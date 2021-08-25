Milan Tyson: “Being a young entrepreneur is great but the vision of my brand is to inspire people”

Being a young entrepreneur is great but the vision of my brand is to inspire people, especially young people to be “unapologetically fearless”, in their approach to everything they seek to do is a defining principle of my company. Young people are too often taught to apologize for having thoughts outside of the norm and through my brand, I plan to continue inspiring individuality.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Milan Miyla Tyson.

Young Gen-Z entrepreneur Milan Miyla Tyson created and launched the Milan Miyla activewear brand in 2021. The upscale name combines her first and middle name, breeding preeminence in an industry where name is everything.

Milan’s competitive world sparks her originality to create athleisure wear pieces in a comfortable yet stylish vibe. Her passion is designing luxe feeling statement pieces for the unique they, them, and others to reflect their inner Rockstar.

As a young business owner, Milan is involved in every aspect of her collections, from designing, sourcing fabrics to style and fit. As a young, high-performance junior tennis player, she spends most of her time on the court, all while masterminding her next deluxe collection.

Milan Miyla is a brand that celebrates the diversity of all shapes, sizes, and colors, and most importantly, is absolutely unapologetically fearless!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I am a high-performance junior tennis player. My goal is to be a professional tennis player in the future, so basically, all of my time is spent in workout clothes because most of my time I am training. I love fashion and was tired of just looking like I came from the gym ( even though I did). So I created Milan Miyla ( Miyla, pronounced “Mila” is my middle name), as a solution for athletic/busy people like myself that want nice comfortable options that don’t just look like ordinary gym clothes. I wanted to have comfortable statement pieces that make you feel good and special but fit a busy lifestyle that needs to have comfort as a priority.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

The best thing that has happened to me is being able to inspire other young entrepreneurs. You are never too young to execute on your vision and dreams. I am twelve years old and many would think that’s too young. I am part of every decision of my brand from design, manufacturing and marketing. I have had younger people come up to me and say that inspired them to get serious about making their vision a business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

To be an entrepreneur, you have to expect mistakes to happen and some are bigger than others. So, I had a particular shirt made and did not test the sample out in the wash to put it through a quality test. After I wore the shirt myself and washed it, it literally started falling apart. We had to pull the sku. It wasn’t funny then but it’s funny now. Thankfully, we pulled before shipment. It was a costly mistake but one I learned from. I now know to put every item through the wash and iron process before producing mass quantities.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Being a young entrepreneur is great but the vision of my brand is to inspire people, especially young people to be “unapologetically fearless”, in their approach to everything they seek to do is a defining principle of my company. Young people are too often taught to apologize for having thoughts outside of the norm and through my brand, I plan to continue inspiring individuality.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The best advice I can offer is to do what you love. If you are doing what you love then it never feels like work.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m still young and emerging as an individual and a brand but in my daily life, I practice kindness and compassion. I am working on my non-profit which will be to encourage young entrepreneurs to think big.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I guess,” Treat people the way you want to be treated.” If you treat people no matter their differences the way you want to be treated, then everything in your life is more harmonious and you feel happier. If you are happier you can create more and inspire more. It’s an endless circle of love and giving.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I just love all the nostalgic 80’s and 90’s inspired fashion. I was born in 2008 so it’s cool to learn more about these decades through the lens of fashion. I like that bell bottoms are making a play again.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

TOP FIVES:

Creativity Passion Hard Work Consistency Intuition

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry is improving through getting access to more people through online sales and DTC models. We as creators have more ways to get our brand awareness and product out in the hands of more people. We are only limited by our own will to win.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement for me would be to encourage people to believe in themselves. Social media with all of its benefits can also be weaponized and make people question their self-worth. My movement would be to help people see past the illusion and be happy whether they are in the present time, and to realize their present station in life doesn’t define who they are. It is not limited to the present. Dreams can become reality if paired with determination, grit, and passion.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I’m on Instagram @milantyson or my clothing brand @milanmiyla (on Insta, Facebook, and Tik Tok).

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!