Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Millennials Aren’t Letting a Marriage License Stop Them From Buying Their First Home, Says Survey

Despite the legal and financial risks, they are purchasing full steam ahead.

By
key in door knob photo

Few things are as monumental in one’s life as signing on the dotted line for a six-figure home loan. It’s up there with marriage, having a child or even dealing with the loss of a friend or family member. When we think of the American dream, the traditional path of life past generations were expected to follow was to get married, buy a house, and have kids, but now millennials in relationships are ready to take the next step and we’re not talking about marriage.

Despite the potential legal and financial risk associated with purchasing a home with someone you have no legal ties to, more and more millennials are making the decision to prioritize a mortgage before marriage. A new survey of 600 millennials conducted by The Black Tux reveals that 57% of millennials purchase their first home after getting engaged — this number represents a fairly large chunk of our millennial population making the leap into homeownership before they say “I do.” 

In recent years, attitudes surrounding marriage and cost of living with millennials have shifted gears completely. Young folks are getting married later in life – or not getting married at all – finding it to be less important than previous generations made it out to be. The same goes for weddings, as more and more millennials flock to the courtroom or elope instead of shelling out thousands for a wedding that could be used for a down payment. 

Higher cost of living is also another factor that plays into millennial homeownership with rent in many major cities have skyrocketed in recent years. Couples fed up with paying thousands of dollars in rent each month and getting nothing in the long run turn to homeownership as a wiser financial decision. 

With nothing legally tying you to your significant other during the homebuying process, it’s crucial to consider the risks in the event of a breakup or called-off engagement. It’s wise to draw up a legal contract with a lawyer to determine the logistics in the event the relationship ends. What might seem like a headache now or even pointless for some, will pay off in the long run if things go awry. According to Bankrate, here are a few things to include when drawing up a cohabitation contract:

  1. Type of ownership on the deed (joint tenancy with rights of survivorship or tenants in common)
  2. Percentage of the house each party owns
  3. Payment responsibility
  4. Buyout agreement
  5. What happens if there’s a job transfer
  6. Dispute process
  7. Exit strategy 

Bankrate also states that the law treats unmarried couples like individuals when it comes to real estate and other assets, which can be a pretty scary realization to come to terms with. Although, when it’s all said and done, it’s not right or wrong to pursue homeownership with your significant other before marriage. If it’s something you’re considering at the moment, go for it if it feels right and you’re financially ready. The most important takeaway here is for both parties to cover all bases before taking that big leap into homeownership. 

Emma Britton, Business and Lifestyle Writer

I'm a business and lifestyle writer who loves horror movies, small dogs, and unashamedly, avocado toast.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

By Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock
Work Smarter//

14 Things Millennials Do Completely Differently From Their Parents

by Shana Lebowitz, Allana Akhtar
Wisdom//

If You Identify With These 11 Characteristics, You're Probably a Millennial

by Shana Lebowitz
Courtesy of designer491 / Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Your Vacation Is Stressing out Your Millennial Coworkers, and Social Media Is Only Making It Worse

by Allana Akhtar, Hillary Hoffower

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.