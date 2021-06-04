Mila Nabours: “Focus on building real industry connections”

When working with anybody in any field- realize that they’re just there to help you and you shouldn’t feel scared to communicate about any concerns you have, even if you might think it’s out of place. It mostly always is your place. For example, if you’re shooting with a photographer and you’re getting your makeup done, make sure you’re happy with your look before you start, and if not, be proactive and see if an adjustment can be made.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mila Nabours, an American actress, singer and dancer born August 12th, 2005 in Santa Monica, California. She is the daughter of professional classical musicians. Since a very young age, Mila has been a competitive gymnast winning many state and regional championships in both artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. At age 11, Mila transitioned to dance, training in all styles with an emphasis on acrobatics, hip-hop/jazz-funk and contemporary. As a competitive dancer, Mila has won multiple awards and scholarships at national competitions. During the same year, Mila was discovered on social media by a casting director and landed a lead role in her first film. Now, at the age of 15, Mila has booked several acting jobs including films, commercials, web series and music videos. She has also won multiple Best Young Actress awards for 2 of her films. As a recording artist Mila has released several cover songs available on all major platforms and is in a process of releasing her first original song.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! I was a competitive gymnast for almost all of my life up until age 12, and the year I quit gymnastics I started dancing competitively. A lot of my teammates were actors and singers and I started becoming more interested in seeing what the industry was all about! I started taking acting classes and fell in love with the art of acting. I’ve been acting ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

Yesterday I met up with a very talented songwriter and we actually almost completely finished writing my second original song! I was shocked at how fast we knocked it out, it really wasn’t intentional. She was so great at turning my scramble of thoughts into a story that makes sense. Songwriting is something very new to me, so this process was very eye-opening.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently in the works of two new original songs, and have been having an absolute blast getting to co-write them! I have also recently been cast in a brand new TV series and will be filming that soon. I can’t say much more about that right now since it’s in pre-production, but I am so pumped 🙂

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Some of the most interesting people I’ve met would be from many different sets! Getting to know the people you film with and getting to know what they do is so interesting, as most of the time they have similar interests as you. Just recently I was filming a music video for King Bach, which was such a great experience. He had a really positive and chill vibe on set, it was a pleasure working with him. For the video, me and my castmates were portraying different characters from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and King Bach played Willy Wonka. Also on set were video creators Anwar and Nina Marie, and they have such fun personalities. I would say one of the most fun things about that set was the environment that was created amongst us all. It was professional, but I made great friends and it was a very interactive set.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I absolutely love Michael Jackson! He is a musical genius, and I really love his style. I feel like being an artist is so much more than just singing, and he displays that perfectly. Michael Jackson was really the first artist of his time to create short films / elaborate music videos for his songs, and this changed the entertainment industry dramatically, up until today. Creating a visual for your music I feel is so important, and his music videos are such great pieces of work to take an example from.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really enjoy going out and giving back to the homeless, and its something I’m going to be doing a lot more in the near future. I also support and am an ambassador for an autism awareness group called Spreading the Love. Back before Covid, they hosted events and held fundraisers which I took part in 🙂

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Both my grandma and grandpa suffer from Alzheimer’s, and I think it would be amazing to start an awareness movement to spread awareness for this tragic disease. In the future, I may be interested in hosting a fundraiser and sending the donations to an Alzheimer’s awareness group- helping to get one step closer to finding a cure.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I feel like managing your time and not filling your platter too high is so important. Having time for yourself to recharge can you make you feel a lot better when you’re in work mode. This is especially helpful for me since I can get overwhelmed when I feel like I’m juggling too much. Follow your path and chose to pursue something for the right reasons, or else you might end up quitting.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Just focus on training in your craft and booking independent/student projects before worrying about getting an agent. At the beginning of my journey when I started taking acting classes, I participated in an agency showcase, and now realized that I should’ve waited to get an agent until I built up my resume.

2. Focus on building real industry connections. Having people around you who have experience in your field and are by your side can push you to the next level.

3. Don’t stress when meeting new people-it’s probably easier said than done but I wish I wouldn’t have kept my guard up so much when meeting new people. People aren’t there to judge you, and you aren’t there to judge them. So being yourself and not overthinking is so important.

4. Friendships come and go, that’s okay and very normal. Along the way, you might change friend groups as you involve yourself with new things.

5. When working with anybody in any field- realize that they’re just there to help you and you shouldn’t feel scared to communicate about any concerns you have, even if you might think it’s out of place. It mostly always is your place. For example, if you’re shooting with a photographer and you’re getting your makeup done, make sure you’re happy with your look before you start, and if not, be proactive and see if an adjustment can be made.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

This is a long shot- but I would absolutely love to meet Zendaya. She’s incredible and so talented, and I’ve looked up to her since I was a kid 🙂 It’s amazing to see how far she’s come!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram & TikTok @mila.nabours and on Youtube under Mila Nabours.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!