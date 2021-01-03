Millennial Entrepreneur James Parry Is Living the Dropshipping Dream

Dropshipping has opened the door to financial freedom for many entrepreneurs already. Now, James Parry can consider himself to be a part of the club. This millennial entrepreneur has successfully made seven figures in profit since lockdown began.

In this crazy world that’s trying to make you like everyone else, find the courage to keep being your awesome self. Embrace that individual inside you that has ideas, strengths and beauty like no one else. Be the person you know yourself to be the best version of you on your terms.

Jay had used his skills as a social media marketer, as well as his experience with running a gym wear e-commerce brand for a short period of time, to become a highly successful dropshipper who now has a few different dropshipping stores. It’s easy to let life-stress shake our foundation of inner-strength as human beings, but if you want to inspire people around you, learn to stand your ground through thick and thin. Stand firm if you want to show the people around you that even the worst of circumstances can be overcome with positive thinking, continuous improvement, and a never-say-die attitude.

Thanks to his success, Jay is able to work from anywhere in the world and earn as much as he wants. He also gets to mentor others on how to become successful drop shippers like him, which is a personal passion of his.

As someone who could never hold a “normal” job for too long, he knew he had to do something different than most people. While talking to business owners who he used to sell to, he noticed that they didn’t have anything that special going on that made them succeed. Instead, he just saw that they worked hard, outsourced labour, and scaled their businesses. This is what led him to become a dropshipper, where he applied what he observed and made a fortune doing so.

Earning seven figures in profit in a single year of dropshipping is a monumental feat. What is even more impressive is that he did so during lockdown. Jay hasn’t been at dropshipping for too long, yet he has enjoyed tremendous success already. He has helped over 100 people, who he has mentored, become more successful as dropshipping entrepreneurs. Jay has even gone as far as to help build their stores for them, making it easier for them to succeed.

What started out as a desire to develop his own gym wear brand led to leaning everything that went into social marketing. Jay then sold his old brand and began offering services to help people grow and marketing themselves. Enjoying decent success with this, he packed his bags and moved to Thailand. Soon after that, he discovered dropshipping. This evolved into founding a dropshipping business, and then another, followed by another.

Connect On Instagram – @jaye