, a taste of candy’s natural sugar, causes no cavity’s decay!

